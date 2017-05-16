Risk Arbitrage Today: Rite Aid Options

Rite Aid

It has now been more than 17 months since the Federal Trade Commission issued a second request to Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) for more information in regards to their merger. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation around who the new FTC Chair will be. The New York Post citing a source, addressed the matter over the weekend writing that Interim FTC Chair Maureen Ohlhausen has become the favorite to land the permanent spot. If that happens what would that mean for the Rite Aid merger?

Here is Ohlhausen in her own words from her article, 'The Federal Trade Commission's Path Ahead'

A word on my antitrust philosophy: I believe in the power of markets-when free of restraints and unnecessary regulations-to provide the best outcomes for consumers. Antitrust enforcers guard the competitive process. We intervene when firms injure competition, and we advocate for consumers when governments consider anticompetitive legislation. But equally important is knowing when not to intervene

Reading the tea leaves in the Rite Aid merger has been about as difficult as can be. I read Ohlhausen's comment above as somewhat pro-deal. But that read is totally subjective. Who knows how this will all turn out?

What is the best way to trade Rite Aid? Last week Bruder Capital suggested buying RAD bonds or Credit Default Swaps as alternative ways of getting long Rite Aid. Now I will present some RAD option ideas.

There are many ways to use the options market. Here are a few (on the long side) as they relate to the pending Rite Aid merger with the following assumptions.

The final price if successfully completed will be $6.50. The merger could close by the end of July but should the FTC bring a suit and WBA defend it, a court case could push the end game out toward the end of the year. The downside in the case of a deal break will be $3.00.

Long Stock

Buy the stock at $4.11. That gives $2.39 of upside and $1.11 of downside. Ratio of 2.6 to 1

Long Stock, Protective Put

Buy the stock at $4.11 and buy the Jan 2018 5 strike put for $1.50. That gives 89 cents upside and 61 cents downside. Ratio 1.46 to 1

Long Call

Buy the Jan 2018 5 strike call for 60 cents. That gives 90 cents upside and 60 cents downside. Ratio 1.5 to 1

Long Call Spread

Buy the Jan 2019 4 strike call and sell the Jan 2019 7 strike call for $1.08. That gives $1.42 upside and 1.08 downside. Ratio 1.31 to 1

Short Put

Sell the Jan 2018 4 strike Put for 90 cents. That gives 90 cents upside and 10 cents downside. Ratio 9 to 1

Short Strangle

Sell the July 6 strike call and the July 5 strike put for $1.59. That gives $1.09 upside if the deal is completed by July option expiration and a cost basis of $3.41 if the deal busts. So $1.09 upside and 41 cents downside. Ratio 2.65 to 1.

Risk Reversal

Sell the July 3 strike put for 30 cents and buy the July 6 strike call for 19 cents. The trade creates a credit of 11 cents with a possibility of another 50 cents should the deal close. That gives upside of 61 cents and a cost basis of $2.89 in case of deal failure.

Please add comments below if there is a RAD option trade you feel is a better risk/reward than the above ones.

Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results

Here are the results of last Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, how many merger stocks do you hold at one time? 28% said they hold 10 or more. But the largest group was those who said they held between three and five merger stocks. Thanks for participating.

20 or more M&A stocks 9 10-19 M&A stocks 24 6-9 M&A stocks 12 3-5 M&A stocks 30 1-2 M&A stocks 24 None 18

This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

This week's question explores what traders do when an M&A stock they own declines on volume due to a rumor or reaction to a filing or media report.

Brocade

On Friday, the merger between Chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) got a step closer to being finalized when the European Commission announced that it had granted conditional antitrust clearance of the proposed acquisition. The Merger remains subject to the receipt of U.S. and certain other foreign antitrust and regulatory approvals.

BRCD data by YCharts

PrivateBancorp

The third time was the charm for Toronto based Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). After offering to purchase PrivateBancorp (NASDAQ:PVTB)11 months ago and then raising the price two months ago, CIBC sweetened its offer one more time on May 4 which was enough to get PVTB shareholders on Friday to approve the almost $5 billion deal. PVTB shareholders will receive $27.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC share. The company's expect the merger to close in June.

Exar Corporation

Exar's (NASDAQ:EXAR) merger with MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) closed on Friday. Exar shareholders will receive $13 per share. MaxLinear paid approximately $687M in cash for Exar. This one closed in a brisk 46 days.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) has completed its merger with Merchants Bancshares (NASDAQ:MBVT), setting up an expansion into New England. The combined institution will have about $11 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits. Most Merchants stockholders elected all stock as their consideration but final results and proration have not been announced yet. The deal took six-and-a-half months to close.

Follow! If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD, BRCD, EXAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.