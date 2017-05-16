Top Of The Charts: Bracing For A Housing Slowdown?

by: TD Wealth

Summary

Are hot Canadian real estate markets expected to cool?

How much could prices drop in the near term?

Should investors consider selling real estate assets?

Residential investment in Canada may be looking toppish, but that doesn't mean it's at a top. Brian DePratto, Senior Economist, TD Bank, talks to Sara D'Elia about how a slowdown may be coming to Canada's key real estate markets.

