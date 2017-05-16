Swiss Franc Is Selling Off Versus European Counterparts As Economies Shift

The Swiss franc has been declining the past few weeks. This decline has come off of historically high levels. When the financial crisis hit the world, investors from Europe pushed capital into the relative safety of the tiny mountain country where they are known as a banking haven. This confounded the Swiss National Bank, who on several occasions, either defended their currency's rise against the euro with a line in the sand or maintained a certain amount of stability. The most recent cause for concern in Europe was the French election. This pressured the franc upward as there was uncertainty with the future of the European Union. Now that a central-leftist has won the election, both the EUR and GBP are finally moving upward versus the CHF. There is a general turnaround in the economy of both the EU and Great Britain. These economies will begin to outperform Switzerland on a relative basis. This will push CHF lower for a very large move over a very large period of time. And, with recent economic data, the confirmation of the move is building.



As the chart shows, the election pushed the EURCHF much higher. The fear was that if Le Pen won the election then there would be a referendum on the EU. The potential of France following Great Britain would have meant the complete demise of the EU. The fact that Le Pen even made it into the second round of the election spooked investors, and there was a rush out of European debt into Swiss debt as a precaution.

Now that Macron has won, a moderate, center leftist, there is little to no fear of the EU breaking up. In fact, Macron has already sounded quite positive about advancing the economy of France; he is trying to woo American scientists. This will propel the country forward economically.

The one thing I am keying in on are his calls to expand France to a technological powerhouse. Given this kind of economic plan, would he not also chime in along with Germans about the quantitative (QE) easing that the ECB is doing? I see the bond purchases that the central bank has been doing monthly being lowered. For now, the level is €60 billion per month, This is off of €80 billion per month a level that was lowered a couple of months ago. Having the bank hit €40 billion per month over the summer time and then €20 billion per month going in to the autumn would be a reasonable conclusion to the bond buying scheme. This also appears to be something the ECB would be comfortable with considering they have already taken this first step once; I see this being progressive.

On the other side of the equation of EURCHF is the Swiss government. The tiny nation has been flooded with European money since the financial crisis. The ECB implemented policies to stimulate the economy doing "No matter what it takes" to save the EU. The bank pushed interest rates down below zero and accumulated massive amounts of debt. Because of that, investors fled the financial scene and moved their funds to Switzerland. The flood of money to that destination pushed the currency to near all-time highs.

This destabilized Switzerland's economy. The SNB responded by defending its currency from rising too high and implemented its own programs to lower interest rates to counterbalance the flood of money entering the country. Switzerland's government bond yields are in negative territory and are below that of Germany and France:

Now, the economic winds are blowing in a different direction. With interest rates rising around

the world, it is a better investment to have your money in Germany or France relative to the same investment in Switzerland. The above charts illustrate that although the general trend in the bond yields are the sam. In Germany and France, the 10-year yields are 0.38% and 0.85%, respectively whereas the yield in Switzerland for the same bond is -0.10%. It would actually cost you money to park your assets in Swiss government bonds; money will begin to flow out of Switzerland and into the main EU.

Now that certain geo-political risks have been removed investments in cross-border arbitrage can take place. A trader can sell those negative interest rates in Switzerland and buy the positive interest rate in France and earn the differential in-between. For some funds this is their trading strategy; this is called basis trading or, as currency traders commonly call it the "carry trade". The only two variables to this is the currency exchange rate needs to move favorably and the interest rate differential needs to widen. If either variable moves out of line then the trade falls apart. Right now, with the interest rate differential widening and the currency flowing in the correct direction, this trade is on.

Plus, there is a feedback mechanism. As more money flows out of Switzerland this acts as a tightening mechanism on their economy due to deteriorating investment capital. The Swiss National Bank would be compelled to keep rates lower by pushing more liquidity into the system. On the other end, more capital flows into the European Union and provides more investment opportunities. The ECB would need to take out liquidity or face an increasing inflation rate; the ECB's only mandate is price stability.

EURCHF and GBPCHF will continue much higher. I am long EURCHF from a couple of weeks ago. However, I am not long a vanilla trade. Most of my trades are done with options. I have a risk reversal on. I am going to add to this by selling more puts with the expectation they expire worthless. I am going to continue doing this with the notion that fundamentally this idea will continue to progress over several years. If the options go into the money I will hold them as an added position. If my calls go in the money I will hold those as well.

I am not long GBPCHF. I am looking to get in to that trade and am contemplating entry levels while considering Vega and Delta for options. There was a small dip in GBPCHF and this may be the opportunity to put on that trade. But, GBP can be a funny thing considering Brexit. However, looking at the other side, CHF, I believe there will be an eventual move lower regardless. I just won't be putting on as much size.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHFS, (LONG EURCHF).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.