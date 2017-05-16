General Mills Is Fairly Valued

The last time I wrote about General Mills (NYSE:GIS) back in June, I stated that it was a classic defensive stock and a reliable source of dividend income which deserved a place in the portfolio of any long-term investor. However, as the stock was 28% overvalued at that time, I advised waiting for a significant pullback.

Almost a year later, General Mills' stock has pulled back significantly, and is now trading just 1.33% above its 52-week low of $55.67.

Currently, General Mills is trading in the mid-$50 range at a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a forward P/E ratio of 17.37, and offers a dividend yield of 3.41% with a tolerable payout ratio of 69.10%. Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $2.70, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated to be 6.43%, leveling off to 5.80% thereafter. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for General Mills at present to be $56.44. The stock is trading at fair value at this time.

General Mills perfectly fits Warren Buffett's description of "a wonderful company at a fair price." It is a $32.41 billion-dollar consumer defensive giant with a portfolio chock full of household names such as Annie's, Betty Crocker, Cheerios, Fruit by the Foot, Green Giant, Häagen-Dazs, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Total, Totino's Pizza Rolls, Trix, Wheaties, and Yoplait, to name but a few.

The profitability of this portfolio is borne out by General Mills' steady revenue and net income figures for the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 16.66 billion 1.57 billion 2013 17.77 billion 1.86 billion 2014 17.91 billion 1.82 billion 2015 17.63 billion 1.22 billion 2016 16.56 billion 1.70 billion

The financial position of the company is fairly robust, with a debt to total capital ratio of 68.83%, which is much less than last year's 143.68%. And General Mills' financial strength is further evidenced by its dividend record - it has paid shareholders consecutively rising dividends since 2004, a thirteen-year record, and has paid regular dividends for 117 years, a feat that very few companies can match.

In summary, for investors seeking a durable income source that they can buy-and-hold for life, General Mills is being offered at fair value right now. The stock is trading near its 52-week low, and offers a 3.41% dividend yield which looks sustainable going forward.

