We Shop Till We Drop, Unless They Drop First

As is well known by just about everybody, traditional retail is under brutal assault from e-commerce and may vanish.

Rumors of the death of traditional brick and mortar retailing and the shopping malls in which many are located may or may not be greatly exaggerated. The answer likely depends on who you ask and whether the last earnings release at which they looked contained a positive or negative surprise. Let's see if we can slice through the clutter and see what's really behind Door Number Whatever.

The World's Worst Kept Secret

I'm tempted to offer a cash prize to anyone who doesn't know what e-commerce is, but I know if I did that, some smart aleck would, within minutes after the post goes live, e-mail me something about Amazons (NASDAQ:AMZN) and tall jungle-based mythical female warriors. So let's just agree that we all get it: how on-line shopping is emptying stores, reducing wait times at checkout lines for those who still show up, and making it easier than who-knows-how-long to find parking spaces very close to the mall entrances (and also that at some malls, it's getting harder to find decent stores inside that remain open).

And a case can be made that it could get much worse. I think many non-virtual retailers are caught now in a vicious cycle. I, for example, have switched to e-commerce not because I don't want to go out or can't get to a store or because I think I can save some money. I've gotten sick and tired of finding that brick and mortar retailers simply don't have many items in stock and I can't see going there to give the clerks an on-line order when I can do it myself from my recliner. So in a sense, brick and mortar retailers are not only being victimized by on-line competition but their own sophisticated initially-margin-boosting inventory systems they developed that caused JIT (just-in-time) to morph into NAH (not-available-here, or just plain "nah, we don't carry that").

Is This A One-Way Trend?

It might be. But then again, I do worry about getting too caught up in the futurist trap, where even legitimate trends get extrapolated to the point of absurdity all in the name of a good book or blog.

The advent of television was supposed to have destroyed the movie theater business - or so they said back in the 1950s. It didn't. The movie-theater experience has undergone change in terms of where it fits within our lifestyles, but then, what hasn't since the '50s? Tele-commuting, tele-conferencing, cloud sharing, etc. were supposed to have destroyed the notion of the office. They didn't, although things have changed over the years. Traditional retail may go that route - different but not gone.

Ultimately, I'm not ready to assume humans are ready to stay in their living spaces 365/24/7. So I assume we'll still get out and about to buy things, although the experience and the place of that activity in the context our lives will likely evolve. Amazon.com seems to think this way too, as evidenced by its dipping its toe into the brick-and-mortar side of retailing. And frankly, I don't think many, or any, investors have gotten by assuming Jeff Bezos doesn't know what he's doing.

The stock market and the reporting and analysis of data that drives it is not only a good way to allocate capital and preserve liquidity, it can also act as a pretty good nonsense-detector.

Searching for Viable Retail

Using Portfolio123, I concocted a simple screen based on characteristics I figure we'd see in a retailer that wasn't dying.

Assuming retail will change - evolve - what we're looking to do is separate potential winners from potential losers. So we might as well aim at the kinds of metrics most widely used for this sort of thing.

I start by defining a retail sub-universe consisting of all kinds of traditional merchants. I eliminate distributors because that's a separate kind of investment case (and potentially an interesting one, but one for another day).

From there, I turn my attention to return on equity (ROE), perhaps the single most-telling measure of fundamental merit we have. (It's hard to argue against the idea that anyone who can turn $100 of capital into $20 profit is doing better than another who turned that same $100 into $6.)

I focus on the recent past, the period of time in which the cyber threat has been playing out most severely. My screen requires that ROE be positive for the trailing 12 month period, and the 12 month period before that. Next, I check for trailing 12 month ROE that is above ROE for the prior 12 months. These tests eliminate a lot companies. And if we really think about it, the ones left behind are more likely to be the ones we want to be looking at. Negative or declining ROE is a clear symptom of a company losing its competitive standing.

Next, I go after two important components of ROE, margin and turnover, and limit consideration to companies that are more or less in the top third (top 35% to use a round number) in either operating margin or inventory turnover. Some businesses are, by their very nature, low margin and high turnover (volume), such as a supermarket. Others get high margins but lower volume. I will accept either.

Finally, I rank the passing companies and select the top 10. There are may ways one can do this. My first effort was do it on the basis of interest coverage (the company's ability to service its debt). That is important since the easiest way for a retailer to implode is by borrowing too much. That worked. But ultimately, I chose to rank companies on the basis of a generalized Quality ranking system I often use that considers not just financial strength (there's no way I'd skip that) but also return on capital and margin measures that analyze trends over several years and favor trends for the better.

Table 1 shows two sets of backtest results, one set for the past 10 years and one set for the past three years. One test is for a control group which consists of my entire traditional retail universe. The other is for the hypothetical 10-stock surviving-retail portfolio. The latter assumes a 0.25% per trade price penalty as a proxy for transaction costs and that the model is refreshed and the stock lists updated every four weeks.

Table 1 shows the test results.

Table 1

3-Year Test 10-Year Test Screen All Retail Screen All Retail Ann'l Return % 9.05 -0.50 6.22 2.96 Ann'l Stan Dev % 13.59 17.14 21.94 24.68 Sharpe 0.75 0.04 0.35 0.22 Soortino 1.07 0.06 0.49 0.31 Beta 0.64 0.84 0.92 1.21 Ann'l Alpha % 5.17 -5.89 2.86 -1.04

That's pretty good.

During the past three years, as e-commerce has been thrashing traditional retail especially hard, the screen-based portfolio, decent even over the long pull (focusing on things like ROE is never really a bad idea) dramatically widened its lead in every respect.

The Stocks

Table 2 lists the stocks that currently make the grade under this model.

Table 2

Ticker Company BBY Best Buy CHS Chico's FAS DG Dollar General FL Foot Locker FRAN Francescas Holdings HD Home Depot ORLY O'Reilly Automotive PLCE Childrens Place SCSS Select Comfort ULTA Ulta Beauty

There are two ways to use a list like this. If I'm comfortable with the results of backtests or simulations and I'm comfortable with the rationale for the model (the latter is important lest one fall into the trap of data mining and investing on the basis of historical results that may be more a matter of good luck than good sense), I invest in all stocks listed and refresh the portfolio at the particular interval (four weeks in this case). I do that a lot. I always understand that this is a probabilities exercise and that some of the names will be clunkers (data tells us a lot, but it can miss things). But it has been my experience that well-conceived well-tested models have produced better overall results than I had been otherwise getting because gems have tended to outnumber dogs.

I can also use a list like this as an idea generator, as a tool for showing me which of the countless stocks out there are actually worthy of the time and energy for an up close look. The appearance of names such as Best Buy and Chico's FAS which have, at various points in time, struggled make a case for use of this list and an idea generator. Even going this route, however, it's helpful to let the screen serve as an objective devil's advocate. In other words, if you want, for example, to ditch BBY, fine, do so. But at least give some thought to why it made it into this screen and see if the data is trying to tell you something legitimate that had been obscured by the negative sentiment that has often plagued this outfit.

