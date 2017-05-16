Rigel's Currency Corner - Short AUD/CHF

China is a wild card and being short the Australian dollar against the Swiss franc, in our view, is the best way to capture that risk premium.

We have been voicing our views on the Australian dollar "AUD" (FXA, CROC) for the last couple of months. For those of you who haven't followed along, please check out our previous posts: The Aussie Dollar, In A Checkmate! and Australian Dollar - A Bearish Outlook But A Bullish Set-Up.

In our previous reports, we highlighted that the AUD looked vulnerable against almost all of the major currencies but today, we will be focusing on a specific pair trade: Short Australian dollar (FXA, CROC)/Long Swiss Franc "CHF" (NYSEARCA:FXF). On an ongoing basis, we'll continue to explore AUD against all the majors and post it as follow-ups to this idea chain.

A Quick Primer

The minutes of Reserve Bank of Australia's ((NYSE:RBA)) monetary policy meeting had the following excerpt that caught our eye: "Although the rise in the terms of trade had been larger and lasted longer than expected, members noted that the stimulus for additional mining investment was likely to be limited and some of the higher income would accrue to foreign owners." In other words, the high beta that the AUD enjoyed, relative to commodities, is a thing of the past and in our view the currency markets, which tend to live on backward looking correlations, are yet to make this connection.

Considering that much of the recent optimism in the AUD was a result of rising commodity prices, especially commodities like iron ore, copper, etc. (which according to RBA's own analysis should have little to no real impact on the value of their currency due to currently existing overcapacity in the mining sector), the recent unwinding of rallies in copper and iron ore (iron ore recently closed limit down on the Dalian exchange, here's an article by a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, highlighting the recent iron ore phenomenon: Limit-Down) should act as strong headwinds to the AUD.

Our Thesis

Protection is cheap: If you haven't been living under a rock, you will be aware that today, despite the most heightened uncertainties surrounding China, North Korea, Middle-East, Russia, Turkey, Trump, etc. protection against risk is extremely cheap. Simply turn on any professional financial news broadcasting service and you will hear that the S&P 500 volatility index (VIXY, VIXM, TVIX) is making new record lows almost on a daily basis.

Global markets are not prepared for a risk-off scenario. In times of crises, during a risk-off mode, the US dollar, the Japanese Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY), and the Swiss Franc are seen as currency safe-havens. "Ranaldo and Söderlind (2010) analyzed the reaction of all major currencies to extreme events between 1993 and 2005, and showed that the yen and Swiss franc appreciated in a systematic way when risk peaked. Focusing on more recent risk-off episodes, De Bock and de Carvalho Filho (2013) found strong evidence for the same conclusion - returns on the yen and Swiss franc outperformed those of all other currencies when risk spiked." - Adrian Jäggi, Martin Schlegel, Attilio Zanetti. The Swiss National Bank's (SNB) balance sheet size to GDP ratio is nearly 100%, higher than BOJ's which is at 90% of Japan's GDP. This is a direct result of SNB's past currency interventions. Having come very close to being burnt in the Jan/15/2015 SNB currency-peg-fiasco (for those of you that were affected, our sincere sympathies) we will not dare to assume that the probability of a currency intervention by the SNB is zero but we do think that the bar for a new round of currency intervention is high considering SNB's obese balance sheet. China devaluation risks have disappeared only from the minds of traders. It does not mean that this risk does not exist. China is a wild card and being short the Australian dollar against the Swiss Franc, in our view, is the best way to capture that risk premium. Here's a chart showing the carnage in iron ore prices:



Here's a chart of copper:



Timing A Negative Carry Trade

MONTHLY CHART

The AUD/CHF exchange rate at the time of this writing is around 0.7420. On the monthly chart, if you consider the 2012-2013 area as a false break-out, the AUD/CHF currency pair seems to be obeying a 9 year old down trend line, which currently comes in at around 0.7650. Based on an analysis of the monthly charts, for a 15-20 month trading horizon, the take-profit level should be around 0.6800 (or an even more aggressive 0.6500) and the stop-loss level should be around 0.7700.

WEEKLY CHART

On the weekly chart we can see that the AUD/CHF pair recently broke the 2 year uptrend line at around 0.7600. Coincidentally, this level also happens to be the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the move from the highs in mid-2012 to the lows in late 2015. Based on an analysis of the weekly charts, for a 15-30 week trading horizon, the take-profit level should be around 0.7050 (or an even more aggressive 0.6800) and the stop-loss level around 0.7700.

DAILY CHART

On the daily chart we can see that after the break of the uptrend line, the pair bounced off of one of its long term support levels at around 0.7300. Perhaps a dead-cat bounce? Based on an analysis of the daily charts, for a 20-35 day trading horizon, it would be prudent to wait to initiate a short position until a clear break below the recent support at 0.7300, targeting 0.7050 and risking 0.7550.

HOURLY CHART

In our view, shorter term charts are filled with a lot of noise and hence we prefer not to use these charts to generate entry/exit points. They do, however, provide a crude view on the path of least resistance. On the hourly chart we can see that there was a retest of the uptrend line around early May and it failed. Subsequently, the bounce from support levels around 0.7300 seems to have lost upside momentum. A clear break below the recent lows around 0.7300 will indicate further weakness in this pair.

Conclusion

The underpricing of protection in the current market environment makes the Short AUD Long CHF a particularly interesting trade. While we started drilling down on this idea because of our bearish view on AUD, in conclusion we have to admit that we like this trade more because of the CHF component. In our view, short AUD/CHF would be one of the best ways to capture the Chinese devaluation risk over the next 15-20 months. We are short AUD/CHF at 0.7417 targeting 0.6800.

