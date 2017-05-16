Top 3 Cobalt Miners To Accumulate

Note: This article was first published on my SA Marketplace service on March 24, 2017, so the stock prices and data are as of that date.

Cobalt 1-year graph - current price = US$24.61

Source:InfoMine

Obviously since my first cobalt articles in 2016, the cobalt price has taken off rising from US$10/lb to US24.61/lb due to the cobalt market going into deficit. This was caused by a mixture of lack of new supply and strong demand. I previously stated (in the comments section of my Katanga Mining article) on Jan 3, 2017: "I think cobalt can triple from its low of USD 10 to reach USD 30/lb in 2017." Meaning I fully expected a cobalt deficit in 2017, and cobalt prices to rise significantly. I did not expect it would happen within just a few short months. Going forward I agree with Chris Berry's astute appraisal:

"Given the apparent shortage in available cobalt, it appears that a new long-term average price for the material will settle in the $20/lb range. To be clear, you could easily see cobalt prices accelerate well above this level (and likely will), but $20/lb could be a new long-term floor, just as many predict that $10,000/t is the floor for LCE based on lithium mining economics."

Source: "The Cobalt Window Finally Opens Up" - Chris Berry

Cobalt demand and supply

Cobalt demand - Is booming due to the surge in lithium ion batteries (75% of Li-ion batteries use cobalt) used in electronic devices, electric vehicles, and energy storage. China has already begun stockpiling cobalt as they understand its importance. You can read about strong cobalt demand here and here.

Cobalt Supply - Is limited, as 94% of cobalt mined comes as a by-product of copper and nickel mining, which has been depressed by low copper and nickel prices due to the China construction slowdown. Over half (65%) of cobalt supply comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country currently experiencing political turmoil. The key to understand is that the copper and nickel miners have no financial motivation to increase cobalt output when the copper and nickel prices are low, as cobalt revenue is not primary to them. They won't choose to produce copper at a loss to gain a very small amount of cobalt by-product. This is why cobalt supply is said to be very "inelastic." Also as Chris Berry says, "cobalt does not have a deep bench", meaning there is limited new supply able to come online.

Cobalt deficit forecast to continue

Currently there is a problem for battery producers to obtain cobalt, as supply is in deficit. The top Chinese cobalt producers recently halted or limited deliveries due to supply constraints.

According to Investing News, Macquarie Bank forecasts "a deficit of 885 tonnes is expected next year, with deficits of 3,205 tonnes and 5,340 tonnes expected in 2019 and 2020, respectively."

My current top three cobalt miners

Each of my top three cobalt miners have rallied significantly in the past year, so the best buying strategy for new buyers would be to accumulate on price/market dips. My preferred method is to buy 1/3, 1/3, 1/3. Take a 1/3 position on each stock now, then only add the next positions on price weakness, or not at all if no significant drops. Despite recent rallies I see further upside based upon cobalt pricing and increased production. My top 3 are the 3 largest cobalt producers (Katanga Mining starting in 2018), outside the Chinese, and they will supply almost half the cobalt market by 2019.

Cobalt miner (tpa) 2017 forecast My 2018 forecast Glencore 30,000 ~33,000 China Molybdenum 15,909 ~18,000 Katanga Mining 0 ~15,000 TOTAL of all cobalt miners 136,000 ~150,000

NB: Katanga Mining estimated 2019 production is 30,000 tpa.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF)(LSX:GLEN)(HK:805) - Price = USD 4.01, GBP 322.40

Glencore is a large diversified global natural resources company operating in three groups. 38.2% of revenues come from its metals and minerals division, and 48.4% comes from energy products, and 13.4% from agricultural products. Within the metals and minerals division copper is of prime importance, followed by nickel, zinc and cobalt. Glencore is the world's number four copper producer and top 3 zinc supplier.

Regarding cobalt, CEO Ivan Glasenberg recently said: "In 2018, our overall cobalt production goes into the 50,000 tonnes to 60,000 tonnes range." This figure includes the Katanga Mining contribution coming from 2018. This will make Glencore the global leading producer of cobalt. Noting in February this year Glencore spent $960m million increasing their stakes in the Mutanda mine to 100% and increased their interest in Katanga Mining to 86.33%. Both are huge copper/cobalt mines in the DRC.

Glencore suffered severely during the 2011-2015 mining downturn, but have now recovered well. Glencore recently reported "net debt is considerably down to $15.5 billion, reduced by "$14.1 billion respectively over the past 18 months."

