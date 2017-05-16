Pandora A/S: Will The Company Be Able To Reach Its Guidance?

Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF) year-to-date performance has way underperformed the luxury sector (-23% vs +20%). The recent earnings results released on May 9th did not help much. While the company reiterated its full year guidance, market sentiment remains gloomy and shares have further edged down. We will discuss whether you should take advantage of Mr. Market's error or question management's ability to reach its expected target?

1. A quick takeaway of the latest Q1 2017 results.

First, let's have a closer look at the latest earnings which saw revenues grow by +9% thanks to Asia-Pacific (25% of sales) and EMEA (43%) which grew +44% and +5% respectively. As previously mentioned in our last article, Americas (33%) revenues decreased by -5% partially because of the closure of 700 stores in North America which represented DKK60 million in Q1 2016 and were not included this quarter. Also, the lackluster U.S. retail environment coupled with less popularity of charms during the peak Valentine's activity due to less novelty as well as the small $25 premium (from $100 to $125) to receive a free bracelet attracted less customers. If you look at sequential sales over the last quarters, Europe is flat at 5% growth, Asia-Pacific got a boost this quarter thanks to the Chinese new year, U.S. is sliding for the 6th consecutive quarter and is in negative territory for the past 4 quarters.

Source: Company financials

Charms (61% of sales) grew by a mere 2% while the second biggest revenue generator, Bracelets (18%), was down -6%. On the other side, the 3 new categories Earrings, Rings, Necklaces & Pendants posted record double digit growth numbers but still small (22%) to have an effect on the overall sales. Consequently EBITDA margins decreased -23% in Americas (28% of EBITDA) from 38% to 31%, partly offset by improved margins in EMEA (+7%) and Asia-Pacific (+73%). These 2 regions were not sufficient to improve margins at Group level which deteriorated by 700 basis points to 36.4%.

On the balance sheet side, goodwill continued to increase to reach 18% of total assets hence the price to book value has further increased. Inventories grew faster than sales at +17%, receivables growth was offset by payables growth. While debt has slightly decreased, cash also decreased by approximately the same amount. Looking at the flows, cash from operations decreased by 11% compared to Q1 2016 mainly due to payables and other liabilities. The purchase of activities net of cash was the primary reason of lower cash from investing and lower repayment of loans as well as the increased dividend impacted cash from financing which were slightly higher than last year even if the company had less proceeds from loans and borrowings. Alongside a lower cash, free cash flow decreased by -13% but that still remains acceptable taken into account the cash flow elements mentioned above.

2. New regional and product opportunities.

It's worth mentioning that Pandora recently opened its first store in India, a jewelry market representing $50bn and the second largest consumer of gold in the world. The launch of Pandora Rose Gold in the last quarter of 2016 comes at the right time after a successful start across the world, especially that current sales of gold are relatively limited for Pandora. However the downside of gold products is that it generates less gross margin than silver products, so it could eventually have an adverse effect on the company.

Also, the creation of a new Central American regional office in Panama will put more focus in under-developed markets such as Brazil, where there is strong growth opportunities, but also Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Peru. These markets cannot be managed efficiently from a U.S. sales office and we believe the relocation will bring a growth momentum for Pandora.

One of the main keys to success of Pandora lies behind the Charm and Bracelet products, which attracted existing customers to fill up their charm bracelet. Obviously this concept cannot apply for a pair of earrings so Pandora recently came up with the necklace concept with a locket where you can put a number of different small miniature charms into your locket in order to attract customers back to the stores. Necklaces & Pendants only represent 5% as of today but the double digit growth of more than 56% could lead the category up to 20% of total revenues in the next 3 years.

Last but not least, the ramp up of Gemopolis and the reduction of lead time of all products from 6 to 4 weeks by 2019 will help the company to better react in case a certain collection is below or above expectations. Management is blaming the lack of newness during Valentines and decided to add a number of innovative products this year. These measures will be faster in the future and we think it gives Pandora a great flexibility as it operates in multiple regions with fast-changing trends.

3. How Pandora will meet its financial guidance.

Following market pressure weighing on Pandora's stock price, management has reiterated on many occasions that its guidance remains unchanged but without success. Let's first look at revenues which are targeted to be in the range of DKK 23 - 24 million for fiscal year 2017. The first quarter tends to be the weaker quarter and the most volatile of the year, hence we believe it's premature to be pessimistic about the rest of the year. Revenues should grow on average at +15% compared to FY 2016 to meet the low-end range of the guidance. Where would this growth come from? Charms and bracelets have been declining for the past 6 weeks while other silver products (earrings, rings, necklaces) continued their strong growth momentum. If the observed trend continues, there is no way Pandora will be able to grow at +15% on average for the following 3 quarters. Pandora needs to properly address the difficulties encountered on the Charms category to meet its revenues target. Management has identified solutions such as new promotions that will be more attractive going forward to support the Charms category, and we believe the company will be able to achieve its objective. However, promotions come at a certain price as EBITDA margins will be negatively impacted. Although the other silver product categories generate the same gross margins, we believe the promotions will dilute the company's margins to reach approximately 38%, at least 1,000 basis points deterioration compared to last year.

Source: Company financials

In conclusion, we believe the company profile remains attractive as it's not leveraged (net-debt to EBITDA is close to zero), generates high free cash flow yield at 25% and pays a hefty 5% dividend yield. EBITDA margins at 38% seem like they have reached a peak as short term promotions to boost sales in the US will put margins under pressure so that management can honour its guidance.

