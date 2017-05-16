Freeport-McMoRan: Upside Momentum May Develop If Copper Holds Above $2.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) published its first-quarter report on April 25, and the stock has been mostly under pressure since then despite the fact that the report was solid and contained optimistic cash flow projections. Copper downside along with continuing uncertainty regarding the company's future in Indonesia contributed to the stock's poor performance.

Copper

Worries on the state of Chinese economy have once again pushed copper prices to the downside. China's industrial output grew by 6.5% in April down from 7.6% growth in March. The general market worry regarding China's ability to curb risks in the economy without hurting growth put pressure on key industrial commodities like copper and iron ore. I would like to highlight that such worries appear from time to time, but so far nothing serious happened in China. My view is that growth rates will continue to decline but this not a big problem for commodities because the base of this growth constantly grows. Ultimately, demand in tons is more important than demand in percentage points.

So far, the $2.50 whereabouts served as a major support level for copper. The potential downside move may be very fast and significant in case copper drops below $2.45, as financial players will likely rush to curb their bets once copper breaks below the key support level. However, copper will need really negative news from China to make such a move.

Indonesia

Freeport-McMoRan has already started negotiations with the Indonesian government regarding the company's future in the country. So far, there's no news on this front. Here's what Freeport-McMoRan had to say on the topic during the recent earnings call: "These discussions will involve some very important issues. They will involve our objective of getting assurance of our ability to operate beyond 2021 to 2041 as provided by our contract on terms that provide stability and assurance on legal matters and on fiscal matters. The government wants to talk with us about divestment. Their regulations in January provide for divestment of 51%. Our contract has no divestment obligations. We have communicated that any divestment would have to be at fair market value. We've previously indicated that we would agree to divesting from the current 9.36% to 30% and so we will have discussions with the government on the divestment percentage, the process and valuation".

It looks like Freeport-McMoRan will try to avoid arbitration and negotiate decent terms with the Indonesian government. The company needs legal assurance that it will operate in Indonesia post 2021, as well as divestment of less than 51% of Grasberg at a fair market price and good terms for building a smelter. This is a lot to accomplish, so negotiations will most likely be lengthy.

Freeport-McMoRan is a bit pressed for time as the company should transition to underground mining in Grasberg but it can't spend much on the project before its legal rights are protected in a new contract/operating license. In my view, uncertainty regarding the outcome of Indonesian negotiations will continue to curb upside in Freeport-McMoRan shares.

Stock

Technically, the short-term picture remains bearish for Freeport-McMoRan. The company's stock settled below the previous support level at $12 and continues its downside trend. It's hard to expect certainty from Indonesia in the coming weeks, so the main factor that will determine trading in Freeport-McMoRan shares is the price of copper. As long as copper stays above $2.50, risks for further downside in Freeport-McMoRan stock will be limited. Copper's fall below $2.45 will likely put very significant pressure on the company's stock and take it below $11. In my view, the company's shares remain an interesting long-term bet on copper and at the same time an interesting short-term bet once they are able to close above $12.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.