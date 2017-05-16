Top Gold Stock Update: Still Time To Buy This Undervalued Miner

I break down Kirkland Lake's recent earnings, its share buyback and what to do now with the stock.

I still think the stock is undervalued, and management feels the same way as it recently announced a normal course issuer bid (share buyback program).

Kirkland Lake Gold: What to Do Now

Note: Kirkland Lake's previous symbol was (OTCPK:KGILF).

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) was previously listed as my No. 1 overall gold stock pick for 2017, and so far my only regret is not adding more shares to my already large position in my gold portfolio. So far this year, shares have advanced by 13.63% compared to a 1.13% gain in the gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), and I think shares should continue to perform strongly.

Kirkland Lake recently announced its first quarter 2017 financial results, updated its 2017 guidance and later announced a normal course issuer bid, which I discuss in detail below.

First, for some background on Kirkland Lake Gold for readers who may be unfamiliar. This is a mid-tier gold miner on track to produce up to 570,000 ounces of gold this year from its two main gold operations in Canada (the Macassa mine) and Australia (the Fosterville mine). The stock has been on a tear since the company's $1 billion acquisition of Newmarket Gold, a previous top holding of mine. Besides its strong, low-cost assets, I felt the stock was undervalued compared to peers when I wrote that top gold stock article before the year began.

The new Kirkland Lake Gold continues to deliver. The highlights: in Q1, the company says it produced 130,425 gold ounces at all-in sustaining costs of just $873 per ounce. Fosterville achieved record gold production of 46,083 ounces at grades of 11.1 g/t, with AISC of $571. Macassa wasn't too far behind, producing 48,723 ounces of gold at grades of 17.1 g/t and AISC of $782 per ounce.

Revenue was a record $168.5 million in Q1. More importantly, Kirkland Lake generated free cash flow of $37.2 million, or $.18 per share, in Q1, while its operating cash flow jumped by 118% to $68.6 million or $.34 per share. EBITDA was $63.7 million, an increase of 128% from $27.9 million in Q1 2016, while net earnings were $13.1 million or $.06 per share.

Given the strong results, Kirkland Lake has increased its 2017 production guidance to 530,000 - 570,000 ounces and decreased its AISC guidance by $100 per ounce. So, it should be a much more profitable year than expected for the miner, with higher production and lower costs.

As for its balance sheet, it remains real strong as the company ended Q1 with $279.1 million in cash, while working capital totaled $125 million compared to $92.3 million last year. It has $86.9 million in convertible debentures and $12.2 million in finance leases. Free cash flow north of $30 million per quarter means this debt is no issue at all for the company.

Kirkland Lake's management and board feels shares are undervalued, so they have announced a normal course issuer bid, or share buyback program. The company purchase up to 15,186,571 common shares, which represents 10% of the current outstanding shares. At a current price of $9.73 (on the TSX), it would cost $147 million to max out its share buyback. It has until May 16 to complete the buyback.

The stock trades at 5.6X price to cash flow compared to a peer average of 8.6X; it trades at lower valuation than peers such as Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Guyana, Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC), Klondex (NYSEMKT:KLDX) and New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD). Meanwhile its enterprise value to ounce of 2017 production is $2,536, compared to a $4,000 peer average, according to the company's May presentation.

With close to $300 million in cash and little debt, I think the company can afford to buy back some shares, although I doubt the full authorized amount will be repurchased. It provides an opportunity to buyback shares on any future pullbacks. For example, if gold were to fall below $1,200 per ounce at some point and Kirkland Lake shares follow, the company could execute its buyback at that point.

In other recent news, Kirkland Lake said it invested close to $9 million in equity and warrants of Metanor Resources, and it now owns 13.7% of the company. Kirkland Lake could very well be interested in buying out Metanor at some point in the future. Metanor owns and operates the Bachelor Lake mine and mill in Northern Quebec, which is on track to produce 33,000 to 36,000 ounces of gold this year.

Metanor has struggled with high costs and cash flow issues in the past, but recently turned in a profitable quarter and has $16.7 million in cash following the recent equity financing. The investment is also good news for Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND), which owns a 20% gold stream on Bachelor Lake (this would likely be restructured if Metanor is taken over). This is seen as a long-term investment for Kirkland Lake and shareholders should keep a close eye on this development.

Meanwhile, Kirkland Lake continues to invest heavily in its own mines as it has set an exploration budget of between $45-$55 million for 2017. At Fosterville, the last mineral reserve update saw a 66% jump in gold ounces and a 23% increase in resources. Recent drill results included grades as high as 1,062 g/t gold and drill results in January included grades up to 1,429 g/t gold over 15.5 meters (including 21,490 g/t over .6 meters), so these exceptional results point towards far more upside at Fosterville.

In conclusion, I think there is still a great opportunity to buy Kirkland Lake Gold shares. Despite the outperformance, shares remain undervalued and its strong financial results should continue. Investors can also look forward to continued exploration success, share buybacks and potential M&A activity in 2017.

