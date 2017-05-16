Hope Or Change?

I recently put out a chart that provided a fair amount of controversy. The probably most overused market cycle chart applied to gold. As a 'newer' contributor here, I should make it clear I was a big gold bull during 2005-2010 time frame; however, my bigger picture goals are to simply be on the right side. Nothing more. Further, this is more a technical and behavioral conversation, and not one intended to include the longer-term currency, debt and structural dynamics we knowingly face. It should provide important thought about market psychology, and how you can benefit in a variety of time frames. Here is the chart below.

But how absurd is this idea of gold being in a 'return to normal' phase? Looking back to the last rally in 2016, the amount of euphoria was palpable. The general headlines and the volume data both support significant reason to view this as a 'hope' and return to normal driven rally.

A deeper dive beyond volumes shows fund holdings jumped not to levels seen near the peak, but the rate of change was clearly off the charts. Additionally, in terms of speculation, juniors in the silver market (easily the most speculative part of the entire space) saw holdings soar. See both the left and right hand sides of the charts below.

To see how we used this data to benefit, the double top gold trade can be found here: Gold Top at 1377. Additionally the miner chart below shows how to use this sentiment data well. There are many who got stuck up here in 2016 buying these names, assuming the gold bottom was in but unaware of how far along this buying panic had come.

But back to the question at hand, is it 'hope' or is it 'change'? In today's short-sighted markets, news flows, and minute by minute trading, one thing potentiality forgotten is Q1 2016 was actually gold's best quarter since 1986.

When looking back at the long-term quarterly chart, we see a lot of similarities between these hope rallies and past peaks. Further, see the peaking candle quarter for the 70s bull and the 2011 top. Having said that, it is clear gold investors are looking for a mid-cycle trade here, with a resumption in the bull seen in the middle of the 70s. There are a lot of ways to analyze if this is a mid-cycle slowdown in the greater bull market, but for today I want to focus on the sentiment seen at the last meaningful high.

One of the charts we are using internally going forward comes from a member. This is by far one of the best cycle models I have seen. The yellow lines have lined up very well with where we see larger moves. Look closely at the yellow cycle lines from the last 3 occurrences, all were related to larger moves including the gold top we traded above at 1377. You can see we expect some resolution to the above this year....

Bottom line: Gold has been in a whipsaw mode for the last nearly 2 years. Although central bank policy has fueled much of this, the larger question of where are we in the gold cycle since the 2000-2003 low remains to be seen. Bulls are hoping for a mid-cycle slowdown with a significant bottom in place in 2015. Bears see a material change in trend and a top in place since 2011, with nothing over than an aggressive counter-trend rally in early 2016.

