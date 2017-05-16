Sterling Will Sell With ECB Hawkishness, But Then Comes The U.K. Election To Turn It Back Around

The British pound has surged over the past few weeks, but I am now out of my long GBP versus EUR. I had been shorting EURGBP over the past several months; I think I started around January. These trades were very profitable. I got out of the last short EURGBP after Theresa May announced the election. GBP surged across the board on the development. Now, however, the move looks like it is played out and is turning back around. I am very interested in more shorts on EURGBP; I believe over the long term Great Britain's economy will perform well. However, for now, there is an extremely large obstacle in the way of this trade: The potential announcement by the ECB of loosening its bond purchasing program. That will push EUR up sharply across the board. I do not want to be short EURGBP going in to that kind of potential move. And, I believe we are just a couple of weeks away from that happening.



I never saw the announcement from Prime Minister May coming, nor the subsequent move afterwards. Despite having lived in London for many years, I am an American and think accordingly with elections; they have specific dates. But, when you think about it, it makes perfect sense that she would call on an election to formulate a cohesive government going into the Brexit negotiations.

The United Kingdom is different in that they can announce an election any time they want. Also, there is another thing that is different in Britain with their Parliament: On May 3rd, Parliament was dissolved. Every position is vacated. Then, on June 8th, the election is held to determine who will be an MP as a member of Parliament. In the United States, you do not lose your "job" as a representative in the same sense. You are still a Representative - likewise, a Senator or President - until after the election and the swearing in of the new congress or president.

I believe that the good citizens of Great Britain will very likely see where they are and vote accordingly. The candidates are going to push for the best possible agreement with Brussels over Brexit. There is a very good chance that the government will be on the side of Theresa May, of the Conservative Party. That party held the majority and is believed to get more seats in the next election.

Overall, this will be positive for Great Britain and their negotiations over Brexit. But, the election is on June 8th. Prior to that, the ECB is very likely to, at the very least, sound ever so slightly hawkish on where the European economy currently stands. In fact, I believe them to sound more hawkish than "ever-so-slightly". The very whisper of something that could be conceived as an easing in the ECB's Quantitative Easing (QE) program will send EUR upward. The more hawkish Trichet, & Company sounds the higher EUR moves.

The ECB's bond purchasing program, or QE, is now sitting at €60 billion in assets per month. The central bank was purchasing €80 billion up until just a few months ago. I believe they are going to taper out of the program. I believe the bank is going to do €40 billion for about three months and then €20 billion for three months. Then, at the end of this year end QE entirely.

There is pressure to do less now; Germany has been calling on the ECB to remove the policy accommodation. Germany has always leaned towards the hawkish side. But, the ECB has always leaned on the side of "We-will-make-up-our-minds-on-our-own-schedule, thank-you-very-much". The central bank is fiercely independent. They have to be, else minor countries would cry that the are not getting an equal say. I have always seen calls of action to be the reason why the Bank does nothing. I will repeats this: Fiercely independent.

But, when you look at the European economics there is improvement. Inflation is pushing about 1.9% headline - moving higher and about target rate of 2.0%. Core inflation is slightly off at 0.9% with further room to the upside before the target is hit and there being a cause of concern from the ECB. Growth is low and flat at 0.5%. Unemployment is 9.5% which could be considered about average for the Union. European manufacturing is improved, slight recent declines notwithstanding. Confidence is up.

In general, the European economy is sluggish but improved from levels when the ECB announced it " will do whatever it takes" to preserve the Union. Do I believe the economy to be robust enough to support increases in interest rate? Nope. Do I believe the economy robust enough to remove extraordinary policy measures? Absolutely.

The other barrier that prevented earlier action was the French presidential election. The ECB had a meeting just a week prior to the election. The central bank was mum on policy movements as not interfere with the election in any way and to allow for any potential surprises. Now that the election is out of the way the central bank can move forward on policy.

These are the factors I am keying in on. I believe the ECB, Trichet & Co., will start to sound hawkish. They have already announced that "risks appear to be neutral". That is a big step that will be built upon going forward. In the next meeting, my expectation is that the bank starts to provide the financial markets with future guidance.

There are two major things that will occur. First, the central bank will end its QE after a period of tapering. Then, the bank will eventually start to raise interest rates. The ECB is a very long way away from raising interest rates. But, removing policy extraordinary policy accommodation is a major first step and we have already begun to see these steps start to happen with tapering; there will be more of this to come.

When the ECB starts to make these announcements, EUR will move higher. It will do so quickly against many counterpart currencies. I can see EUR moving upwards, sharply, against GBP.

But, then I can see the specter of the June 8th election taking over. I am going to wait these few moments for the ECB's announcements to get out of the way. Then, it will be time to get back in to the short EURGBP cross. This moves should be a solid, long term move given that all of Europe will be advancing. My continued expectation is that Great Britain's economy will disproportionately advance more than Europe. Interest rates differentials will favor GBP over EUR and the EURGBP cross will move lower over a long term basis. Also, funds that had fled the main EU in favor for Switzerland will want to start earning higher returns. That will be GBP more so than EUR. Eventually, GBPCHF will move higher over a very long term as well. That opportunity has already begun.

I am targeting a move in EURGBP to about the .8650 level at which point I will put on another short EURGBP position. Eventually, I can see the entire Brexit move in EURGBP being retraced. That puts the cross around .8000. But, this will take a great deal of time to happen and will be anything but a straight line downward.

If you start to look at the very big picture there are moves that are about to take place in the FX markets. We are at the very beginning of these moves as economics, and the policies that are driving these economics, start to shift. Very large moves over very long periods of time are just about to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.