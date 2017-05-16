Gold Is Likely To Bounce, But The Odds Are Stacked Against It After That

We look at how the four big drivers of gold are behaving.

Two weeks ago, we published The Odds are Three-to-one, Against Gold, and since then, gold has gone with the odds and dropped $45. In this piece, we look at what the four primary drivers of gold are predicting about gold at this point in time.

Treasury Rates

The 2-year, 10-year, and 30-year treasury rates have all maintained a high negative correlation with the price of gold during the past two weeks, rising as gold dropped (following three charts). Recently, the rates have dropped back slightly, allowing gold to bounce, but the rates continue firmly in their up-trend channels which increases the odds on further weakness in gold, after it bounces off resistance in the $1250-$1260 area.

2-year Treasury Rate

10-year Treasury Rate

30-year Treasury Rate

USD/JPY

Here again, we see the continuing negative correlation between gold and the USD/JPY FOREX pair. Two weeks ago, the USD/JPY ratio had bounced off the 50% retrace and was then sitting on the 38% retrace line. Since then, the ratio has shot above this level, but is likely to ease off, perhaps back down to the 38% retrace line, before it resumes its recovery. This should provide gold with a temporary bounce, but past that, the odds remain to the down-side for gold.

Inflation

Inflation, as measured by the Pring inflation index, continues its downward trajectory. Since the FED is likely to raise rates at least twice before the end of the year, inflation is unlikely to get above 2%, thereby denying gold the inflation excuse for rallying. Again, the odds here are against gold.

The Dollar

Gold and the dollar have an obvious negative correlation, but except for this past week when gold went back to its usual negative correlation, it had spent six weeks moving in tandem with the dollar (pink rectangle on chart below). This high-lights a weakness in gold; it was unable to rally even with a weak dollar. We expect the dollar to strengthen as the FED's June rate-hike approaches, and gold to continue with its normal negative correlation to it. After a near-term bounce in gold, the odds are that it will break lower as the dollar strengthens.

In conclusion, all four drivers of gold; rates, the USD/JPY pair, inflation, and the dollar are putting the odds against gold, but only after a temporary bounce to the $1250-$1260 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are trying to capture some profit via JNUG from the short-term bounce in gold, but are short longer-term.