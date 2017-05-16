Athersys Poised For Lucrative Stem Cell Stroke Partnership This Year

Over the last few months, several SA followers have requested an update on stem cell biotech, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX). Realistically, there really hadn't been any significant developments worthy of an update over the first part of 2017. On May 9th, however, the company earnings call finally had some significant news to discuss, and those developments have prompted the release of this article. However, before turning to the interesting aspects of that call, it is a good time to provide a summary of a few of the important developments from last year for the benefit of those unfamiliar with the company, as they have set the stage for the future of Athersys.

2016 started off with a bang for Athersys shareholders with the signing a lucrative partnership agreement with Healios KK that, among other provisions, fully funds a stem cell-based stroke trial in Japan using the company's proprietary MultiStem allogeneic stem cell therapy. More great news soon followed, with surprisingly strong one-year follow-up data from the company's FDA-approved Phase II stroke trial, whereby efficacy improved further for the treated group versus the placebo group in comparison to the 90-day results. These important accomplishments were summarized in my article last year called "Stem Cell Company Athersys Firing On All Cylinders in 2016."

2016 ended with even more good news as the PMDA, Japan's version of the FDA, approved the commencement of the stroke trial in Japan under the country's groundbreaking regenerative medicine regulations designed to cut red tape and bring stem cell-based therapies to patients. This article titled All Systems Go On Athersys Pivotal Stem Cell Stroke Trial In Japan - Exploring The Scientific Evidence takes a deep dive into the science behind the stroke program. It is a must-read for those who want an in-depth understanding of the fascinating and compelling science supporting this stem cell stroke therapy and was apparently compelling enough for Athersys to share on its own website.

(Source: Primary Care Reports)

So far, most of 2017 hasn't been nearly as exciting for Athersys shareholders. In fact, it's been pretty disappointing. At the end of January, while most had high expectations for the delivery of lucrative partnership to fund a global stroke trial, the company instead delivered dilution in the form of an unexpected secondary offering at a whopping 33% discount to the opening trade of the year. In the offering, Athersys sold 22,772,300 shares at price of $1.01 per share and raised gross proceeds of approximately $23,000,000. Shareholders despise dilution, but the company felt it was a necessary evil required to strengthen its cash position, thereby doing the same for its negotiating position, as it continues to seek a deep-pocketed partner that will fund its stroke program outside of Japan and provide a large cash infusion.

Last week, the company held a very positive earnings call that revealed some pleasant surprises and also shed light on some nagging questions regarding Japan enrollment. Here are the highlights:

Fast Track Designation Granted By The FDA

The first piece of significant good news was the announcement that Athersys had achieved Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the U.S. portion of its upcoming global stroke trial. This designation is valuable, as it speeds up the FDA approval process:

A drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for some or all of the following: More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the drug's development plan and ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval

More frequent written communication from FDA about such things as the design of the proposed clinical trials and use of biomarkers

Eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met

Rolling Review, which means that a drug company can submit completed sections of its Biologic License Application (BLA) or New Drug Application (NDA) for review by FDA, rather than waiting until every section of the NDA is completed before the entire application can be reviewed. BLA or NDA review usually does not begin until the drug company has submitted the entire application to the FDA

This designation is complementary to another important achievement from last September, when Athersys announced an agreement with the FDA under a provision called "Special Protocol Assessment" (SPA) for the design and planned analysis of its Phase III clinical stoke trial in the U.S. This designation basically states that the FDA has reviewed the trial design, has given its blessings and will approve the therapy if endpoints are met. It de-risks the possibility that the FDA will have a problem with the trial's design even if endpoints are met.

An additional FDA designation that we may hear about from Athersys in the near future is related to the 21st Century Cures Act that was passed late last year. It is referred to as the Regenerative Medicine Accelerated Therapy (RMAT) designation. (An amusing sidebar to RMAT is that the word "Medicine" was not in the original legislation, so someone, probably at the FDA, added the word so as to avoid the issuance of the dreaded "RAT" designation.) I suspect Athersys has filed, or will soon file, for this designation because a stem cell-based stroke therapy fits the requirements for the new rule to a T. Aside from priority review (which I suspect overlaps somewhat with Fast Track Designation benefits), RMAT designation makes possible a path to "accelerated approval" related to:

surrogate or intermediate endpoints reasonably likely to predict long-term clinical benefit; or

reliance upon data obtained from a meaningful number of sites, including through expansion to additional sites, as appropriate.

Accelerated Approval is described on the FDA website here.

There is also an interesting provision that allows for approval of an RMAT therapy with additional post-approval requirements (my guess is this would be used when endpoints aren't met but overall data are very encouraging):

POSTAPPROVAL REQUIREMENTS. - The sponsor of a regenerative advanced therapy that is granted accelerated approval and is subject to the postapproval requirements under subsection may, as appropriate, fulfill such requirements, as the Secretary may require, through - - the submission of clinical evidence, clinical studies, patient registries, or other sources of real world evidence, such as electronic health records; - the collection of larger confirmatory data sets, as agreed upon pursuant to subsection (3); or - postapproval monitoring of all patients treated with such therapy prior to approval of the therapy.

