UnitedHealth Group: Beyond The 52-Week High

Like a freight train, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has been barreling through 52 week highs. The stock is currently more than 30% higher than its share price a year ago. While I'm typically cautious on stocks that have had similar runs, UnitedHealth's financial metrics demonstrate that the share price is rational and that more upward movements are likely on the horizon.

The core rationale behind UnitedHealth's share price run is its earnings performance. While its 10% earnings beat ($2.37 vs $2.17 per share) announced on April 18 th was impressive, the fact that UnitedHealth has now beat earnings expectations for 14 consecutive quarters is hard to believe. While some companies beat tempered expectations, and did not grow earnings, UnitedHealth's earnings beats occurred during periods of robust earnings and revenue growth.

The optimism over UnitedHealth's future earnings continues to grow amongst analysts. The company is expected to grow earnings by 12%, 13%, and 15% in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively. Additionally, each time analysts update their earnings expectations for UnitedHealth, they seem to increase. For example, analyst estimates of $10.66 per share earnings for 2018 are 43 cents (4%) higher than they were just two quarters ago.

By using a combination of trailing and forward earnings information, investors can see that UnitedHealth, despite being up 30% year over year, has traded within a tight price to earnings range over the past 52 weeks. Essentially, investors who buy UnitedHealth today are getting a slightly higher premium on earnings than if they would have purchased the stock a year ago.

One final, but possibly overlooked, reason to buy UnitedHealth Group stock is the company's dividend. While a 1.5% yield does not seem attractive, the growth movement behind the dividend is intriguing. Over the last three years, UnitedHealth has raised its quarterly dividend from 38 cents to 50 cents to 63 cents per share. Based on the dividend growth formula (plowback ratio X ROE), UnitedHealth should raise its dividend to 71 cents within the next couple of months.

Despite these big increases in dividends, UnitedHealth has the free cash flow capacity to pay shareholders. Even with a 20% premium on the current dividend, a projected $2.9 billion obligation to shareholders over a twelve-month period is no match for $12.1 billion in trailing twelve month free cash flow.

UnitedHealth Group represents an interesting crossroads of growth, value, and income. For growth investors, continuous double digit earnings growth should provide a reason to invest. For value investors, the stock is trading at 20 times trailing and 17.6 times forward earnings, which is better (trailing P/E) and comparable (forward P/E) to the S&P 500. For patient income investors, the dividend yield may not be attractive today, but at current growth rates matched with today's cost, the chances for solid income are good.