4-Traders lists Glencore net income for 2016 at US$1.379b, with 2017 estimated net income forecast to be US$4.465b with a 2017 forecast PE of 12.3. Consensus analyst estimate price target is USD 4.59, representing 14% upside. I rate them an accumulate, as do most analysts. I see further upside based on increased cobalt and copper production in the next few years.

Glencore financials chart

Source:4-traders

China Molybdenum Luoyang Co. Ltd (OTC:CMCLF) (HK:3993) - Price = USD 0.36, HKD 2.72

China Molybdenum engages in the mining and processing, smelting, deep processing, trade and research etc. of molybdenum, tungsten, copper, gold and other precious and base metals in the PRC and Australia. China Molybdenum had 57% of revenue from molybdenum-tungsten related products, prior to its recent large Tenke copper cobalt purchase.

Regarding cobalt, China Molybdenum owns 56% equity in the massive Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine in the DRC (bought for US$2.65b from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in 2016). Tenke has consolidated recoverable reserves totaling 7.2 billion pounds of copper and 874 million pounds of cobalt. In 2015, Tenke produced 204,000 tonnes of copper and 16,000 tonnes of cobalt, at a net cash cost of about US$1.21 per pound of copper. This makes China Molybdenum a new major cobalt producer.

Currently, it is trading on a market cap of HKD 77b (US$10b), with a 2017 PE of 31.4, and a 2018 PE of 23.4. 2017 estimated net profit margin is 21.7%. Analysts have a consensus price target of CNY 4.92 (HKD 5.54), or 104% upside. Looking like their Tenke purchase was brilliant timing before the cobalt price took off.

China Molybdenum financials graph

Source:4-traders

Katanga Mining (TSXV:KAT) (OTCPK:KATFF) - Price = USD 0.22, CAD 0.295

Katanga Mining as stated above are 86.33% owned by Glencore. Katanga owns 75% of the mines, with partner Gecamines (Congo Government owned) owning 25%. They operate a large copper/cobalt mine in the DRC, which was closed in 2015 due to depressed global copper prices and too high a cost of production. Katanga are reported to have the world's largest reserves of cobalt - 90.9Mtp proved and probable reserves, with good average grades of 4.14% copper and 0.45% cobalt.

Cobalt reserves comparison

Source: 24hGOLD

The mine is currently undergoing waste striping and an $880 million upgrade (paid by Glencore) to its processing plants, to significantly improve recoveries and lower operating costs. The upgrade is the same Glencore implemented at Mutanda, resulting in a cost of copper production of just $0.87/lb, net of cobalt credits. This bodes very well for Katanga, to resume mining in 2018 as a very low cost producer. Production forecasts are for 300,000tpa of copper and 22,000tpa of cobalt, to be 50% achieved in 2018, and 100% achieved by 2019 assuming market demand.

Katanga's Price/Book multiple is 0.36. Debt to equity ratio is 2.9, long term debt at CAD4.51b as at end 2016, with interest expense of CAD$483m pa. The interest expense does not include CAD3.9m that was capitalized. No PE as earnings are currently negative due to the mine being closed. Market cap is CAD 248m (US$186m).

There are no analyst estimates, however my model valuation for end 2019 at full production has a price target of CAD 0.86 based on a cost of copper production of US$1.65 net of cobalt by-product credits (as last guided by Glencore), and a copper price of US$2.70/lb. It is quite likely the cost of production will be significantly lower given cobalt prices have more than doubled since the $1.65 guidance, so upside to my price target. If I use a cost of production of US$1.25 my price target rises towards CAD 2.00. Katanga Mining is a high risk (due to large debt) leveraged play on copper and cobalt prices. Also Katanga are a possible buyout target by Glencore. You can read more details in my recent article on Katanga Mining here. Investors could accumulate in smaller dollars being aware total loss is possible if copper and cobalt prices weaken significantly from here, as the company is burdened with a very heavy debt load.

Other cobalt miners to consider

The following list contains the smaller cobalt producers, and most are junior explorers, so will be more speculative and require patience.

