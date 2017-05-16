General Electric: Why Analyst Is Wrong About A Dividend Cut

More analysts are jumping on the cash flow bandwagon. After a J.P. Morgan analyst published a bearish note on General Electric (NYSE:GE) citing weak cash flows, last week a Deutsche Bank analyst also downgraded GE for pretty much the same reason. While many shareholders have ignored such warnings regarding the company's cash flow in the past, what should perk their ears this time is the fact is that the Deutsche Bank analyst was much more direct, stating that the dividend could be at risk after 2018. That's less than two years away from now! Considering that many investors do invest in GE for the dividend, which is currently providing an annual yield of 3.4%, I would say that agreeing or disagreeing with the analyst makes a big difference. While I am bearish on GE (read GE To $18), I must disagree with the analyst regarding a potential dividend reduction.

Plenty Of Things To Sell

One of the analyst's key arguments was that GE will run out of things to sell. It is true that the company has shed a lot of assets already (GE Capital, Appliance, etc.), but the company still has a lot of options. Industrial Solutions and Water are currently going through the process, and Healthcare could be on the table if the price is right. Even though management has not yet officially announced anything regarding Healthcare, they did say that they are "always looking." The point is that even after all of the past divestitures, the company is still a conglomerate with many independent operating groups, meaning that there are still many pieces that could be sold off. If we trust Immelt's vision of a simpler GE, the company should have no problem shedding additional assets.

Cash Flow Is Not A Big Enough Problem

There is nothing wrong with divesting non-core businesses and returning capital to shareholders, but at the end of the day, long-term investors would still like to see good cash flow coming from the core business. Is the company's cash flow so bad such that the dividend would be in jeopardy?

At first glance, the consolidated cash flow statement would scare you, as the company generated only $309 million from operations in the first quarter but spent $658 million on net capex. However, if we focus on the cash flow from just continuing operations, we get a clearer picture, as the cash outflow from discontinued operations will no longer be a drag going forward. Adjusting for discontinued operation, the operating cash flow would be $967 million, which is higher than the net capex. Although cash flow after capex is still lower than the $2.1 billion in of dividends that were paid in the first quarter (i.e. there is a deficiency), the company's $42 billion cash pile will plug that hole for years to come. Furthermore, the company is also buying back a lot of shares, meaning that the dollar amount of dividends paid will shrink. For example, the company actually paid less cash in dividends in Q1 2017 than Q1 2016 ($2.084 billion vs. $2.234 billion) even though dividend per share actually increased from $0.23 to $0.24.

Conclusion

I still don't like GE given its poor cash flow relative to its market cap as I talked about in the previous article, but as far as dividends are concerned, I see no imminent catalyst that would trigger a dividend cut. While the management should work towards plugging that hole over the long run, the company has so much time thanks to the company's cash pile that even if no improvements are made, the dividend should still last many years.

