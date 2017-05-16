More Trouble With The Trump Trade

The firing of FBI director Comey last week is bringing forth somewhat premature parallels with Richard Nixon. The parallels are premature as 20 people were convicted of criminal offenses relating to Watergate while Nixon was unconditionally pardoned by President Gerald Ford to save him from prosecution after he resigned (see “The Independent,” Richard M. Nixon, January 21, 2009). However, the Comey firing has put the Trump economic agenda in limbo. The firestorm raised the legitimate question: With the talk of special prosecutors digging for evidence, how is the president's economic agenda going to progress?

One indicator of the “Trump trade” – the expected shift into high gear of the U.S. economy because of the promised (but not yet delivered) tax cuts and deregulation – is the U.S. Treasury yield curve. Any way you slice it, the yield curve has flattened massively as the initial euphoria after the election wore off.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

A popular measure of the yield curve – the 2-10 spread – went from 76 basis points (0.76%) on July 8, 2016 to 133 bps (1.33%) on December 22. Since then we have lost more than half of the yield curve gap, dropping as low as 100 bps (1%) on April 18 (chart, above). I realize that a discussion of the slope of the yield curve may be esoteric, but this is a $20 trillion indicator (the size of the U.S. Treasury market), which is telling us that the Trump policy agenda has ground to a halt. This particular president is a “come from behind” kind of guy and it is too early to write him off, but suffice to say that the same manner in which he won a low-odds election is not working nearly as well since he moved into the White House.

The slope of the yield curve is highly relevant to the banking sector, which was a standout in the rally that commenced after the Presidential election (see the late-2016 rise in the chart below). The banking sector’s initial lead in the relative bank index (reflected in the BKX/SPX chart below) has now paused and it is too premature to say if this is “the pause that refreshes” or “the end of an affair.” I think it will all depend on how fast President Trump can find his rhythm. So far, the jury is out on the Trump trade.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Hope is Still Priced into the Market

Earnings Scorecard: As of today (with 91% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for Q1 2017), 75% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean EPS estimate and 64% of S&P 500 companies have beat the mean sales estimate.

Earnings Growth: For Q1 2017, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 13.6%. If 13.6% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest (year-over-year) earnings growth for the index since Q3 2011 (16.7%).

Earnings Revisions: On March 31, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q1 2017 was 9.0%. Nine sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to March 31) due to upward revisions to earnings estimates and upside earnings surprises, led by the Industrials sector.

Earnings Guidance: For Q2 2017, 61 S&P 500 companies have issued negative EPS guidance and 29 S&P 500 companies has issued positive EPS guidance.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.5. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (15.2) and the 10-year average (14.0).

So far this year, the S&P 500 is up way less than the 13.6% EPS growth last quarter. From a glass-half-full perspective, this means the market can go quite a bit higher if last week’s kerfuffle in Washington turns out to be a tempest in a teapot. From a glass-half-empty perspective, if what happened last week gathers momentum – with special prosecutors and the like – I believe that tax reforms will be delayed.

One major reason for the explosive nature of the stock market rally after the election was hope for tax reform, which is highly necessary, in my view. Tax reform is also one of the major reasons why stocks are trading at above-average valuations, even though they are not close to historic extremes. If tax reform fails to pass in 2017 – and it is starting to look that way – there will be many disappointed investors.

All this tweetstorm drama comes at a time when the U.S. economy is expanding for a far longer time than the historic norm. Next month will mark “year 8” of the present economic expansion (96 months), which is the third longest in recorded history. In such a mature economic expansion the question that needs to be asked is: Can we beat the all-time record of 120 months, or 10 years, from March 1991 till March 2001?

My answer: Under the right tax reform and deregulation plan, a record recovery looked possible as of January 21, 2017. Nearly four months into Trump’s first term, my answer is that I simply don't know.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.