Ardea Resources (NYSE:ARL) (OTC:ARRRF), Barra Resources Ltd [ASX:BAR], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB] (OTC:BXTMD) , Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Clean TeQ Holdings [ASX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), Cobalt Power Group (TSXV:CPO), CobalTech Mining [TSXV:CSK] (OTCPK:BNCIF), Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB], Cohiba Minerals (NYSE:CHK), Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt Corp (NYSE:CUZ) (OTCPK:BKTPF), Dragon Energy (ASX:DLE), eCobalt Solutions (TSX:ECS) (OTCQB:ECSIF), Equator Resources Ltd (ASX: EQU), First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) (OTCPK:FQVLF),(OTC:OTC:HLPCF), Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT) (OTCQX:FTMDF), GME Resources Limited [GME], Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG], (OTC:HLPCF), Hinterland Metals Inc (TSXV:HMI) (OTC:HNLMF), Independence Group (ASX:IGO), Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals (TSXV:LIC) (OTCQB:WCTXF), Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR], MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) (LSX:MNOD), PolyMet Mining (TSX:POM), Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN], Sherritt International (TSX:S) (OTCPK:SHERF),

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY), Tiger Resources (NYSE:TGS), Umicore SA (OTCPK:UMICF), and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Cobalt Catalysts

Increased use of cobalt in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage (especially as longer range EVs are made) - NMC, NCA and LCO lithium-ion batteries are the most popular batteries for EVs (NMC, NCA, LCO), energy storage (NMC), and electronic devices (LCO). For example many EV companies now use NMC-LMO chemistry (NYSE:GM), or NCA (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)).

China has recently approved NMC battery technology for green car subsidies. This will mean many Chinese EV companies such as BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) will start to use cobalt based batteries for their EVs. Previously they often used the lower density LPO batteries with no cobalt.

NB: NMC = nickel-manganese-cobalt, NCA = nickel-cobalt-aluminum, LCO = lithium cobalt oxide, LPO = lithium iron phosphate.

Risks

Cobalt could be substituted by cheaper metals. This is possible; however cobalt has special properties and significantly increases battery performance. It has been a mainstay in electronic device batteries for many years so this should not change as the cost per unit is very small. Cobalt is also used in other industries such as aviation and steel. Right now my model shows about 5% of cobalt produced goes to EVs, which should increase to 30% by end 2020, if EVs reach 5% market share globally (from 0.85% as of end 2016).

Cobalt oversupply and price fall. Whilst this is always the greatest risk for most miners, cobalt is quite unique, as currently 94% of cobalt mined comes as a by-product of copper and nickel mining, and 65% of cobalt supply comes from the DRC. New supply will be relatively slow to come online, and demand is growing strongly. All of my top 3 are low cost producers.

Geo-political risk. Perhaps the biggest risk as all three of my top 3 have their copper/cobalt mines in the DRC. Offsetting this is that the Katanga Provence is in the relatively peaceful south, and the DRC Government (via Gecamines) are already receiving a reasonable share of profits. Also these mines create significant local employment. To help offset this risk you could include one of the non-DRC based cobalt projects in your portfolio.

Individual stock risks. Corruption. Debt. In the case of Katanga Mining debt is a significant burden, and the mine is not yet re-started. Hence Katanga Mining has the greatest risk and reward. Glencore and China Molybdenum are lower risk as they are more diversified across another metals and products.

Liquidity risk - Stocks are best bought on local exchanges that providing higher trading volumes.

Conclusion

Whilst cobalt prices and the cobalt miners have had considerable gains in the past 3 months, this is potentially just the beginning of a multi-year boom should EVs and energy storage continue to take off. All three of my top 3 cobalt stocks have rallied very significantly since my previous discussions on them; however I see further upside for long term investors.

As with lithium right now, I am expecting large market pullbacks along the way, or more volatility to an upward trend in cobalt miner's stock prices. Katanga Mining is a recent example of this. These pullbacks will allow astute investors opportunities to build larger positions over time in the top producing cobalt miners.

The underlying fundamentals are strong with demand surging, supply constrained, and the market currently in deficit. New supply won't be quick to come online, and demand may accelerate due to the Chinese recently approving cobalt (NMC) based batteries for EV subsidies.

With regard to Glencore and Katanga the copper price is of primary importance as that is their primary production product, with cobalt as an important by-product. This will mean investors in these two stocks will need to have a positive outlook for copper as well as cobalt, which I currently have. With regard to China Molybdenum investors will need to be positive on the outlook for molybdenum and tungsten, which I currently have. I have chosen these three cobalt plays as they are (except Katanga right now), and will soon be, the major cobalt producers, and they have very large cobalt reserves, and low costs of production.

Some can argue valuations are perhaps a bit stretched due to the recent run up, and I would not disagree in the short term. However if the EV/energy storage boom continues, and cobalt remains a key ingredient, then my top 3 cobalt picks will be like owning the top 3 natural gas companies in years gone past, with the top 5 lithium stocks being likened to owning the top 5 oil companies. This is why I rate my top 3 cobalt miners as accumulate.

