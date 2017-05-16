Optimists: Don't Be Crazy. Be Prudent. Own Gold Just In Case Unicorns Don't Exist.

The last 40 years say nothing about the future.

I found myself in a Twitter tiff yesterday with a tweeter of incalculable naiveté.

He was insisting that gold is a "nonsensical bet at best," and he asked: "Would you rather have owned gold or sp500 past 40 years? You may want to look it up before you answer."

This is precisely the reason the SEC mandates the language we all know by heart: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Gamblers looking at the New York Yankees as the mid-90s rolled around would have had no reason to presume the Bombers would go on a streak in which they placed atop the AL East in 11 of 13 seasons from 1994 to 2006. The 1980s, after all, had been fairly horrendous for the Yanks.

But the analogy makes the point: The reasons for outperformance and underperformance change. Rosters change. Other teams in the division change. Managers change. Rules change. Where teams recruit players changes. Even the fan base changes.

In short, the environment in the mid-90s was different than was the environment the 1980s.

And so it is with Wall Street.

Anyone who looks at the past 40 years to divine the next few years does not understand that history is random … that the dynamics shaping financial markets are ever-fluid and ever-changing and never reflect the same set of factors that caused history to exist. They do not understand the mathematics of mean reversion and, instead, extrapolate an ongoing sameness that never deviates.

They simply assume that every tomorrow looks identical to every yesterday, and that allows them to rationalize that not only do trees grow to the sky, they just keep growing forever.

So, What has Changed?

I'm going back to Dec. 1, 1970, the day gold prices hit their lows of about $224. The S&P was at 87.

So, we're looking at 45.8 years of returns. Over the ensuing 4½ decades, the S&P 500 is up about 7.2% a year, while gold is up about 3.8% a year. Stocks win. Yay for my Twitter buddy!

Then again, consider the environment over that time:

The bond market spent much of that period in a historic collapse. Ever-lower interest rates not only help fatten corporate profits, they allow consumers to consume more and to buy more house than they need, and more cars than they should have been driving based on their income. All of this benefits the economy and flows through the stock market.

Inflation followed the same trend. Again, this benefits companies because the cost of raw commodities was lower, helping to keep production costs lower (an added benefit to the technological revolution that improved operating efficiencies). That boosted corporate profits and allowed consumers to stretch paychecks across a host of new products - again, all driving the economy, which the stock market reflects.

As anyone should expect based on those two charts, corporate profit margins have had a heck of run. They ultimately reached a high of nearly 11%, well above their post-World War II trend line in the 6% to 7% range. Now, they're beginning to retreat. As they do, Wall Street will absolutely begin to revisit valuations, since a stock's price is effectively the perceived/calculated value of corporate earnings to which each share is entitled. If the Street expects that lower profit margins over time will slow the growth of earnings, then valuations must - and will - retreat to reflect these new expectations.

As for stock valuations, well, they've spent most of that same period growing increasingly dear, to the point at which they are now at levels seen since just one other time since 1970 - the era of the mindless tech-bubble. This will not continue. Every up cycle reverts to a down cycle at some point. Not "just because," of course, but because of instigating factors - i.e., a changing environment.

As we all look ahead to the next X number of years, the question we all must ask as investors is this: Has anything fundamentally changed that means today's economic environment is different from the one that resulted in those four charts?

And, of course, the answer is yes.

A Moment of Extremes Everywhere We Look

Today, bond yields are at or very near historic lows. They might still migrate down a bit, depending on the near-term economy, but they will not repeat the same 45-year trend we've lived through. They can't, unless we're talking about massively negative interest rates (and if that comes along, you're sure as hell going to want to own a vault full of gold, because it will mean the global economy is in meltdown).

Today, inflation is near historic lows, as well. As with yields, inflation could migrate slightly lower, as well, but we're not likely to see a deflationary spiral the sends consumer prices racing radically lower. If so, worker incomes must decline - or companies must replace workers with machines - in order to maintain some kind of profit margin. Otherwise corporate profits are destroyed and, thus, Wall Street plunges.

Today, corporate profits are near record highs and are coming down. The easy gains from technological innovation have been made, and that was because the first several iterations of technology always have the most meaningful impact. After a while, innovation becomes marginally evolutionary rather than radically revolutionary. Sure, we will still see innovation change the workplace and the factory floor in meaningful ways, but the pace of economic advantage is already slowing.

And, today, stock-market valuations are at levels, as I noted, seen only one time in the last half century. They won't keep going higher because, at some point, investors will balk at paying rich premiums to own a share of earnings in companies where profit margins are weakening. That's just human nature: We all grow wary of losing our money - and declining profit margins on Wall Street are, by and large, the turn of events that sees valuations retreat.

But to my Twitter buddy, none of this matters.

As he told me: "I have heard [those same arguments] for 40 years. Optimism is the only world view that squares with the facts." To him, I am just a "declinist."

Based on such a Pollyannaish view of investing, if all us would only think optimistically about unicorns, one would certainly pop out a horse's butt.

Investing isn't an issue of optimism.

Every single C-suite in America wakes up every morning wanting to make their company just a little better today. They're optimistic. So am I.

But optimism cannot change certain realities.

It cannot change the environment that has led to the historic moves in bond yields, inflation, corporate profit margins and S&P valuations. And it cannot change the environment we're currently in - one in which the Fed (and other Western central banks) are beginning to normalize interest rates, a process that will reverse decades of bond-yield declines … a process that means inflation rises … a process that means corporate profits will revert toward the mean …

All of which goes into the process of revaluing stocks lower, by mathematical definition.

And it's a process - higher inflation - that will lead to higher gold prices (not to mention the risks of geopolitical strife and central bank malfeasance that could explode in quite the negative fashion on the world).

Whatever the case, to believe that "optimism is the only world view that squares with the fact," is to believe in a Trumpian universe of alternative facts - a world in which rising interest rates do not impact corporate profit margins, one in which consumers struggling under a near historic level of debt can continuously tack on more and more debt, and one in which stock-market valuations can grow forever higher, regardless of the underlying environment.

We have a choice: Believe that unicorns do spring from a horse's butt just because we want that to be true … or invest based on the current environment and what's likely to transpire over the next X number of years.

I'm not telling you to buy gold because it's going to be a great investment that outperforms stocks over the next few decades (though it absolutely could, if you believe that achieving normalized annual returns means the overpriced S&P must return something between low-negative and marginally positive returns over the next decade or so).

What I'm saying is don't put all your eggs in the optimism basket. Be as optimistic as you want, but be prudent. I continue to recommend the ETFS Physical Swiss Gold ETF (NYSEARCA: SGOL). Each share is backed by 100% physical, London good delivery bars that are held directly in an allocated account in a vault in Zurich.

To claim that gold is a "nonsensical bet at best" is, itself, one of the most nonsensical statements I've read since BusinessWeek's infamous "Death of Equities" cover, just before the historic Super Bull market started to gallop. Own gold today as an insurance policy to protect your lifestyle, just in case I'm right and the last 40 years are not indicative of the next 40.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.