Ford Reportedly Slashing Its Work Force

(Editor's Note: We have updated this article and its title to reflect that, though job cut plans have been reported, Ford has made no announcement about such plans.)

Ford (NYSE:F) has struggled mightily in the past few years to get its stock price moving. The company's shares are trading below where they were better than four years ago despite continued progress with respect to sales and operating profits. The lack of forward movement in the stock price is all the more frustrating considering that US auto sales continue to soar and yet, the automakers' stocks have been laggards. But Ford reportedly has a new plan to reduce staff in a big way; is this the shot in the arm Ford needs to get the stock moving?

Ford's problems are certainly not its own; the entire industry is dealing with not only lower sales but higher inventories as well. Ford's own unit sales for the first four months of the year were very poor but again, we all knew this was coming. Years of soaring new car sales have to come to an end at some point and that point rather convincingly appears to be 2017. Ford is going to bear the brunt of that slowdown in terms of units but also pricing as it works through some inventory.

That all sounds very dire but keep in mind that this sort of thing is normal in the car business. This is one that is very dependent upon economic expansion as well as fuel prices, which can dictate which vehicles people choose when taking on a new purchase. Ford has done quite well with its new models in the past few years and it has a nice slate of upcoming vehicles. But industry trends are simply too much for it to take on and something has to give.

That something is, for now, SG&A in the form of job cuts to mostly its salaried workforce. We don't have definitive numbers yet but if we assume the 10% that was leaked, that's a significant reduction in costs for Ford. Normal production cuts - including plant layoffs - are already in the cards for the summer but this certainly appears to be something much bigger as Ford resets its back office support for what appears to be a declining unit sales environment. I hate to see people losing their jobs and I undoubtedly would never cheer on such an action. However, it is part of the business cycle and as unfortunate as it is for those impacted, Ford will be better for it.

So just what kind of impact could we be talking about here? Ford's SG&A costs have been roughly flat at around 8% of revenue since it came through the crisis, during which its SG&A costs were much higher. That's okay except that - as I mentioned - Ford has seen rising sales for many years at this point. That means that it was unable to produce any sort of meaningful leverage on much higher sales levels and to me, that's a problem. In particular in Ford's case, it was cut to the bare bones after the crisis as it simply could not afford to keep carrying on the way that it was and still, it became bloated and overstaffed once again. In other words, these cuts seem to be exactly the right thing to do if Ford wants to preserve its profitability going forward without the luxury of ever-rising sales.

Large severance events like this are extremely expensive up front so Ford will have a sizable negative impact this year assuming it follows through with the cuts. However, beginning next year, we should see a meaningful boost to operating margins, which should be right around the time we see sales and margin declines from the move down in auto sales. How long that will last is anyone's guess but I do like that Ford is being quite proactive in its cuts and isn't waiting until the you-know-what hits the fan.

If Ford would otherwise have spent 8% of its revenue on SG&A, the cuts should allow something closer to 7%, assuming constant revenue. Indeed, analysts are looking for 2017 and 2018 revenue levels to be almost identical and if that happens, Ford's operating margins should improve meaningfully in 2018 from what promises to be a tough 2017. That would be terrific but I also think that flat revenue in 2018 is a bit of an optimistic goal. I'm not looking for Ford's revenue to fall off a cliff but I also don't think it is going to suddenly turn around what has amounted to weak sales for the first third of this year, either. I think a marginal move down - 1% or so - is more likely than flat but right now, we are splitting hairs.

So what does all of this mean for the stock? Ford can certainly use all the boosts in profitability it can get at this point and job cuts are absolutely the right thing to do. I feel for those impacted and hope they can find similar work quickly but for Ford, it is necessary and right to go through with the cuts. Removing 10% of its SG&A base will immensely help in terms of keeping operating margins elevated despite what I think are lower sales levels coming in 2017/2018 and that has important implications for the stock.

The automakers always trade for what seem like ludicrously low multiples and that certainly isn't going to change for the better with such strong headwinds coming. However, higher operating margins will keep FCF up and allow Ford to continue to pay that enormous dividend for the foreseeable future. The dividend is the only reason to own Ford right now and the job cuts will help ensure it can continue to meet the FCF demand of the dividend going forward. That's the silver lining here and I think Ford is moving in the right direction in taking proactive steps to ensure it doesn't end up nearly in the bankruptcy heap again during the next downturn.

