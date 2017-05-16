The Dollar Today - China And Korea Weigh Early But U.S. Data Is On The Way

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is being weighed down today (through 7:20 AM EDT) by weak economic data from China and by a successful North Korean missile launch. It's my view that last week's heavy inflationary indication from U.S. economic data is also weighing against the greenback. But fear not, because before long, supportive U.S. economic data will be released that I expect may help matters.

The PowerShares DB U.S. Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) was down 0.2% at roughly 6:30 AM EDT thanks to two fresh factors and one aging but lingering one, in my view. First, data from China arrived earlier this morning that is weighing against the greenback. Because of the tie of the U.S. and China economies, weak China data reflects poorly for U.S. markets.

Out of China this morning, industrial production was reported up 6.5% year-to-year in April, but that was down from March's growth of 7.6%. Fixed asset investment increased 8.9% through the first quarter, short of the 9.1% estimated by Reuters' survey of economists. Retail sales grew 10.7% year-to-year in April, slower than March's rate of 10.9%. Some of this data reflects more so on China's domestic economy, but not all of it. While many reporters are reporting the data is indicative of a slowing China economy, the shortfalls are small enough to simply be anomalous in nature. That possibility, however, will not help the dollar today in my view, as it weighs the possibility that China slowing might be due to U.S. weakening. I do not expect so, but it's a weight against the dollar nonetheless, at least until fresh U.S. economic data can wipe away concern, possibly by the open or I expect by after the 10 AM hour.

Another Asia borne catalyst is working against USD today. North Korea successfully fired a missile that went significantly further than most of its other missile launches, reaching Russia. North Korea followed the launch by announcing its newest missiles can reach the United States and with a nuclear payload. Whether that means Guam, Hawaii or California is quite important, but the United States says there is no current threat to the U.S. mainland from the North. Still, the USD is likely bearing a cost today as a result of the Korean threat.

Finally, USD continues in my opinion bear the weight of last week's mostly inflationary economic metrics. Import/Export Prices, the Atlanta Fed's forward inflation gauge, producer prices in the U.S. all indicated price increase higher than economist expectations. That is, however, until the Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated otherwise on Friday. I'll be taking a close inspection of CPI later today or tomorrow morning, but I believe heightened inflation concerns both among investors and the Federal Reserve members will likely weigh against the U.S. dollar moving forward.

Still, by the U.S. open or by 10:00 AM, data on industrial production out of New York and a measure of homebuilder sentiment should help restore stability and confidence in the greenback for the day. Stay tuned, as the U.S. dollar is something I watch and cover closely at my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UUP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.