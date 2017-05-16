Weak Days Ahead For Gold

The dollar continues to remain strong, which is directly impacting the price of gold. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is trading just shy of $1,230/oz, a significant discount at where it was just a few weeks ago. Record low volatility is also to blame for these low gold prices and contrarians may say that because volatility is so low, then it's a perfect buying opportunity for gold and gold-driven ETFs. This isn't the right way of thinking about the current macroeconomic environment, as many factors indicate that volatility will continue to head lower, past what historical prices indicate. In this regard, it seems like a smart time to be continuing to reduce a portfolio's allocation to gold.

Source: Bloomberg

Gold Crashes, Dollar Flat

The general thesis we've been exploring the past couple of weeks is how long the relative strength of the dollar can hold up. However, there's been a lot of positive change even over the last couple of weeks as the government is focusing on not only another shot at ACA reform, but also with tax reform, with one of the first committee meetings on the subject to happen later this week. It's the determination by the current administration, as well as the various economic data reports and prior-month revisions that have created a change in the chart of the USD.

Since the start of the year, the dollar broke to the downside in a consolidating channel, but the 200 DMA continued to trek up. The bottoms in the channel, at the beginning of February and the end of March, were quick and resulted in an immediate rally back above 100 for the dollar. However, we're currently witnessing a change in the trend. The bottom flattened out, entered a range for a few sessions, and ended this past week higher than where it started. However, the dollar is still shy of 100 and that should tell us that investors have less confidence right now than they did at the start of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

If we take a look at gold, the precious metal just went on a sharp downtrend, but unlike the dollar, has put in quick bottom and narrowly avoided a golden cross this past week. The 200 DMA has gone from relatively flat to downward sloping and it is interesting to see that the 50 DMA has now shifted down. Two things, from a technical standpoint, could happen here. First, gold could continue to trend down, in accord with its moving averages, reducing any positive momentum. The other option is that gold follows the trend of its previous dips and rallies back above the last peak reached, with the most recent one being just shy of $1,300/oz. Naturally, the fundamental factors that move gold in the coming weeks will dictate this.

Source: Bloomberg

If we take a look at gold from the perspective of the SPDR Gold ETF GLD, then we can place some initial price targets based upon the two possible outcomes provided above. First, if gold rallies back above its previous peak, we'll see GLD breach $124, and move potentially as high as $126. That'd be just shy of a 10% return from the current level. If gold ends up declining, then we'll see an initial downside stop at $114 and if it falls through this level, it could fall to $110; however, significant positive momentum would have to enter the markets. While this is possible, as I'll mention later in this article, it could be a long shot depending on how long it takes for certain factors to play out and warrant a pure risk-off market.

Source: Bloomberg

What Fundamental Factors Are Gold Investors Weighing?

There's a lot on traders' minds and it's important to not miss any of them. As I mentioned last week, the June FOMC is regarded as a critical event, creating minimal space for gold to outperform over the interim weeks. It's tough to justify a continued uptrend in gold when it's clear that investors know that there will be a rate hike at the June FOMC meeting, the second hike of the year. Thus, it's tough to say that gold will exhibit any sort of relative strength over the next four weeks. However, after that meeting, the trading landscape, mainly the second half of the year, becomes quite interesting for this precious metal. It's far more than likely we'll get that second hike at the upcoming meeting and this probability has been increasing as we near the meeting's date.

Source: CME Group

The problem really becomes what will happen at the five FOMC meetings this year. The economic data from the US as of late hasn't been all that supportive of a rate hike, however the Federal Reserve is arguably making up for lost time at the moment. For example, despite CPI ticking up 0.2% in April, they did decline 0.3% the month prior. Prices are still up 2.2% YOY, which does mean that the Federal Reserve has the support to hike based upon the data in this category.

Yet, there's positivity elsewhere. Moving forward to other items like jobless claims, that indicator is at its lowest level in 18 years, signaling that jobs are plentiful and that low unemployment is having a positive effect on the economy. The laggard report was really retail sales, which rose 0.4%, but missed estimates of 0.6%. This area continues to struggle, but if policy measures like tax reform go through, Americans could have more disposable income to spend and retail sales will pick up. So, again, it's largely the Federal Reserve making up for lost time here and that doesn't fair well for gold.

What may actually move the needle in gold is the white house budget, which is due out not this week, but the next. Controversy extends to funding for "the wall," to a potential cut in funding for drug control, to what the market expects is an unchanged level of funding to Social Security and Medicare. If there are any drastic, unexpected changes in funding, away from the running expectation that many domestic programs and groups deemed repetitive or overfunded by the President will see substantial cuts, then expect gold to receive a temporary boost.

Then there's somewhat longer-term factors to consider. First, with tax reform, there's been limited color on what is to come, namely that corporate and marginal tax rates will be substantially lowered, but the timeline to approval, let alone implementation is uncertain. There will be continued talks between various committees and President Trump's team to figure out the proper bill to bring to the floor, but the moral of the story here is that if tax reform is approved, then earnings will increase for companies across the board, and a justification of higher equity prices, then gold will see considerable weakness.

On perhaps is what a more certain factor of this caliber is the Federal Reserve shrinking balance sheet. The $4.5 trillion balance sheet has been growing rapidly since the financial crisis and now that borrowing costs are increasing, it makes little sense to keep this balance sheet as high as it is. It's going to cause yields to rise and result in heavy downward pressure on treasuries because there will no longer be a such large demand at each auction. The implications for gold are quite clear, as the Federal Reserve is just taking another measure to spur inflation and move away from ultra-safe policy. Thus, markets like equities are heavily favored over precious metals.

A final factor investors should consider is that we just wrapped up one of the most positive Q1 earnings seasons in quite some time. According to FactSet, for the 91% of companies that have already reported, earnings growth for the S&P 500 is 13.6% YOY. The company notes that this is the highest growth rate since 2011. That doesn't at all warrant investors to be cautious and to take on a higher allocation to gold, but rather bullish on more risk-off securities.

We have to remember that this isn't just an American macro story, either. Yet, gold isn't seeing much support from Europe because now publications like Barron's are even calling it a great place to look for investments, noting the significant gap American and European equity markets have traded at in terms of performance. Political instabilities in Europe have had an interesting way of resolving themselves with a considerable amount of speed, which is why we've seen the VIX crumble these last couple of weeks. So, just because the VIX is historically low right now doesn't mean that it's "due" for an increase and subsequently incur an increase in gold prices.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

I think the upward channel that gold has sustained since the start of the year begins to change over the next couple of weeks. I believe gold starts to see tougher resistance and doesn't eclipse its prior peak. There is a lot of strength in the market recognizing that a second rate hike is a near guarantee at the June FOMC meeting and with other positive fundamental catalysts for higher-risk securities, such as nearly 14% earnings growth for the S&P 500 this past quarter, it's tough to say that investors need a relatively high allocation to gold. If anything that allocation should be cut heavily.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.