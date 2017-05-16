Catch The Gold Uptrend While It's Still Early

Inflation heats up as the economy looks grim. Long-term Treasury yields indicate that the bond market sees higher inflation as well.

The last month or so of pain in GLD looks like it's reversing. This looks like the early leg of an upward move.

Introduction

For the last month of so, (NYSEARCA: GLD) has been in the doldrums. However, I made a bold call last week that the weakness in gold was over, and that the trend would inevitably turn. From the bottom at under 1220$/oz last week, gold has recovered for three days, and is currently sitting at 1234$/oz. I think this is just the beginning of an uptrend for gold, and it isn't too late to buy in.

In the sections below, I'll detail some of the trends I've seen involving the price action of gold, GLD, and the gold miners. I'll also talk about inflation, interest rate expectations, the Fed, the Treasury market, and what the technical indicators say about where GLD is moving.

Spot Gold and GLD Basics

GLD is an ETF that tracks the underlying price of gold by approximating 1/10 the value of spot, less yearly ETF management fees and expenses.

Gold was able to continue its positive days last Thursday and Friday, and opened green on Sunday. GLD is following suit with strength in pre-market trading as of writing.

Gold Miners Lead The Way

In a previous article, I mentioned that gold and GLD may follow the movements of the miners and the juniors.

In the spreadsheet above, one can see that the (NYSEARCA: GDX) and the (NYSEARCA: GDXJ) move slightly before gold or GLD. Notice the big percentage green days on 5/11 and 5/12. This strength from last week should continue this week with a strong gold opening on Sunday. So from this aspect, I expect gold to rise into next week.

Interest Rates & Fed Policy

In my last article, I gave a very detailed history and explanation of past Federal Reserve interest policy and the "buy the rumor, sell the fact" phenomenon. Here, I will only be covering recent expectations of Fed policy.

One of the most important movers for GLD involves making good use of the CME FedWatch Tool, which uses 30-Day Fed Funds futures to calculate the probability of a rate hike expected by the market.

For a little bit of historical context, we recall that gold began to decline from 1350$/oz around the beginning of August, 2016, and did not stop until the rate hike materialized mid-December 2016. GLD fell as well from 130$ to a low of 107$.

The green line in the Fed Funds futures data graphed above shows the probability assigned by the market of a rate hike for December 2016. As is immediately noticeable, as the green line increases, the higher probability there is for a rate hike, and the more GLD declines in price. This inverse correlation between rate hike expectations and GLD prices makes sense. As the percent chance of a hike goes up, the higher the anticipation of a hike, and the more gold collapses ahead of the FOMC meeting.

So, when the probability of a hike rises ahead of the next meeting, we should expect GLD to decline, and vice versa.

In a month from now, the Fed will be meeting for the June 14 FOMC meeting. We can see that the probability of a 25 bp hike to the 100-125 bps range is currently at 73.8%, down from 83.1% a week ago. On May 12 of last week, the probability was even lower.

The graph above plots the evolution of probabilities of a rate hike in June. As the turquoise line representing a 25 bp hike increased rapidly last month, GLD fell. Now, the purple line, representing no hike, has spiked sharply upward. This has corresponded with the turnaround for GLD.

I think the weak economy and accelerating inflation will contribute to stronger GLD, and a further decline in the near-term for the Fed Funds futures.

Treasury Yields

While GLD responds mostly to short-term interest rate expectations, it is also useful to take a look further along the yield curve. While short-term interest rates are determined mainly through Fed policy, long-term interest rates are a reflection of market expectations of future levels of interest and inflation. When the market thinks that short-term rates are too low, they expect inflation to increase in the future, and long-term bond yields increase.

As we saw last Thursday, the most recent auction of 30-year Treasuries ended up in disaster.

The Treasury Department auctioned $15 billion in 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.05 percent on Thursday. The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of demand, was 2.19, the weakest since November. This was the third offering of new supply this week. The first two sales saw weak demand. Indirect bidders, which include major central banks, were awarded 59.1 percent, the smallest since November. Direct bidders, which includes domestic money managers, bought 5.3 percent, the smallest since February.

(Source: CNBC)

So the market thinks that current interest rates are too low. That is, it expects inflation ahead, and the long end of the yield curve is compensating investors with higher yields.

What is also worrying is that both indirect bidders and direct bidders both reduced their demand. If this trend continues, bond prices will collapse, and yields will skyrocket. If the Fed once again begins to pick up the slack with QE, GLD will shoot up very quickly.

Inflation and the Stagnant Economy

In the recent BEA report on Q1 GDP, we saw that the PCE price index increased from 2.0% to 2.4%. The core PCE is now at 2%, the Fed's target rate of inflation.

However, it is not only the PCE that is pointing to higher inflation. The PPI came out last Thursday, with a headline increase of 0.5% vs 0.2% expected for the month of April. That puts producer prices at an increase of 2.5% yoy, the largest yoy increase since 5 years ago in 2012. As a reminder, GLD was over 160$ a share then, and gold was over 1700$/oz in 2012 during the QE programs under Ben Bernanke.

In addition, the CPI numbers came out last Friday:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2 percent in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.2 percent before seasonal adjustment.(Source: bls.gov)

It seems that we are well above the 2% target level of inflation. This inflationary environment will help GLD as investors realize that the Fed is behind the curve.

Q1 GDP came in at 0.7% growth. The New York Fed, is currently forecasting Q2 GDP of 1.9%. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed is forecasting Q2 GDP at 3.6%. Just last week, they were forecasting 4.2% for Q2 GDP. This downward revision probably comes with Wilbur Ross's admission that 3% for annual GDP growth isn't possible this year. A weaker economy means that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates low, leading to higher inflation. As we saw in the previous section, the market indeed has a lower expectations for a June hike.

Retail sales also came out on Friday at 0.4%, unable to beat expectations of 0.6%. This comes amidst the serious decline in the retail industry. Macy's, JC Penney, and Nordstroms failed to meet earnings expectations, and money moving out of the iconic brands were able to flow into safer havens such as GLD.

Technical Analysis



The technicals have confirmed the trend. The MACD line looks to be crossing the signal in the week ahead, in which case the trend should continue with strength. The MACD histogram is also shrinking, a welcome sign for GLD.

The RSI has also bounced off its low after briefly dipping below 30. GLD should now recover from that oversold territory.

Conclusion

With such a beating in GLD recently, price action shows that we should at least see a bounce, if not a strong recovery in the GLD price. The weak economy, higher inflation expectations from the Treasury market and recent BLS statistics, as well as lower probabilities for a June hike should all support GLD up as it goes higher.

I think we are still early in the trend, and the gold bulls will enjoy a profitable week ahead.

