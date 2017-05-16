General Electric: Buy The Downgrade?

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) shares are sliding. The industrial company, which has returned billions of dollars to shareholders in the last year and is on track to pay even more cash this year, has been hit by a stock downgrade that has driven shares close to new 52 week lows. While the downgrade doesn't sit well with a lot of investors, I actually think the reward-to-risk ratio looks good because of General Electric's compelling dividend.

Analyst upgrades and downgrades can have a disproportionate effect on a company's share price. A case in point is industrial company General Electric which has received a major downgrade from Deutsche Bank last week. The investment bank reduced its rating from hold to sell, and pegged General Electric's fair value at $24 (previous PT: $28), citing weaker cash flow. The downgrade adversely affected General Electric, with shares sliding to a low of $27.85 on Friday.

General Electric's shares have slid 11 percent this year.

Source: StockCharts.com

Analyst Majority Positive About GE

While investors acted surprised at Deutsche Bank's GE downgrade, a lot of analysts still like the stock.

Deutsche Bank's downgrade is only one opinion out of many, and the majority of analysts have a favorable opinion of General Electric. According to MarketBeat, a website that consolidates analyst research and their target prices, eighteen analysts have ratings on GE. Nine are buy ratings, six are hold ratings, and 3 are sell ratings. The consensus fair value for General Electric's shares sits at $31.87, implying 13 percent upside after the recent slide in GE's share price.

Seeing General Electric As An Income Vehicle

The price drop on the back of the Deutsche Bank downgrade is a compelling opportunity in my opinion to gobble up some shares of General Electric at a discounted price. General Electric is on track to return $19-$21 billion in capital to shareholders this year. In 2017, investors can expect the industrial company to pay an $8 billion dividend and add another $11-$13 billion to buy back shares.

Source: General Electric

General Electric's robust dividend is where the real value for investors is. General Electric pays shareholders a $0.24/share dividend per quarter which translates into a dividend yield of 3.41 percent. Though I expect GE to cut back on share buybacks after 2017, I think General Electric's cash dividend is sustainable, and investors may want to see GE more as a vehicle for income generation than as a vehicle to deliver capital gains.

Your Takeaway

General Electric's shares could fall to a new 52 week low on the back of the Deutsche Bank downgrade. That said, though, there is nothing wrong with gobbling up a few shares for a DGI portfolio as long as General Electric is in the bargain bin. Most analysts think GE is a Hold/Buy and the consensus fair value/PT sits well above GE's share price. The drop in valuation has made an investment in GE more compelling since the dividend yield and reward-to-risk ratio has improved. Buy the downgrade. Buy for income generation and capital appreciation.

