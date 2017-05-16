Inside Main Street: Apple's Emotional Bears Outwitted By Rational Bulls

Was Warren Buffett right when he bought IBM, when he sold, or both?

Becton Dickinson's new public offerings to finance Bard acquisition remind us why we are bearish on the stock.

Members of Main Street Value Investor Premium Forum received the first look at this commentary in a series of research notes.

Welcome to Inside Main Street, the recurring digest of opinion and analysis on the latest news, earnings, and events of the holdings in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) and Main Street 20 Watchlist.

Confirmation Bias for Traders; Capital Boon For Investors

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Apple, Inc.)

The day after James Comey was infamously dismissed as FBI Director, an article from the SA contributor, Standard Investment Company, argued that Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook should be fired, in part because he has not improved on the devices inherited from Steve Jobs.

We think Apple bears are missing the evident vision of Tim Cook: a move toward software and services with less reliance on hardware. Think Microsoft (MSFT) and International Business Machines (IBM).

As I wrote in the comments section of the pro-Cook rebuttal article from SA contributor, Bill Maurer:

Tim Cook can run my company, anytime. He would just have to take a pay cut.

On May 9th, an analyst at KGI Securities wrote that production problems might slow the iPhone 8. As long-view investors, our take is "who cares?" If the phones ship, sell, and operate as advertised, we are satisfied as both a company owner and product user.

In other Apple news, the company increased its debt to almost $100 billion despite having over twice that in a cash hoard of short and long-term investments. In the continued low-interest rate environment, borrowing is not a terrible idea especially when the debt is essentially collateralized by a world-renowned stockpile of cash. To be sure, Apple’s predominantly foreign cash holdings, which are subject to repatriation taxes, may be the motivating reason for taking on the debt as prevailing interest rates are significantly lower than current tax rates.

The Wall Street smart money is both bullish (Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs) and bearish (Daniel Loeb of Third Point) on AAPL. A counterintuitive reminder that astute do-it-yourself value investors on Main Street need to make intelligent decisions based on self-directed research.

Since taking an initial hit after reporting its FQ2 2017 miss on revenue and iPhone shipment projections on May 2, 2017, AAPL is up about 8% from its post-earnings low, as of this writing.

The initial drop was driven by speculative bears postulating that the iPhone is too reliant on product refreshes. As anticipated, the company emphasized iPhone 7 variants in its earnings release and guidance. But the expected September release of the iPhone 8 is light years away in a trader's timeline.

A noteworthy takeaway from FQ2 ‘17 was Apple's rewarding of investors with a $50 billion boost in its capital return program. The uptick brings the total to $210 billion in buybacks and $90 billion in quarterly dividends including a 10.5% dividend increase to $0.63/share.

International sales accounted for 65% of the quarter's revenue. Although CEO Cook emphasized a politically-correct, although noble commitment to U.S. jobs and manufacturing, we are not opposed to the growth potential and cost controls of a global footprint.

Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) remains bullish on AAPL with a Margin of Safety (MoS) score of 59.21% per the month-end close of the portfolio on April 30, 2017. 32.00% or higher is bullish.

No doubt Apple is a story stock, but a story worthy of reading, writing, and owning.

Lacking a Cash Hoard, Becton Dickinson Announces Share Offering

(Becton Dickinson and Co.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced an offer of $2.25 billion each of common and depository shares of new stock to help finance its C.R. Bard (BCR) acquisition.

BD's capitalize and acquire approach to Bard is not as attractive as having the cash on hand for M&A activity. Think Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Apple, and Microsoft.

Our most recent measure of BD's cash hoard was a mere $1.8 billion. The Bard acquisition was announced at $24 billion. Thus, the share offering.

BD priced the new common stock at 176.50, a discount to the outstanding share price close of $179.76 on May 10th. To the contrary, depository shares were priced at the equivalent of $236 to $283 on a conversion date of about May 1, 2020, the equivalent increase of between 30% to 57% over next three years. Not surprisingly, speculative traders and market timers pushed the stock up 2.84% on the depository shares pricing news.

We believe the discounted common share offering price is perhaps the most telling of BD's current state.

Upon the acquisition news, a joint company conference call emphasized improved revenue and earnings growth and margin expansion. Since the announcement, BDX shares are flat and BCR is up about 21%.

In typical M&A fashion, Mr. Market rewards the target as he punishes the aggressor. We think BD may have overpaid for Bard.

MSVI remains bearish on BDX as we look to replace the stock with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) per our recent flagship research articles on these two market favorites from the health care sector.

A Flyover at the Capitalist Woodstock

(Delta Air Lines)

The discussion on the airlines industry by Chairman and Vice Chairman Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, respectively, at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting was not a shocker considering the company now has over $10 billion invested in the sector.

It's a fiercely competitive industry. It has been operating at 80 percent or better of capacity for some time. It's fair to say they will operate at higher degrees of capacity over the next 5 or 10 years than at historical rates. They actually at present are earning quite high returns on invested capital, I think higher than FedEx (FDX) or UPS (UPS). It is no cinch that the industry will have more pricing sensibility in the next ten years, but the conditions have improved for that. Source: SA’s Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting Live Blog.

During its analyst day event on May 11, 2017, Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program and a dividend payout hike of 50% to $1.22 per share or about a 2.50% yield. Executives are targeting 70% of free cash flow to give back to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

Delta is in negotiations with Korea Air for a joint venture on Pacific routes.

Per its guidance to analysts, Delta sees more upside to the double-digit growth in business fares since the 2016 lows.

