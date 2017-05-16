U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Chinese International School Operator And 3 Biotechs

There are four deals on the calendar for the week ahead.

Chinese international school operator Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) is leading the week with a $135 million offering. Three biotechs are also expected to price deals, raising a total of $177 million.

IPO Calendar U.S. Calendar Issuer

Business Symbol

Exchange Deal Size($m)

Market Cap($m) Price Range

Shares Filed Pricing

Date Bookrunners Bright Scholar Education

China BEDU

NYSE $135

$1,035 $8.00-10.00

15,000,000 Wk of

5/12 Morgan Stanley,

Deutsche Bank Largest operator of international and bilingual schools in China. G1 Therapeutics

Research Triangle Park, NC GTHX

Nasdaq $100

$479 $15.00-17.00

6,250,000 Wk of

5/12 J.P. Morgan,

Cowen & Company Clinical-stage biotech developing novel therapeutics for cancer. argenx

Netherlands ARGX

Nasdaq $65

$454 $18.18-18.18

3,600,000 Wk of

5/12 Cowen & Company,

Piper Jaffray Developing antibody therapies for rare autoimmune diseases and cancer. Accelerated Pharma

Westport, CT ACCP

Nasdaq $12

$57 $4.00-6.00

2,400,000 Wk of

5/12 Rodman & Renshaw,

Joseph Gunnar Developing a chemotherapy optimized by genomic screening.

Chinese schools

Bright Scholar Education Holdings, which operates international and bilingual K-12 schools in China, is seeking $135 million at a $1.0 billion market value. Bright Scholar grew 40% in 2016 through pricing increases and increased enrollment, though margins slipped. The company's schools are all located in the communities of its real estate developer parent Country Garden (OTCPK:CTRYF, 2007 HK). While conflicts of interest with Country Garden will likely turn off some investors, the strong performance of its Chinese schooling peers should attract others.

Three biotechs

G1 Therapeutics is looking to raise $100 million at a $479 million market value as it develops CDK4/6 inhibitors. This biotech's lead product candidate is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of lung cancer in combination with chemo, improving response rates and minimizing the side effects. G1 has notable backers, including Hatteras, MedImmune and RA Capital.

argenx is seeking $65 million at a market cap of $454 million. Its lead product candidate is an antibody for the treatment of rare autoimmune diseases that is currently in Phase 2 trials. The company has a proprietary platform for developing candidates based on the llama immune system and has secured licensing agreements with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and others worth over $625 million in milestone payments.

Accelerated Pharma, which is developing an optimized chemotherapy, is looking to raise $12 million at a market cap of $57 million. Since December 2016, the company has lowered its range twice and added warrants.

Potential upcoming launches

Gunshot sensor provider ShotSpotter (Pending:SSTI), iStar REIT Saftey, Income and Growth (SFTY), lipid disorder biotech Akcea Therapeutics (Pending:AKCA) and opioid biotech Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) are able to launch their deals in the week ahead.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 18.7% year to date, far ahead of the S&P 500, up 6.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 12.6% year to date, while the iShares MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is up 13.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Worldpay (WFFYF) and ABN Amro (OTC:ABNRY).