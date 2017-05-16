In Search Of Returns

Key points

We raised our five-year return expectations for non-U.S. equities and trimmed them for emerging market debt and high yield.

Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX, fell to a 23-year low, but U.S. stocks lagged other markets. Oil prices rose.

Global oil market data this week could show more inventory draws, confirming our view that an oil supply deficit is likely ahead.

We have raised our expected returns over the next five years for non-U.S. equities amid a brighter earnings outlook. We have trimmed our five-year return assumptions for emerging market (EM) debt and high yield credit because of richer valuations.

BlackRock's five-year asset class return assumptions, May 2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute and BlackRock Solutions, May 2017.

Notes: This information is not intended as a recommendation to invest in any particular asset class or strategy or as a promise of future performance. The bars show annualized nominal return assumptions for the next five years from a U.S. dollar perspective. Representative indexes used are (left to right): Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Treasury Index ex-U.S., Citigroup 3-Month Treasury Bill Index, Bloomberg Barclays Government Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Government Inflation-Linked Bond Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit Index, Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Index, JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, MSCI USA Index, MSCI USA Small Cap Index, MSCI World ex USA Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Indexes are unmanaged and used for illustrative purposes only. They are not intended to be indicative of any fund or strategy's performance. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

The quarterly update of our Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs) comes against a backdrop of broadening reflation in the near term and our belief that the current global economic cycle has much further to run. The CMAs power our return expectations for asset classes over the next five years. See the chart above.

Attractive returns in a low-return world

Our latest CMAs point to overall low returns over the next five years, due to historically low current yields and relatively low economic growth amid aging populations and weak productivity growth. We see a global portfolio of 60% equities and 40% bonds generating a historically low nominal annual return of roughly 4% in U.S. dollar terms over this period, implying very low real (after-inflation) returns.

Prospective equity returns are low relative to history, but we see even more subdued returns for government debt as yields shift gradually higher. With inflation up from depressed levels, we see rising real rates driving yields up from here. Real yields do not yet appear to be pricing in the sustained economic expansion we see ahead. Rising real yields also likely mean lower-to-flat stock valuations, a factor holding down equity returns.

We generally prefer non-U.S. equities and selected alternatives over fixed income, and credit over government bonds on a five-year time horizon. Many alternatives currently do not compensate investors generously for their illiquidity, in our view, but they offer diversification benefits and potential excess returns in the long run if investors can access top managers. Our CMA-inspired asset preferences for the next five years currently are mostly in line with the three-month views we list in the table below.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), Wall Street's fear gauge, fell to a 23-year low. U.S. stocks lagged other equity markets, as the FBI director's firing threatened legislative momentum.

The French election sparked a relief rally in European stocks, albeit a short-lived one. Flows from U.S. investors into ex-U.S. exchange traded products year-to-date are three times the 2016 total.

A weakening yen propelled Japanese stock indexes to 17-month highs. U.S. government bond yields rose. Chinese data confirmed local inflation has peaked. Oil prices gained on falling U.S. inventories.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -0.3% 6.8% 15.8% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps -1.0% 2.3% 26.5% 18.8% Non-U.S. World 0.8% 12.4% 18.4% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.3% 12.3% 16.6% 3.2% Japan 1.3% 7.2% 14.7% 2.2% Emerging 2.5% 16.8% 27.2% 2.6% Asia ex-Japan 2.2% 18.6% 28.5% 2.5%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.1% 1.2% -1.2% 2.3% U.S. TIPS 0.1% 0.9% 0.9% 2.3% U.S. Investment Grade 0.4% 2.5% 3.1% 3.3% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 4.1% 14.0% 5.6% U.S. Municipals 0.3% 2.7% 0.0% 2.3% Non-U.S. Developed -0.5% 3.3% -4.5% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.4% 5.7% 8.6% 5.3%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 3.5% -10.5% 5.7% $50.84 Gold 0.0% 7.1% -2.8% $1,228 Copper -0.5% 0.4% 20.5% $5,560

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.6% 3.9% -3.9% 1.09 USD/Yen 0.6% -3.1% 4.0% 113.38 Pound/USD -0.7% 4.5% -10.8% 1.29

Source: Bloomberg. As of May 12, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