MSVI Model Portfolio is bullish on DAL with Margin of Safety (MoS) score of 55.73% as of the last monthly close of the portfolio on April 30, 2017.

The inevitable customer service snafus as an airline aside, all appears well at Delta.

We Were Long IBM Before Buffett and May Remain Long After

(Becoming Warren Buffett: HBO)

As widely reported, Warren Buffett announced the sale of about one-fifth of his infamous IBM stake by saying he was "wrong about the company."

Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI) bought its IBM position two years before - and about 50% cheaper - than Buffett's initial purchase.

We remain sheepishly bullish on the company's 18.40% cash flow margin, its 14.09% return on invested capital (more than twice the weighted average cost of capital), the 6.75% operating earnings to enterprise value (suggesting the stock is oversold by the market) and IBM's balance sheet liquidity (current assets are 1.25 times long-term debt).

We enjoy IBM's dividend yield (3.99% as of this writing following a 7.10% increase of the quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share) and earnings yield (EPS divided by stock price was 8.05% as of this writing.) We view earnings yield as a key indicator of the stock's equity bond rate or how it would, theoretically, compare if it were a fixed-income instrument. However, we are humbly reminded that earnings yield goes up when the stock price drops - IBM is down over 17% from its 52-week high - similar to the inverse behavior of bonds.

As written in our research articles, we are bullish on IBM’s prospects for cognitive and cloud despite competitor concerns from biased onlookers such as Bill Gates who reportedly tried to discourage Buffett from investing in IBM.

Big Blue recently announced a partnership with Zurich-based industrial conglomerate, ABB, Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) that is tapping IBM for its artificial intelligence expertise.

Thus, IBM continues its one-two punch of shareholder returns (dividends and buybacks) and growth in cognitive and cloud, arguably the sweet spots of the immediate future of the technology sector.

Coca-Cola Misses EPS by the Proverbial Penny

Coca-Cola (KO) net revenues declined 11% per its Q1 2017 earnings release, but the company says it is on track to deliver full-year targets. New CEO James Quincy took over the company on May 1st.

The stock is mostly flat since the quarterly report on April 25, suggesting an investor trade-off of earnings miss and revenue decline versus continued full year guidance and perhaps a wait-and-see on Quincy.

As does the current market, MSVI remains neutral on KO, a legacy company with outstanding shareholder returns, countered by slow growth prospects and an overbought stock as measured by enterprise value to operating profit.

KO EV to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Quincy to the rescue?

Bloomberg published an insightful article on the strategies of CEO Quincy:

He understands how the digital age of online shopping is negatively affecting Coke's product sales on the ground.

His solution is to ramp up technology at Coke, spin-off company-owned bottling operations, and invest in new healthy brands such as the recently acquired Aloe Gloe.

The Englishman exited Britain for Coca-Cola's headquarters in Atlanta USA, is fluent in Spanish, and drives a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Similar to the company's proverbial penny miss on Q1 '17 earnings per share, Quincy's performance is in the equally clichéd wait-and-see mode.

One can surmise that following the IBM debacle, if Buffett reduces his KO position, bulls will be as explosive as a shaken soda can. But as Wall Street cleaned up the mess, we would back up the truck.

3M Delivers on Earnings, but Stock Remains Overvalued

3M Company's (MMM) Q1 2017 earnings per share beat analysts by $0.10. Revenue beat by $220 million. The company enjoyed positive growth in all geographical areas and raised its outlook for 2017. A wonderful company, indeed.

So why is the stock up less than 1% since reporting the quarterly results and full-year guidance on April 25? We think valuation multiples strongly suggest the stock is fully valued, if not overpriced to earnings, sales, book value, enterprise value, and cash flow. In other words, a quality company trading as if it were a quality company.

MMM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

MSVI remains neutral on this core model portfolio holding but continues to foresee MMM as a market correction conviction buy.

Despite the positive Q1 results, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 3M disappointed when it announced a quarterly dividend "in-line with previous." To be fair, the company typically reserves increases until year-end results are posted; yet when things are going well, exceptions are always welcomed by shareholders.

Main Street 20 Watchlist: Product Liabilities Continue at J&J

(Johnson & Johnson)

Soon after we published our flagship research article last week on Johnson & Johnson - implying that product liability claims are the only reasons to be bearish on JNJ - the company revealed two new issues.

One is how its body powder product acquired by Valeant (VRX) is facing 33 lawsuits.

The other is the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into services tied to a pair of arthritis drugs at J&J's Janssen Biotech unit.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts is probing co-payment support programs for hepatitis C drug, Olysiotm, as well as Crohn's disease drug, Stelara.

As Warren Buffett said about Well Fargo’s (WFC) hiccups from its customer accounts scandal:

Companies will have their ups and downs. The great ones will prevail.

We think of J&J as one that will prevail.

Thank You for Reading Inside Main Street from the Main Street Value Investor Series Exclusively on Seeking Alpha

I invite readers to follow the articles series or become a member of Main Street Value Investor Premium Forum in the SA Marketplace. Then join me - one primary ticker at a time - in learning, practicing, and sharing the art and science of DIY value investing with limited capital, lower costs, and less risk.

Comments are strongly encouraged and always welcomed. Please read the important accompanying disclosures.

Main Street Value Investor is a trademark, and the MSVI Model Portfolio & Watchlist and MSVI tree logo are servicemarks, of David J. Waldron, LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BDX, DAL, IBM, KO, MMM, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.