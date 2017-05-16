Dow 40,000

It's the second part of the reasoning with which we have the most problems. For starters, it contradicts the first part.

One part of the argument seems actually reasonable - the flattened and elongated business cycle - although even then we think his prediction is a stretch.

A pundit argues that the S&P can double in five years, or sooner; we kick the tires of the reasoning behind this.

While this is probably the most hated bull market of all time, it's also already a pretty significant one. But there are those that argue we ain't seen nothing yet, like Kevin Matras from Zacks, who argues that the S&P will double in the next five years (or sooner). He assures the readers that it:

sounds like a Herculean task on the surface, but it's really not. In fact, the market only needs to gain on average of 14.9% per year in order to do so. That's not such a stretch given the market has been averaging 14.9% per year since this bull market began in early 2009, even though GDP has only been increasing at an anemic 1.48% annual rate during that time.

We are not going to argue with the prediction itself (on the maxim that predicting is difficult, especially about the future), but the underlying logic is actually quite interesting. Here is a summary of that logic:

The expansion has been a lot weaker than previous expansions (the 'new normal'); therefore, it can last longer.

Any downturn will therefore also be shallower.

The Trump reflation will accelerate economic and earnings growth.

With the recovery now at 8 years and 2 months and counting, Matras argues that his theory of an elongated expansion has become fact. And indeed, the present recovery is both one of the longest, but also one of the shallowest.

Matras also argues that there already has been a downturn of sorts, but indeed a very shallow one:

GDP also slowed down, coming in at just 0.9% in Q4'15, and 0.8% in Q1'16. But that too stopped well short of a recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of back to back negative GDP growth.

Instead of a recession, we had an earnings recession for five quarters; beginning in Q2 2015, there was negative earnings growth, which did produce something of a correction, according to Matras. From the highs on 5/20/15 to the correction lows on 2/11/16, the market had retraced by -15.2%.

We're not entirely convinced about this, to be honest. The earnings recession was mostly the product of the dramatic fall in energy prices, and the stock market correction was mostly due to the fear about a Chinese hard landing and/or accelerated decline of the renminbi (in two installments, the summer of 2015 and the beginnings of 2016).

But these are mere details. Let us look at the key preconditions for Matras's scenario to play out. For starters, we'll leave out the Trump reflation, both because it's not certain how much of that will actually arrive, and second because we'll argue it won't have the effect that Matras seems to believe.

So, without a Trump reflation, the key conditions for the expansion to last and any downturn to be mild are:

Inflation remaining well behaved.

Stock valuations can keep on outgrowing GDP growth.

In essence, Matras argues that previous business cycles were shorter as they were more vigorous, leading to wage and price inflation, and the Fed hiking rates, which caused the downturn. This is basically correct, in our view.

He now says we have a new, flatter and elongated business cycle, and this is also correct, at least for now.

Inflation

A traditional (pronounced) business cycle exhausts the constraints quickly. The new flattened and elongated business cycle does this slower, but the constraints are still constraints, and when labor becomes scarce and companies are using most of their productive capacity, wages and prices will creep up.

This might be more gradual, but it will happen. In fact, it's already happening, and as a result, the Fed is already hiking. Still, there are some good arguments in favor of Matras's thesis:

Because it was the result of a financial crisis, the recession was unusually deep, so there was a lot of spare capacity and unemployed labor.

Because of the depth of the recession, caused by deleveraging, interest rates were at all-time lows so rising rates might not do as much damage.

It's crucial for the rally to continue that the Fed doesn't become aggressive and inflation is the crucial ingredient here. So far so good, but whether this is going to last remains to be seen.

Stock valuations

Some argue that stocks are already massively overvalued, and others dispute that (see here for a variety of opinions).

What is certain is that stocks are already up some 260% or so from the lows in March 2009 and valuations are getting stretched especially because economic growth, hence top line growth is tepid. In and of itself, this is no compelling argument for a bear market.

In an environment of tepid (1%-2%) growth, one can question whether earnings can keep growing fast enough to underpin the 14.9% stock price appreciation necessary to double the S&P 500 in five years.

So while we think that doubling in five years is a bit of a stretch, we do see the logic of Matras's argument that the new, flattened and elongated business cycle might make for a much shallower downturn and we could be spared a recession for quite some time.

It's with the second part of his argument that we have the most problems.

The Trump reflation

Matras's thesis is built on the precondition of slow growth, hence shallow downturns as the slow growth gives the Fed little reason to be alarmed at accelerating inflation.

