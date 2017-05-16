Waymo Vs. Uber: The Dark Side Of Silicon Valley

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 15, 2017.

Waymo vs. Uber injunction is an eye opener

Source: Tech Crunch

Last Friday I reported that Judge William Alsup had granted a limited injunction in the Waymo vs. Uber (Private:UBER) lawsuit over the use by Uber of stolen trade secrets. Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo claims these were taken by former employee Anthony Levandowski. At the time, the injunction was still under seal, so we didn't know what it contained.

The injunction has now been released to the public, in a slightly redacted form. More interesting than the judge's instructions to defendant Uber is his description of events surrounding Levandowski's departure from Waymo and subsequent hiring by Uber. Alsup lays bare the dark side of Silicon Valley's startup culture, which seems composed of equal parts avarice and opportunism.

Alsup's description of Levandowski's actions sounds like high-tech industrial espionage, but this isn't fiction. Apparently, Alphabet was able to perform some very sophisticated digital forensics in order to reconstruct Levandowski's actions and make a persuasive case for the judge:

On December 3, 2015, Levandowski used his company-issued work laptop to search Waymo's intranet for "chauffeur svn login" and "chauffeur svn eee setup." "SVN" referred to Waymo's password-protected repository of design files, schematics, and other confidential information. To protect the contents of the SVN repository, Waymo encrypted and authenticated all ingress and egress traffic against a regularly audited list of specific authorized users. Additionally, the SVN repository could be accessed only through specialized software called TortoiseSVN. On December 11, 2015, Levandowski equipped his work laptop with TortoiseSVN, then used that laptop to download over 14,000 files from the SVN repository. The 9.7 GBs of downloaded data included 2GBs from LiDAR subdirectories. On December 14, Levandowski attached a portable data transfer device to his work laptop for approximately eight hours. On December 18, he reformatted that laptop with a new operating system, wiping it clean.

Based on the information provided by Alphabet, Judge Alsup appears to be completely convinced that Levandowski stole the files. The judge didn't agree with all of Waymo's claims of intellectual property rights, however. Waymo had asserted that Uber's system violated a Waymo LIDAR patent, as well as incorporated various trade secrets.

The judge rejected the patent claim and much of the trade secrets claims, but did agree that the 14,000 files must have contained some trade secrets and that it was likely that Levandowski took the files in order to make use of them.

The judge expresses frustration at the stonewalling by Uber's defense counsel, and in any cause, doesn't find it plausible that Levandowski took the files not intending to use them in his work designing Uber's LIDAR system.

The root problem remains that, on this record, Levandowski downloaded and retained possession of over 14,000 confidential Waymo files - at least some of which likely contain trade secrets - for the ostensible purpose of using the information therein in his work for a competitor. He can easily and at any time consult that information to further defendants' LiDAR development even if none of the files ever actually pass through an Uber server . . . Indeed, defendants have already carefully crafted a narrative of their self-driving car efforts that conspicuously and incredibly denies any meaningful contribution by Levandowski - even though Uber, in a deal worth approximately $680 million dollars, hired him to lead those efforts. Levandowski has broadly asserted his Fifth Amendment privilege. And troves of likely probative evidence have been concealed from Waymo under relentless assertions of privilege that shroud dealings between Levandowski and defendants in secrecy.

Alsup has instructed Uber to prevent anyone from using Waymo's files, and to return them to Waymo or the court by May 31.

The judge also instructs Uber to remove Levandowski from any role or contact with anyone at Uber regarding LIDAR. Uber is also supposed to prevent Levandowski from accessing the stolen files.

The judge further instructed Uber to provide Waymo a chronological log of all of Levandowski's communications regarding LIDAR, including any meeting notes, etc. The log is to enumerate the time, place, subject matter and persons involved with the communication.

Talk about punitive. An uglier intellectual property case I have never seen. It's no wonder that Judge Alsup referred the matter to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.

Waymo teams up with Uber's competitor Lyft

The NY Times is reporting that Waymo and Uber's competitor Lyft (Private:LYFT) have reached an agreement on, you guessed it, self-driving cars. Although the information came from two confidential sources, Lyft and Waymo subsequently confirmed the information to the Times.

A Lyft spokeswoman stated:

Waymo holds today's best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world's best transportation.

Not much is known about the specifics of the collaboration. Lyft is already working with General Motors (NYSE:GM) on autonomous vehicle technology. GM is a major Lyft investor, and Lyft will be testing the fleet of autonomous Bolts that GM is creating through its San Francisco acquisition Cruise Automation. As I've described in a Rethink Technology exclusive, I consider it likely that Cruise Automation's system is based on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX 2.

It's likely that Lyft will offer similar testing functions to Waymo, and this may be a way for Lyft to hedge any bets on the winner of the autonomous vehicle race. Waymo probably has pole position at the moment, by virtue of its long history of research. Waymo is starting a ride sharing program of its own in Phoenix, Arizona, based on its own autonomous vehicles.

Tesla: Lyndon Rive is so gone

And not a moment too soon as far as I'm concerned. As I pointed out in my recent coverage of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 earnings, SolarCity was a mess that Tesla should have avoided.

Now the LA Times is reporting that Lyndon Rive is leaving Tesla. I don't doubt that Musk has belatedly realized just how bad SolarCity was. But of course, it's all being glossed over. Tesla still professes enthusiasm for being the "world's first integrated sustainable energy company, from generation to storage to transportation," according to a Tesla statement.

Rive is purported to be going off to found yet another "successful" company. The Dark Side of the Startup Culture indeed.

