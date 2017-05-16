I Made The Market Bottom Call In 2009 With Perfect Timing - Now What?

We are not past peak complacency yet, so no top yet.

Here is a link to the article I published in the Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance in 2009: Can technology stocks lead the S&P 500 higher?

Note, the article was submitted in February 2009 and published in July 2009. The market bottomed in March 2009.

18 Click to enlarge Notes:

I made the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) bottom call in February 2009 based on these key observations:

The new lows on the S&P 500 were reached with the lower VIX values - peak fear was reached before the market bottomed.

The Technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) was performing relatively better compared to other sectors - this is a high beta leading sector.

Specifically, large tech companies such as Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) were already positive for the year, before the broad market made the bottom.

Stocks were cheap. The P/E ratios were near the historically low levels, specifically for large tech companies. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had P/E ratios below 10.

So, fast forward to 8 years later in 2017:

The best-performing sector YTD 2017 is still Technology, up 14.9%, while the S&P 500 is up 6.8% - so the high beta is still providing the leadership.

Similarly, Apple and Google are still leading the market. Apple is up almost 35% YTD, accounting for almost 15% of the technology index by weight. Also, Google - now Alphabet - is up 20% YTD.

The P/E ratios are now near the historically high levels, and just for the comparison purposes, the P/E for Microsoft is over 30 now - so stocks are expensive.

The VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) is near all-time lows now, occasionally dipping below 10 - so investor complacency is near record highs.

So, am I ready to call for the market top now?

Not yet. Stocks are expensive and complacency is high. But, I would like to see the S&P 500 reach the new all-time highs, together with rising volatility as measured by the VIX, before calling for the top. In this case, we would be past peak complacency.

Additionally, we would have to see a reversal in momentum stocks from the Technology sector (NASDAQ:QQQ), and specifically from the large tech names such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

I will keep updating my outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.