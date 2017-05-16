PepsiCo - Mature And Overvalued Company

To justify the price, revenue growth for each of the next five years should be around 16% - an unrealistic double-digit growth assumption;

This cash return trend has spurred a great interest on the part of the income hunters, pushing the price of the stock to unrealistic levels;

With limited growth potential, it is no wonder that the company distributes most of what it earns in free cash flow back to its shareholders;

Last year in October, I wrote an article titled " Dividend Hunting - The Perils Of Blindly Chasing The Yield" where I showed that the currently observed trend of chasing the dividend yield seemed to had propelled some stocks (particularly those of mature companies) to unimaginable and unsustainable price levels. I got curious and decided to pick one stock from that list to conduct a formal (and deeper than in that article) valuation procedure. From what will follow, I will present my narrative on PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), followed by my usual valuation analysis.

Thesis

It is no secret that PepsiCo is a mature company, with limited growth potential. It is on this occasion that we would expect the company to return the greatest portion of its free cash earned in a period back to its shareholders. To check this idea, I have not only calculated the free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) for the last five fiscal years, but also computed the uses of FCFF, which is provided in the table below (as per annual SEC filings):

Note that the FCFF figure was calculated as follows:

FCFF = CFO + interest paid (1-t) - net capital expenditures*

*where 'net' implies adjustment to sales of PP&E

What we can see from the table is that PEP has returned to its stockholders (either in the form of dividends or repurchases) almost as much as it has earned in FCFF during the last five years. Meanwhile, the additions to the cash balances have largely been sourced from debt issuance (shown as positive net borrowing).

It is obvious, therefore, that by returning that much of cash back and increasing the debt component the company indicates it has reached its maturity, categorized by limited growth and reinvestment needs, increasing debt levels, and high cash returns to shareholders. To look at the latter, I have accumulated dividends and repurchases during the last ten years as a proportion of earnings to compute something we could call 'cash payout ratio':

Source: company SEC annual filings

As can be seen, the cash payout ratio has been above 100% in each year, except for 2009 post-crisis period. Of course, this above-100% trend is unsustainable; however, the good news is that the dividend payout ratio (which is below 80%) has improved only marginally during the last decade and repurchases (unlike dividends) are flexible enough to be of any size (even zero). We can draw at least two important conclusions from this graph:

From the investor perspective, high cash payout ratios during the last decade have attracted much interest from investors seeking income. While there is nothing inherently wrong with this approach, excess buying may push the price of the stock beyond the reasonable level (value, to be more precise). It is on this occasion, that total return perspective (capital gains plus income) is essential in order not to get lost in this yield frenzy; From the valuation perspective, the dividend discount model (NYSEARCA:DDM) breaks if the payout ratio is substantially below or above 100%. As we see from the graph, regardless of whether we use dividends or dividends plus repurchases (a better choice), the ratio is either significantly below or above 100% mark. Following this logic, I will drop the use of the DDM in valuing PepsiCo and, instead, will use my usual FCFF model, the assumptions for which I present in the section below.

Valuation

Since my narrative for PepsiCo is that of a mature company, each of the four major assumptions that follow will be reflective of that:

Growth - as a mature company, we would expect of PEP limited to no growth. The last five years have posted a CAGR of -1.1%. It is noteworthy that even though the two years preceding that period had exhibited double-digit growth, it was largely influenced by acquisitions, notably the purchase of Russia's Wimm-Bill-Dann. Taking into account the recent negligible growth and the maturity status of PEP, I will use a rather optimistic 1% growth for the company for the following five years in the model, gradually increasing to a terminal growth rate of 2.47% (10-year T-Note, as of 20 March, 2017); Profitability - in terms of profitability, PepsiCo has shown relatively stable pre-tax operating profit margin (adjusted for operating leases) of around 15% during the last five years, with 16.7% TTM. Since we could expect this figure being close to the industry average, I have also looked at the sales-weighted global 'beverage ((soft))' and 'food processing' industries (Damodaran, 2017) figure of 13.74%, which is (as expected) close to 15%. Consequently, I will use the target pre-tax operating profit margin of 15% in the valuation; Reinvestment - the rate during the last five years has been relatively stable for PepsiCo, with $1.69 generated in sales for each $1 in reinvestment, on average, during the last five years (see a table below), though at an upward trend, with 1.96 posted in 2016 FY and 1.83 TTM. Once again, given that PEP is a mature company, it is not surprising that we see a relatively high efficiency (low reinvestment). The sales-to-capital ratio of 2.0 is the one I will apply in the model;

