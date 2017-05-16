AGNC Investment: Capital Raise Didn't Change Anything

Couple weeks ago AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) decided that it needed more capital and hired bankers to raise $507.2 million by issuing 24.5 million shares. The initial reaction was negative as the stock sold off by 3% on high volume. The equity issuance came as a surprise to me, as it was a complete 180 from what the management said less than a year ago. When an analyst asked whether the management could raise capital and invest it accretively back in October 2016, the management stated that "the agency space is deep enough that you could certainly deploy capital, but, again, I think that there are a lot of factors that go into that analysis, and we are not in that environment yet." Arguably the space has worsened (read Market Shuts Out Annaly (NYSE:NLY)), as spreads have continued to shrink.

Given the above, I fail to see how the management can make the magic happen. If the management thought that they couldn't invest new capital accretively back then, they shouldn't think that they can do so now.

But that won't stop the management from trying at least. The prospectus specifically mentioned that the management will continue to invest as they've done before:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance the acquisition of agency securities, non-agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other mortgage-related assets and hedging instruments…

So the money won't be used creatively, but this lack of excitement should actually provide some comfort to investors as I think this disclosure alleviates concerns that the management will use the new capital to make a big acquisition, which will obviously create additional uncertainty. Given that the company is already operating in a precarious macro environment (even though the stock price doesn't reflect that, yet), making a significant acquisition is probably the last thing that investors want to hear. Note that in late April the board gave the green light for the company to purchase MTGE stock. Currently the company collects a nice management fee without taking on any of the risk, so a merger would be negative in my view.

Okay, so the offering probably won't be accretive, but it won't be significantly dilutive either. Last week the management released an estimated book value per share as of April 30 th of $21.12. At the offering price of $20.53, the discount to book value was just 2.8%, so the book value dilution was negligible. The offering price was also above the 30-day moving average, so I can confidently say that old shareholders didn't get swindled.

Source: TradingView

Capital Raise Has No Impact

What does all of the above mean? I am still negative on the entire mREIT space, including AGNC Investment, but this capital raise shouldn't scare off existing investors. If you agree with my bearish view, you are probably not in the stock anyway; but if you disagree with my view, then I believe that you should continue to hold the stock as this capital raise will not significantly dilute the book value. Furthermore, the management will continue to invest in securities as they have done in the past, so if you are okay with how they invested before, you should be okay with how they will invest the new capital. If anything, there could be some minor increase in efficiency as the company can benefit from economies of scale.

