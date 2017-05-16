April Retail Sales And CPI Data - Results Appear Solid For Transports, Grocers And Foodservice Companies

The focus moving forward is whether recent trends will improve, remain flat or decline; I am of the opinion that they will improve.

From the transports side of the spectrum, results were supportive for many industries to improve throughout the year.

Recent news was published regarding April retail sales and CPI numbers; depending upon the publication, initial takes were both positive and negative.

Source: Google Images

On May 12, 2017, both retail sales and consumer price index (CPI) monthly reports were out for the month of April 2017. There were multiple headlines from a wide variety of publications regarding performance. While results did miss estimates by 10-basis points (bps) or so for both, some transport trade publications had a more positive take on this performance. Many investment publications tended to use the estimate miss to encourage further tepid demand and a weaker market environment.

Source: Economic Research, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

There has been a recurring theme, where the first quarter's gross domestic product (GDP) has continually been weaker than the fourth quarter for seven of the eight past years, since the Great Recession. Two of those previous eight years (32 quarters) have included a negative first quarter contraction, both occurring in the first quarter of 2011 and 2014.

This type of performance has led to peak quarters of around 3.5 to 4.9 percent growth, substantially driving most of the yearly GDP performance. But for transports, it should be noted that one of the best volume years for some modes over the previous 20 years, occurred during 2014, one of the past years where GDP growth contracted during the first quarter. Generally speaking, GDP performance has been erratic, with stronger performance occurring through the second, third and fourth quarters.

To this point, the April monthly retail sales and CPI numbers were highly anticipated as both provided initial second quarter information to give some guidance as to where the economy is headed. I view the retail sales and CPI information as good indicators to track, especially for specific sectors and industries.

Generally, the entire basket of goods for retail sales and the CPI are correlated to transports, specifically goods movement carriers and service providers. Both retail sales and the CPI provide indicators for food consumed at home and away from home. These three general categories will be used to provide insights into considering whether or not current trends are favorable.

For retail sales, the month of April 2017, reflected stronger year-over-year (Y/Y) performance than both 2016 and 2015. To date, retail sales were up 4 percent through the first four months of the year versus 2016. Retail sales are the combination of pricing and volumes, which makes the CPI an important measure. As CPI has been muted lately, consumers have remained strong with purchases of goods at a solid pace being sustained.

Sustained volumes are what translate directly to goods moved by transport carriers and service providers. The energy contraction during 2015 served as a headwind for GDP, retail sales and CPI performance. All three have benefited of late, this has provided transports the opportunity for continued market growth, albeit with challenges.

For grocery store sales, retails sales performance has been weaker during 2017 versus last year. During February of this year, Y/Y performance was at -1.4 percent, whereas February last year was one of the best performing months over the past few years.

To date, grocery store performance was only up 1.2 percent versus last year. During 2015, grocery store retail sales were up two percent, whereas performance was up nearly 4 percent during 2016. Grocery stores have been in a highly competitive promotional market over the past six months. This has led to extreme price undercutting as deflation has allowed grocery retailers to look to grow basket size and traffic - which has, in turn, reduced net sales and profit margins.

Some experts believe that a bottom has occurred and that the path towards better pricing discipline and/or increasing prices from inflation may begin to take shape later in the year. For select companies, this bodes well as some retailers may have already turned the corner as well.

For foodservice companies, Y/Y retail sales have been in a steady decline. This has partially been impacted by the preference choices of consumers. Consumers tend to weigh eating out versus eating at home, which can be influenced by prices. The resent deflationary environment has had similar effects on foodservice companies as consumers have had lower prices to purchase food for cooking and dining at home.

However, the same trends for CPI may also be suggesting that foodservice companies will be looking for pricing stability and an improving market as we cycle through the remainder of 2017. Some companies have witnessed improving case volume growth already, indicating an improving market has begun to occur.

For the CPI, performance is typically measured by month-over-month (M/M) and Y/Y indicators. The Q/Q performance is indicative for where annual performance is headed, while Y/Y review provides overall monthly sustainability.

