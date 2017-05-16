TG Therapeutics: Significant Near-Term Catalysts For 2017

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of new, highly innovative therapies for the treatment of multiple cancers. Specifically, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies, specifically, relapsed, and refractory non-Hodgkins lymphoma, as well as additional medical indications like multiple sclerosis (NYSE:MS).

TGTX Candidates

TG Therapeutics' drug candidates--that I will focus on here--are TG-1101 (ublituximab, a 3rd generation anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) in high-risk relapsed/refractory (R/R) CLL, TG-1303 (ublituximab + TGR-1202) in the 1st line of defense in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), relapsed/remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

As we review the pipeline over the long-term, one can only be intrigued by knowing that ublituximab (OTCPK:UBLI), TGR-1202 and TG1303 have the potential probability to be high value-added drivers in both B-cell cancers and multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Opportunity for Substantial Upside

As an investor, investing in a company achieving positive results through upcoming data readouts will help support higher stock valuations as the company advances its robust programs. TG Therapeutics' drug candidates in high-risk R/R CLL, 1L and R/R CLL, RRMS, and DLBCL appear to be on track with the upside potential for ongoing successful data being very high. For example, the company has presented very encouraging B-cell depletion data.

Positive Benefits

TG Therapeutics offers the potential for a number of possible wins in 2017 involving several clinical assets within its robust pipeline.

In March, TGTX announced very encouraging and positive top-line results for ublituximab + IMBRUVICA in high-risk relapsed/refractory CLL patients. The GENUINE Study met its primary endpoint and showed a high-level of superiority with an 80% Overall Response Rate (ORR) vs. 47% for IMBRUVICA.

In April, TGTX announced preliminary results from its ongoing Phase II Study of TG-1101 using ublituximabin patients with multiple Sclerosis. MS patients treated with ublituximabin exhibited rapid and profound median B-cell depletion of 99% at week 4, which compares favorably with other similar monoclonal antibodies. For instance, Roche's RITUXAN (rituximab) and OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) also demonstrated rapid and profound reductions in B-cells and were FDA approved after these drug were found to be clinically significant due to their extremely rapid proliferation.

Significant Near-Term Catalysts

This June, results are expected at American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO) and European Hematology Association (EHA) regarding a detailed analysis of the GENUINE Study.

Sometime the middle of the year, we should get the interim efficacy analysis for UNITY-CLL Study and UNITY-DLBCL.

During the Fall, we should have an update on the use of ublituximab in RRMS.

During 2H 2017 the Company is expected to meet with the FDA to discuss the GENUINE Study results to further decide on the registration strategy for ublituximab in high-risk CLL patients. After meeting with the FDA in 2H17 there is the potential for filing a ublituximab BLA under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

As for TGTX's anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, the company remains encouraged by its preclinical data and expects to commence a Phase I first-in-human study with its anti-PD-L1 drug candidate by the end of the year.

This December, updated GENUINE data will be presented at the ASH meeting, which should include more patient analysis of PFS results.

Top Institutional Holders

This is the latest 13F as of May 12, 2017, so not all firms have been reported yet. What you will see is that shares are currently under accumulation by some of notable institutions.

Risks

Clinical risks - One or more programs might fail to meet its primary endpoints that are regulated by the FDA and other equivalent agencies around the world

Regulatory risks - The company must meet the difficult clinical requirements (endpoints)

Competitive risks - Competition from peers who may have a drug candidate with stronger safety and efficacy

Commercialization - Low medical profession acceptance by doctors could lead to a slow launch causing poor sales of the products following the expected final FDA approval. Additionally, a slow or delay in reimbursement process from payers could hinder the launch and future success

Financing - Raising capital for clinical trials is expensive and always a risk. With over $109M in cash and ST investments, (while not expected), additional capital following the raise in March may be needed to fund additional programs in longer-term development, or to establish a sales force for its products

Competition - A competitor could announce better data on efficacy and safety in the company's intended targets

Conclusion

As you can see, TG Therapeutics offers investors not one, but multiple shots on goal with some very high-quality indications. Also, as someone who looks for good "alternative investment" ideas like TG Therapeutics, I am right there with you. While conducting my due diligence, I have become quite compelled by TGTX as an investment for 2017. So, that being said, I am currently investing my own funds due to the company's overwhelming potential.

Additionally, with about 50% ownership, the institutions are also investing a substantial amount of funds, as well as adding additional shares in TGTX like FMR (Fidelity), BlackRock, Franklin Resources and Vanguard Group to name a few.

In closing, given the great details that I have shared with you about TG Therapeutics and its robust pipeline, I want you to be aware of this company's potential. As an investor in biotech stocks, I feel that we have the potential to make a substantial return on investment over the near-term, as well as the long-term. While I don't think that TGTX has to hit all of their targets, investors still have an opportunity to take advantage of higher stock valuations with additional positive data that could be presented at ASCO, EHA and ASH in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.