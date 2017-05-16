Why 0.7% GDP Growth Is Temporary And Misleading

By Gary Alexander

How can this be the best earnings season in two years while at the same time Q1 GDP was a paltry +0.7%? -- Steve Reitmeister, Executive Vice President, Zacks Investment Research, May 2, 2017.

I take a close look at domestic and global growth statistics for clues to the market’s direction. Many investors are questioning how the market and first-quarter earnings can grow so rapidly while economic growth is near zero. Like any savvy analyst, Steve Reitmeister (quoted above) already had his answer in mind when he posed the question. Here is his answer to the question he posed:

The world economy is rebounding, especially in Europe, Japan, and parts of South America. Even China is showing more pep in its step. Thus, with over 40% of the earnings for S&P 500 companies coming from outside the U.S., increased global growth is making up for the shortfall in the States.

Let me take an analogy from sports. In the current NBA playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs lost the first game of their best-of-seven series with their rivals in Houston, by 27 points – in San Antonio! The next game, the Spurs lost their veteran point guard, Tony Parker, for the rest of the series. Then, in Houston, they lost another game by over 20 points, and the next game they lost their best player, forward Kawhi Leonard. This was a “perfect storm” of bad luck on an already-aging team, so what happened next?

San Antonio returned to Houston for Game Six and….won by 39 points! What happened? With the loss of their star, Kawhi Leonard, 10-year veteran LaMarcus Aldridge had the game of his life, scoring 34 and rebounding 12. Two aging foreign-born players also stepped up their game, 39-year-old Spanish center Pau Gasol and 36-year old Argentine-born sixth man Manu Ginobli, while Australian-born Patty Mills filled in for French-born point guard Tony Parker. In other words, their global talent pool rescued them.

There’s something about great coaching and tradition going on here, too. Under coach Greg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs have won five NBA titles in the last 18 years, just like the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick who have won five Super Bowls in the last 15 years. The Patriots won the 2017 title game despite having their injured star tight end out of the game and another in jail – after their quarterback was benched four games. Neither Popovich nor Belichick will win points for good cheer – especially with the press – but they know how to motivate replacements to step up and win the key contests at season’s end.

In the same way, a healthy global economy relies on some countries and continents taking the lead when others suffer setbacks – or some sectors rallying while others fail – keeping the global engine running.

In this week’s statistical listings in The Economist (May 13, 2017), the only nation among the top 42 economies on earth that has a negative GDP rate in 2017 is starving Venezuela. The two most populous nations on earth – China and India – are credited with 2017 GDP growth of 6.6% and 7.1%, respectively.

In recent years, the doomsday press has poured out special scorn on global growth – notably Europe, Japan, and emerging markets, led by China. In the two key European elections held this year, moderate candidates won easily in Holland and France. The latest data from Europe show that the euro-zone economies expanded by a 2% annual rate in the last two quarters. In April, euro-zone manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six years. Also in April, the European Commission’s economic-sentiment index – based on surveys of service industries, manufacturers, builders, and consumers – rose to its highest level in a decade. Europe’s Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) are also up sharply since last August:

Since 2009, the U.S. market has run laps around European stocks, but that trend has reversed this year. The European stock markets, as measured by the EMU MSCI, are up 11.6% in euros and 15.6% in U.S. dollars since the start of the year through May 8 (source: Yardeni Research, May 10, “Outperforming”). The US MSCI is up only 7.3% in the same time frame – less than half Europe’s gain in dollar terms.



There’s a second reason not to worry about 0.7% U.S. GDP growth – that number may soon multiply!

Will We See 3.6% U.S. GDP Growth in the Second Quarter?

“There will be Growth in Spring.”

– Peter Sellers as Chance the gardener, addressing the U.S. President in “Being There” (1979)

Last year at this time, I showed how second-quarter growth statistics are usually the strongest of the year and first-quarter statistics are usually the weakest. This happens year after year, yet economists and press pundits keep over-obsessing about slow first-quarter growth, only to be “surprised” by the spring revival:

During the last 10 years, the middle two quarters have delivered over 90% of America’s net growth.

In last Monday’s morning briefing, Ed Yardeni noticed this trend:

…there has been a funky tendency for the Q1 numbers to be among the weakest ones since the start of the current economic expansion.” That’s why Yardeni’s team gives “more weight to the year-over-year comparisons, which showed a gain of 1.9% over the past four quarters, consistent with the roughly 2.0% growth in this measure since 2010.

The current quarter looks much better. The Atlanta Federal Reserve bank’s GDPNow model projects the second quarter to accelerate at a 3.6% annual rate. That would be a five-fold increase from the 0.7% figure in the first quarter. Can we trust the Atlanta Fed? Well, they were very close in predicting that the opening quarter of this year would be super-weak. They forecasted 0.6% and 1Q came in at 0.7%.

The market should continue to follow the current earnings recovery. In his Wednesday morning briefing (“Outperforming,” May 10, 2017), Ed Yardeni wrote, “Analysts’ consensus expectations in early May showed earnings growth for the S&P 500/400/600 of 11.4%, 10.5%, and 9.8% this year. Next year, they expect estimate growth rates will be 11.9%, 13.6%, and 19.8%.” The S&P 500’s first-quarter earnings, mostly now in the books, show year-over-year gains of 13.9%, justifying the market’s lofty levels.

Happy 225 th Birthday to the New York Stock Exchange!

The New York Stock Exchange was officially formed on May 17, 1792, under a buttonwood tree, outside 68 Wall Street. On this date, 21 brokers and 3 firms signed “the Buttonwood Agreement,” which basically set a minimum brokerage commission and a preference for trading with member firms:

“We the Subscribers, Brokers for the Purchase and Sale of the Public Stock, do hereby solemnly promise and pledge ourselves to each other, that we will not buy or sell from this day for any person whatsoever, any kind of Public Stock, at a less rate than one quarter percent Commission on the Specie value and that we will give preference to each other in our Negotiations. In Testimony whereof we have set our hands this 17th day of May at New York, 1792.” – The Buttonwood Agreement.