As can be seen, inflation has been tempered over the past few years with 2016 being the best performance at just over two percent growth. Both 2014 and 2015 witnessed growth below one percent. For 2017, growth has been positive at 1.3 percent through the first four months.

Performance Y/Y has been much stronger with the first four months of 2017 displaying some of the best results over the past few years. The baseline comparable for 2016 will be much lower than in the first quarter of 2016. This sets the overall CPI up for the potential to move towards 3 percent for all of 2017.

For transports, there are industries, notably, the trucking and intermodal industries which have been struggling of late. Shippers and railroads have been putting pressure on carriers, which has in turn negatively impacted operating revenues and profit margins. Increasing inflation will be positive so that carriers will have better pricing power to pass onto their customers, improving both top- and bottom-lines.

For grocers, CPI results have been substantially better than the first four months of 2016. The CPI was at one percent for 2017 versus being at -0.3 percent in 2016. The four-month stretch of positive performance was also never accomplished in 2016. This M/M performance is an indication that a return to inflation may be a reality in 2017.

For the grocer market, though, the chart above is the best illustrative example of the recent impacts, as well as a potential shift back to inflation. Past trends are never perfectly indicative of where the future is headed. But from a peak-to-bottom assessment, things are looking brighter for the grocer industry.

On some of the recent earnings calls for grocers, cautious optimism has been stated. This has partially been driven by stronger improvement witnessed for proteins and fruits and vegetables. Other food at home items still remained challenged so all is not perfectly clear.

Food away from home performance through the first four months of 2017 has been neck-and-neck with food at home with inflation at around one percent. However, food away from home has not witnessed the same magnitude of deflationary impacts for CPI.

For Y/Y performance, results have remained solid at just below the 2 percent level, during the first four months of 2017, versus the previous three years. For select foodservice companies, recent earnings results have been improving. This has been most directly associated with stronger net sales performance.

Collectively, there has been a correlation between the CPI and retail sales. During 2015, the CPI was very weak, with retail sales following suite. During 2016, retail sales witnessed a strong return to growth as the CPI also improved. So far during 2016, both are off to even stronger starts.

The CPI and retail sales have a lot of varied performance depending upon particular industries of interest. For transports, the broad-based improvement is highly positive, as a continued trend from 2017's initial level bodes well for goods being distributed to consumers.

Class I rail operators have already begun to witness improving rail traffic trends from the last quarter of last year. Trucking industry volumes have been tracking positively as well, but at lower Y/Y results. As seasonality suggests, performance is anticipated to improve over the next few quarters, in line with GDP trends over the previous eight years. Improved volume performance, combined with improving inflation will lead to stronger revenues and profit margins.

Railroads are already benefiting from this combination for many commodities, while the trucking industry has largely sustained and/or moderately improved volumes, with a tougher environment for both spot market and contractual pricing negotiations.

For grocers, Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) have experienced contrasting results during the recent deflationary challenges. Sprouts was able to sustain positive comparable store-sales growth and even witnessed an improvement during the first quarter of 2017. Whole Foods continued to struggle as performance declined towards early 2016 levels.

I credit Sprouts stronger performance to their continued expansion of new store locations, their private label growth, quality control model for produce, and exposure to protein, fruit and vegetable products which have been drivers for inflation during the first part of 2017.

For foodservice companies, US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) has continued to witness improving case volume growth for both the total and organic measures. Some foodservice companies continue to execute bolt-on acquisitions of varying levels, and reduce operational costs through structural adjustments. Similar to transports, further net sales and profit margin growth will be buoyed by inflation.

Overall, retail sales and the CPI performance for 2017 has not been as robust as expected. But it is clear that performance has improved from both 2015 and 2016. As we are still early in 2017, the potential for further improvement remains for the balance of the year. Risks remain, so there is no guarantee that positive trends will continue at the same trajectory if at all.

Most transport companies provided positive guidance regarding initial business performance during April, as well as better commentary for late first quarter upticks. Both Sprouts and US Foods had similar commentary on their calls. Consumer confidence remains strong, and unemployment remains low. Based on these combinations, I am of the opinion that 2017 will offer investors stronger performance potential through the year, especially for select companies in transports, and the grocery and foodservice markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM, USFD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.