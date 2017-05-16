Top Of The Charts: Bracing For A Housing Slowdown?

Residential investment in Canada may be looking toppish, but that doesn't mean it's at a top. Brian DePratto, Senior Economist, TD Bank, talks to Sara D'Elia about how a slowdown may be coming to Canada's key real estate markets.
Summary
Are hot Canadian real estate markets expected to cool?
How much could prices drop in the near term?
Should investors consider selling real estate assets?
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Real Estate, Alternative Investing, Market News Article
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.