Fast Track Designation and the SPA have de-risked certain aspects of running a clinical trial, reduced costs and have further strengthened the negotiating position of Athersys in its hunt for a global partner. RMAT designation would be yet another positive.

Partnership Talks - A Key 2107 Goal

CEO Gil Van Bokkelen talked about partnering opportunities several times on the call, and this particular excerpt from the call summarized the recent activity best:

Turning now to partnering activities. A key objective for Athersys this year is to implement one or more new partnerships and we are making good progress on that front. As I mentioned previously, we believe that the fast track designation we have now received for our stroke program will further enhance those efforts. Working with the firm we have retained to help us manage the partnering process, we currently have ongoing discussions, evaluations and diligence activities with multiple companies, and we are optimistic about the ultimate outcome. We believe that by implementing the right partnerships, we will bring to their complementary capabilities and resources which can improve the odds and magnitude of success, add meaningful capital to the balance sheet and fund our key clinical development programs. This is the top priority for the company as we have said previously and although the process takes time, we have dedicated the appropriate resources towards these critical initiatives. In addition to our stroke program and partnering activities, we continue to advance our other clinical programs including our ongoing clinical trials evaluating the treatment of patients that have suffered a myocardial infarction and evaluating the treatment of patients that have been diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Mr. Van Bokkelen has a recent history of successfully delivering on partnership promises. He brought in $10,000,000 from Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTC:CHGCF) for an option on the Japan stroke program in 2015. When Chugai passed on its option following the 90-day stroke trial results (after demanding changes to the terms of the original agreement), he stated that new partnership talks were already under way. That proved true just few months later with the Healios agreement and $15,000,000 more in up-front cash for the same stroke program.

$1,000,000 milestone Payment Received from RTI Biologics

The next piece of good news was the receipt of a $1,000,000 commercial milestone payment received from RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). The payment was related to commercial sales of a bone allograft called map3 that uses the underlying MAPC® technology licensed from Athersys. These Q&A excerpts from a recent RTIX earnings call show that the product appears to have strong sales momentum:

Matt Hewitt (Craig-Hallum): Okay alright. Obviously, a very strong quarter for direct and spine in particular, what do you think was the primary driver or where there multiple drivers for that or are you just getting better coverage with the sales force, any color behind those strength would be helpful? Rob Jordheim (CFO RTIX): Yes Matt. Really there is two things here, one is we continue to add to our distribution network, which is a positive throughout their converting distributors and by extension that increases the number of surgeon users that are using our products and in particular in the fourth quarter, we had real strong usage of map3, which is great and gives us momentum in this product area as we get into 2017. Matt Hewitt: And that's a great lead in regarding map3, as you just mentioned their strength factor in the quarter, I recall over the course of the year you were slowly ramping that business up trying to make sure that you had adequate supply - where is the inventory regarding the map3, I mean do you feel comfortable now to kind of open the floodgates on that product? Rob Jordheim: Yes I think that's happening Matt. I mean right now, our supply is really not an issue, as we go into 2017, as you recall it was in the past, but we've cracked that code. So supply is not a problem at this point.

Actual map3 sales are hard to come by, but this extract from the RTIX 10-K gives some clues:

Spine - Revenues from spinal implants increased $15.9 million, or 27.5%, to $73.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $58.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Spine revenues increased primarily as a result of new surgeon customers and increased distributions of our map3® and nanOss® implants.

It should also be pointed out that although sales are strong and momentum appears to be growing, the map3 Allograft product is still the subject of an FDA letter issued in September 2014 related to regulatory issues, although it hasn't stopped RTI from continuing to grow sales. This excerpt from the 10-K explains the issue from RTI's perspective:

On September 30, 2014, we received a letter from the FDA regarding our map3® cellular allogeneic bone graft. The letter addresses some technical aspects of the processing of the map3® allograft, as well as language included on our website. We have ongoing dialogue with the FDA where comprehensive packages of data have been provided to address the FDA's comments and provide clarifying information regarding the technical components of the implant processing. We believe that in both developing and processing of map3®, we have properly considered the relevant regulatory requirements. Additionally, we have removed the relevant information from our website. We are committed to resolving the concerns raised by the FDA. However, it is not possible to predict the specific outcome or timing of a resolution at this time.

This excerpt from the same RTIX 10-K discloses the monetary considerations under the agreement with Athersys:

Exclusive License Agreement with Athersys - On September 10, 2010, the Company entered into an Exclusive License Agreement with Athersys, pursuant to which Athersys will provide the Company access to its MAPC technologies to develop and commercialize MAPC technology-based biologic implants for certain orthopedic applications. In consideration for the Exclusive License, the Company agreed to pay Athersys the following: 1) a non-refundable $3,000,000 license fee, payable in three time-based $1,000,000 installments, the last of which was paid in the first quarter of 2011, 2) payment of $2,000,000 contingent upon successful achievement of certain development milestones which the Company paid in 2012, and 3) up to $32,500,000 contingent upon achievement of certain cumulative revenue milestones in future years. In addition, the Company pays Athersys royalties from the distribution of implants under a tiered royalty structure based on achievement of certain cumulative revenue milestones. The term of this license agreement is the remaining life of any applicable patent or trade secret. These acquired licensing rights are being amortized to expense on a straight-line basis over the expected life of the asset.