Of course, reinvestments do not end after year 10, and we have to make an assumption for that as well. Since the terminal period reinvestment rate can be computed as:

reinvestment rate = Sustainable growth / ROIC

and given that sustainable growth rate during the terminal period is equal to 2.47% (10-year treasuries) and an ROIC is 8% (which assumes the company will not earn returns in excess of its long-term WACC of 8%- a global median), the computed reinvestment rate in the terminal period is:

Reinvestment rate = 2.47% / 8% = 30.88%;

4. Risk - as defined by WACC, is relatively low for PepsiCo (with respect to the global median), currently standing at 7.37%, computed as:

Equity Debt Capital Weight in Cost of Capital 80.4% 19.6% 100% Component cost 8.57% 2.43% 7.37%

The equity component comprises the risk-free rate of 2.47%, sales-geographically-weighted ERP of 8.14%, and weighted-average bottom-up beta of 0.75 (Damodaran, 2017). The debt component was computed at a pre-tax cost of debt of 3.47% (see discussion on value of debt below for details on this figure) and the marginal tax rate of 30% (global average). The computed WACC is assumed to steadily increase starting from year 6 onwards to about 8% (worlds' median) in year 10, as the company changes its capital structure by adding on excessively more debt.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also assumed the following:

Share count of 1,436.74 million, computed as 1,428.5 million of common stock and 8.24 million of RSUs outstanding as of April 19, 2017 (10-Q, 2017, p.2);

Marginal tax rate of 30% (global average) in the terminal period, towards which the current effective tax rate of 23.9% will drift;

Value of debt of $40,258 million. Please note that even though PEP has a book value of debt of $38,658 million as of 2017 fiscal quarter-end, the company does have off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (10-K, 2016, p.125), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments at 3.47%, computed as the default spread of a typical 'A+'-rated (actual rating) company of 1.0% and the risk-free rate of 2.47%;

Book values of non-operating assets (also known as 'equity-method investments' or 'associates') of $2,003 million and minority interests of $114 million - all adjusted to market values by applying a global industry-average ('food processing', since these are, roughly speaking, non-core business investments) price-to-book ratio of 2.62 (Damodaran, 2017), resulting in $5,244 million and $298 million, respectively;

Value of options of $1,233 million, based on 25.2 million options outstanding, an average strike price of $69.88, average maturity of 4.19, and standard deviation of 12% (10-K, 2016, p. 102-103).

The table below presents the model output results:

The estimated value that I get is $54.05, which is more than twice as low as the current market price of about $113. Given that this valuation estimate is so much below the market price level, I have performed the Monte Carlo analysis to look at the range of possible values, which could justify the price with some probability, assuming the following:

Growth by applying a uniform distribution (equal likelihood of occurrence) with -1% and +5% being the minimum and maximum values, respectively (note that the lower bound is reflective of the 5-year median growth, while the upper represents organic growth shown in 2015 - this is not the measure I am personally supportive of but I tried to be optimistic, hence the selection of 2015 organic growth as well as the right-tail skew;

Margin by applying a triangular distribution with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 15%, with ±1.5% around the base case (note that the lower bound of 13.5% represents, approximately, global industry-average, while the upper denotes company's recent adjusted operating profit margin;

Correlation of 0.5 between growth rate and profitability;

Reinvestment rate by applying a triangular distribution of the likeliest value being the base case assumption of 2.0 and ±0.5% around the base case; and

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 7.37% (base-case assumption for the transition period) and a standard deviation of 0.33%, such that the upper bound is at 8% (global median WACC) with 95% confidence level.

As can be seen, given my distribution assumptions, the median value is $56.66 per share, which is unsurprisingly slightly higher than my base-case value of $54.05, given that I have skewed my revenue distribution assumption more to the right. An interesting observation from the percentiles above is that the current price of $113 is way beyond the observed range, given my distribution assumptions. Meanwhile, the sensitivity analysis shows that 61.5% of variation in values can be attributed to changes in revenues (followed by a profit margin score of 36%). To check what revenue assumption would yield the current price, I performed scenario analysis and came up with almost a 16% figure for each of the next five years (since PepsiCo is a mature company, this double-digit growth rate for each of the next five years is unrealistic!). It appears, therefore, that the price of PEP that is currently observed in the market is too high by any standard.

Conclusion

In this valuation report, I looked at whether PepsiCo is indeed overvalued, given the idea that its price might have been pushed upwards by dividend yield chasers. As we have seen, the value that I obtain is more than twice as low as the price; and the Monte Carlo simulation provides no more an optimistic picture. It should be noted, though, that I am not proposing a clear-cut short case for PEP stock, given that this 'dividend yield chase' sentiment may persist for an extended period. What is clear, however, is that investors should understand that by focusing on the income portion of stock investing, the potential capital loss must not be ignored; and given the unrealistic double-digit growth in revenues assumed in the prices now, it is only a matter of time until the market corrects itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.