So at first sight, it's odd for Matras to argue that the Trump reflation (big tax cuts, repatriation of corporate cash, deregulation, $1T infrastructure spending, increased military spending, the new healthcare law) will dramatically increase growth and this will give a further boost to stock prices.

If releasing such a reflationary package in an economy that is already at the tail end of one of the longest recoveries, with capacity constraints already emerging, by his own logic, this should transform it into a 'normal' recovery with the inflationary dangers and aggressive Fed hikes producing a recession and an end to the bull market.

We think that Matras is drinking the supply-side Kool-Aid here. He thinks that embarking on the Trump reflation will boost business investment and therefore lift the supply constraints. He's going into overdrive:

These tax cuts alone could usher in decades of new prosperity. And it should be noted that these aren't one-time stimulus packages that provide only temporary incentives and modest economic benefits. We're talking about transformational growth due to long-term structural changes in how companies do business in America. Instead of the subpar 1.5-2.0% annual GDP that the market has been struggling to achieve over the last 8 years, the economy is expected to double that pace to 3-4%.

It remains to be seen how much of that Trump reflation will materialize, but supposing it arrives, we doubt that it will have this transformational effect on the economy that lifts growth structurally to 3-4%. There are simple reasons for that:

Labor constraints

Productivity constraints

Investment

Inflation and the Fed

Budget deficit and the Fed

Unemployment is already very low at 4.4% and while there is a bit of a turnaround in labor force participation, by most accounts the labor market is tight already. And this is with tepid growth; needless to say a doubling in economic growth will make labor much tighter. Tight immigration policies are likely to worsen this.

Labor productivity growth is also tepid, to say the least. Together, the growth in the labor force and labor productivity determine the growth of potential output, and this growth rate is less than half of what it was before 2000.

A big increase in business investment would be able to lift some of these constraints and boost labor productivity, but there are reasons not to be overly optimistic here:

Similar policies didn't lift business investment in the 1980s.

Business investment isn't very sensitive to interest rates; there is little reason to assume it's more sensitive to tax rates.

Business investment has been tepid, despite record low interest rates, record corporate profits and record cash balances. Companies prefer giving back money to shareholders increasingly.

Even if there were a substantial increase in business investment, the demand effects of that would arrive before the supply effects, and the boosting effect it would have on labor productivity would only materialize very gradually.

That is, even if the Trump reflation increased capital formation substantially, it would worsen the constraints, and hence the inflationary risks. This, in turn, would put the Fed and the bond markets on alert.

Higher interest rates will dampen the growth and lead to a higher dollar, dampening growth further. Reflationary policies at the tail end of a recovery aren't likely to give much bang for the buck.

And there is another worry that will aggravate the interest rate situation. Even in rosy scenarios, the big tax cuts and spending increases will lead to a rising budget deficit in an environment where the public debt is already substantial but bond yields are still very low.

This, after all, is what happened in the 1980s when similar policies were unleashed in a much more benign environment. It is likely that bond yields will react adversely not only to increased inflationary risk, but also to worsening public finances. Higher bond yields will not only slow growth, they will make stocks more expensive on a relative basis.

Conclusion

There is something to be said for Matras's argument that shares could still rise a lot because of the flattening of the business cycle. However, expecting an acceleration in economic growth and earnings - and hence expecting share prices to accelerate on the basis of a reflationary package - seems overly optimistic:

It's by no means certain how much of the Trump reflation will actually emerge as policy.

Reflation at the tail end of an expansionary phase is likely to run into capacity constraints. In fact, this contradicts Matras's own argument for rising stock prices. This is founded on the premise of a flattening of the business cycle, and hence a delay of reaching these constraints and a less severe downturn, as the Fed wouldn't need to hike much and bond yields wouldn't rise significantly without a material inflation increase.

Matras can only consolidate the two arguments by assuming near instant and dramatic supply effects from the Trump reflation. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about this.

For stocks to double in five years, we don't need black swans or recessions. We need continuous economic growth that's high enough to boost earnings, but low enough not to accelerate inflation - which will trigger Fed hikes, a bond sell-off and probably a dollar rise.

The curious thing is that this scenario could actually be more realistic without a Trump reflation than with one. This is simply because a Trump reflation isn't likely to boost investment by much, but would make it more likely the economy would hit supply constraints soon and blow up the public deficit. The Fed and bond yields will likely douse that party, just like in the good old business cycles of the past.