For the Athersys shareholder, the real key here is not the $1,0000,000 payment, but the fact that MAPC cells, the autologous version of MultiStem, appear to be working well in a real-world patient application. Does that bode well for the stroke results? The mechanism of actions are distinct, so it's really unclear.

Enrollment of Japan Stroke Trial Finally Discussed

Over the last 6 months, there has been concern and some level of mystery, surrounding the lack of information related to the patient enrollment in the Japan stroke trial. As of this writing, the trial status at clinicaltrials.gov continues to state that, "This study is not yet open for participant recruitment," even as partner Healios had indicated that the PMDA-approved clinical trial had commenced in late 2016:

With the release of first quarterly results, the mystery surrounding the apparent delay of patient recruitment was partially explained to shareholders. On February 6, 2017, at the facility where the therapy for the Japan stroke trial is being manufactured by subcontractor Lonza Ltd., the FDA completed an inspection and found several violations unrelated to the manufacture of the Athersys cell therapy, some of which are still unresolved, as per this Warning Letter recently issued on 4/21/17 by the FDA.

The issue was described in the Athersys press release associated with the earnings call:

Following completion of an assessment of operational issues related to a recent FDA inspection at our contract manufacturer, Lonza, investigational product is now being released, and our partner, HEALIOS K.K., is preparing for patient enrollment of the TREASURE study in Japan;

Further information was revealed in the conference call by CEO Van Bokkelen:

We and Healios are both committed to the same high standards regarding the design, conduct and efficient completion of the treasure trial. Recently, we were informed by Lonza the contract manufacturer making the investigational product for the study that events unrelated to our program led to an inspection of Lonza's Maryland facility by FDA staff and precipitated an internal evaluation by Lonza. The FDA identified a number of issues which were ultimately summarized in an FDA letter to Lonza. Since our product is also manufactured in the Maryland facility, we meaning, Athersys and Healios, conducted our own independent evaluation prior to releasing product for the initiation of enrollment to determine whether there was any meaningful impact on the supply and investigational product for the study. We recently completed this evaluation and concluded that the operational issues at Lonza did not impact our product and as an additional measure, we submitted our detail assessment to the FDA for its review. Subsequently, the FDA concur that the product is releasable for the study. These evolutions, activities and communications transpired over the past few weeks. However, prior to today, we were not in a position to comment on the situation. It's only recently that Lonza disclosed and commented publicly on the matter and provided us with necessary information to complete our assessment and then received FDA feedback. Although, this resulted in a bit of a delay with respect to the actual release of the product, the successful completion of the process now enables the study in Japan to proceed as planned.

Finally, in the Q&A, Van Bokkelen seemed to indicate that at this time, the timetable for completion of the stroke trial in 2018 is still intact:

Chad Messer (Needham): Gil, is it possible to quantify what the time impact of this Lonza issue was and I think more importantly whether past guidance that we could expect data somewhere around second half of '18 if that's being impacted at all? Gil Van Bokkelen: Yes, so the last few weeks - so as you know, Chad, and thanks for joining the call by the way. As you know typically when studies are starting, there is kind of progressive on-boarding process where you get the first site or sites up and running and then kind of extend out from there and grow it up over time. So, the beginning part of the process is important, but it's really how you actually get the vast majority of those sites up and running and then having those sites actually efficiently delivering on the enrollment objectives and getting that going. I can't really comment specifically on Helios' perspective, but I know that they are committed to completing that study and they've said in the past that they expect to complete that study sometime next year. And they've not said anything different in terms of their expectations, their objectives or their goals. And I think I should probably leave at that because I know that Helios want to make sure that they are in the position to actually updating people in terms of the trial, but again our goals and our expectations remain as they have in terms of what we intend to do with them and support them in that effort.

On May 12th, Healios itself reported its quarterly update, which can be found here. Healios is still indicating to its own shareholders that patient enrollment will be completed in October 2018. This timeline has been the biggest concern related to the lack of information related to patient enrollment from either Athersys or Healios.

Healios also explained its own fast track designation in Japan called SAKIGAKE:

Bottom Line

These were some very substantive developments last week, all of which were positive. Even as the shares continue to languish, a stroke partnership seems like a high probability this year and should bring a significant re-valuation that better reflects the risk/reward profile of a company with a very reasonable opportunity for substantial revenues in the not-so-distant future. Athersys currently has a market cap of only $165,000,000.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are the personal views of Wall Street Titan Research and should not be relied upon for your investment decisions. All investors should always do their own due diligence.