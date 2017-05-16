Cara Therapeutics: A Tool To Fight The Opioid Epidemic?

Company Overview

Founded in 2004, Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is a biotechnology company currently focused on developing and commercializing proprietary chemical entities designed to alleviate pain by specifically targeting kappa opioid receptors in the peripheral nervous system. The company's most advanced product, CR845, includes both an intravenous and oral option and is currently working through FDA regulation approvals. Cara Therapeutics has entered into collaboration agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceuticals in Japan and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp. (CKD) in South Korea.

Product Pipeline

Before I delve into the specifics, first take a look at the company's pipeline below. As you can see, the product candidates are in staggered formation of sorts in regard to how far along in the regulatory approval process they are. This provides multiple catalysts in not only the short and medium term, but the long term as well.

Product Candidate Primary Indication(s) Status Commercialization Rights I.V. CR845 Acute Pain Phase 3 Adaptive Clinical Trial Program Initiated Cara (worldwide, other than Japan and South Korea)

Maruishi (Japan)

CKD (South Korea) I.V. CR845 Uremic Pruritus Phase 2/3 Adaptive Clinical Trial Program Initiated Cara (worldwide, other than Japan and South Korea)

Maruishi (Japan)

CKD (South Korea) Oral CR845 Acute & Chronic Pain Phase 2b OA Clinical Trial Program Initiated Cara (worldwide, other than Japan and South Korea)

Maruishi (Japan)

CKD (South Korea) Oral CR845 Uremic Pruritus Phase 1 Cara (worldwide, other than Japan and South Korea)

Maruishi (Japan)

CKD (South Korea) CR701 Neuropathic & Inflammatory Pain Preclinical Cara (worldwide)

Competitive Advantage

Opioid analgesics currently available on the market decrease pain perception through the stimulation of mu and/or kappa opioid receptors in the central nervous system (CNS). While effective in treating pain, there are numerous downsides to this type of painkiller. Stimulation of mu opioid receptors in the CNS typically has the adverse effects of inducing nausea, vomiting, and euphoria, the last of which can lead to abuse and addiction. Furthermore, stimulation of kappa opioid receptors in the CNS can lead to acute psychiatric disorders.

Cara Therapeutics has developed CR845 to directly combat the issues plaguing currently available painkillers. CR845 works by stimulating kappa opioid receptors in the peripheral nervous system, while simultaneously blocking the stimulation of kappa opioid receptors in the central nervous system, thereby preventing many of the adverse side effects users experience with current medicines. Additionally, because this drug avoids stimulating mu opioid receptors in the central nervous system as well, it significantly reduces the chance of addiction and abuse potential. As can be seen in the graph from the CDC below, a painkiller without the risk of addiction is a highly attractive option at a time when the United States is facing an increasingly dire opioid addiction epidemic.

Market Opportunity

According to the Institute of Medicine, approximately 100 million adults in the United States are affected by some form of chronic pain. Millions of others experience acute pain due to injuries, illnesses, childbirth, etc. annually. With the total addressable market of pain management expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% and reach $44.3 billion by 2020, there is massive potential for enormous profits as the company enters the market.

Financials

Since Cara Therapeutics does not have any products currently available on the market, its only revenues come from licensing and milestone fees from its collaborative partners. Total revenues were $3.177 million and $3.803 million in 2014 and 2015 respectively, but fell to only $86,000 in 2016 due to clinical compound revenue being the only component for the year. Research & development expenses have seen a dramatic rise in recent years, from $15.068 million in 2014 to $49.253 million in 2016, as CR845 continues to make its way through FDA regulation phases. Needless to say, this has had a direct effect on the bottom line, and EPS numbers have been falling at an increasing rate. For the 2016 fiscal year, the company reported a loss of $2.10 per share.

Looking at the sustainability of its financial situation, there are a few key points of information that should be brought to attention. The company has stated that it does not expect any revenue from operations anytime soon and expect to continue posting net losses for years to come. Furthermore, it has stated that it does not currently have sufficient financial resources to complete the development of all versions of CR845 and will need to raise additional capital at some point before the first quarter of 2018 (page 30).

While the current financial situation is unattractive, the potential profit Cara Therapeutics stands to make in the future, should CR845 be granted regulatory approval, is enormous. As of April 28th, 2017, the short interest of CARA stands at a rather high 29.44%. This allows for the possibility of a short squeeze in the future as potential catalysts come to fruition. With a market capitalization of only around $500 million at the time of writing, it is not unreasonable to assume the company could double or even triple in size once the product hits the market.

Risks

There are numerous risks that need to be taken into consideration when looking at this company.

FDA Rejections: Any delay of approval or rejection of CR845 will greatly affect the stock price. Since the company currently does not have any products on the market, it is heavily reliant on the success of CR845.

Inability to Raise Additional Capital: Should the company not be able to raise additional capital before the first quarter of 2018, the completion of CR845 development will be at severe risk.

Short Operating History: Cara Therapeutics is a young company and does not have any experience in bringing a product to market. As a result, it is likely that the company will run into unforeseen and unexpected obstacles along the way.

Conclusion

Despite Cara Therapeutics' currently unappealing financial situation and the risks it faces, I believe there is amazing potential for the company in the long run. CR845 is a groundbreaking drug that will fill a hole in the market as an effective, yet non-addictive, opioid analgesic once it gains regulatory approval from the FDA. This is a high risk/high reward play that I believe will pay off handsomely over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.