Look For A Small-Cap Stock Surge In June

According to FactSet (in “Key Metrics,” May 12, 2017), 91% of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results for the first quarter, with 75% beating analysts’ earnings estimates and 64% beating sales estimates. FactSet also says, “The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 13.6%.” If that rate holds, it will be “the highest year-over-year earnings growth for the index since Q3 2011 (16.7%).”

With just 9% of S&P 500 companies left to report, Q1 is already the best quarter for earnings surprises in nine quarters and the best quarter for sales surprises in 10 quarters. But the financial news media isn’t focusing on this great news, since they prefer to obsess about President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and a variety of other political sideshows, which have little or no bearing on stock prices.

After peaking at a record high over 2,403 early last Tuesday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.35% last week. To me, that seems like a pause before the storm – the interim between earnings reporting season and window dressing season. Specifically, I see three specific engines I expect to push small-cap stocks higher in June.

June will be a pivotal month for small-capitalization stocks, since the annual Russell index rebalancing occurs in late June. Furthermore, at the end of each quarter, equally-weighted ETFs are rebalanced, which translates to even more buying pressure for small capitalization stocks. The amount of money pouring into equally-weighted ETFs in turn causes small capitalization stocks to “melt up” on persistent order imbalances. Finally, June is also the end of the second quarter, so institutional investors will be doing a lot of window dressing in the last week of June. That’s a 1-2-3 “punch” supporting small-cap stocks in June, so I expect that the “melt up” we’ve seen recently in small-cap stocks will continue in June.

At the same time, we have seen the lowest volatility in 23 years based on the CBOE’s VIX index. Last Monday, I was on CNBC to comment on this lack of volatility, which I attributed to the attractive 1.95% yield on the S&P 500, which draws investors into stocks whenever a normal correction comes along.

Time for Energy Stocks to Recover?

In addition, I see an opportunity in energy stocks. Crude oil prices melted up last week as crude oil inventories tightened. Specifically, on Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 5.2 million barrels in the latest week, the largest weekly drawdown since December. Furthermore, the EIA also announced a surprise decline in both gasoline and distillate inventories that should also help to shore up the prices for refined products.

Essentially, it now appears that the higher seasonal demand as the weather improves is clearly underway. As a result, many energy-related stocks are firming up fast, since high seasonal demand during the summer months will help to keep crude oil prices high until seasonal demand drops in September.