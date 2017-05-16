A Sell In May Strategy

This article looks at a simple strategy that owns stocks from November to April and then owns Treasuries from May to November.

Market returns have demonstrated strong seasonality, rising from November to April and then producing modest returns with higher variability between May and October.

In a recent article, I took a deeper look at the old market adage of "Sell in May and Go Away." The article demonstrated that equity markets globally have produced meaningful seasonality with returns from November to April far higher than between May and October. This phenomenon has held in developed and emerging economies globally over very long time periods, meaning this persistent calendar effect has not been arbitraged.

After another very strong period of performance for stocks between the Trump election in November into early May, examining this market axiom seemed prudent. I decided to examine a strategy that held the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) from November to April and long duration U.S. Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLO) during the period from May to November. Using data dating to 1973, the longest dataset I had for long Treasury returns, I found that this biannual switching strategy has generated structural alpha.

The results are fairly striking. This was a great period for U.S. stocks, which produced annualized returns of just over 10% over the sample period. The seasonal U.S. equity/Treasuries strategy did even better. As one would expect for a strategy that owned Treasuries half of the time, the switching strategy also produced less variable returns.

The annualized return from the Sell in May and Buy Treasuries portfolio was 13.5% with a standard deviation of annualized returns of just 13.0%. The strategy beat the S&P 500, which it owned for half the time, by 2.5% per annum and did so with less than three-quarters of the risk. These are gross returns that are assumed to be held in a tax deferred account or vehicle, and are shown before the small transaction costs of a twice-a-year switching strategy.

While the S&P 500 produced a -37% return in 2008, the worst year for the Sell in May and Buy Treasuries portfolio was just -11% also in 2008. That switching strategy was in Treasuries during the Lehman bankruptcy and the market swoon in the fall of that year. Interestingly, the best year for the Sell in May and Buy Treasuries portfolio was 2011, which captured the early recovery rally from November 2010 to April 2011, but was in Treasuries for the U.S. debt downgrade (which ironically prompted a flight-to-quality rally) and the escalation of the Eurozone crisis. Long Treasuries produced a 21% return over those six months.

Over this forty-plus year period, the results become fairly astounding. The graph below shows the cumulative return of the Sell in May and Buy Treasuries Portfolio and the S&P 500.

Given the meaningful outperformance over this long time horizon, the linear scale does not capture the relative early year performance. Below I have added the same performance on a log scale.

In my article, I described some previous academic research on this phenomenon, which highlighted summer vacations and even seasonal affective disorder as potential causes of this calendar effect. While this Sell in May seasonality has held across many markets over long time intervals, it could certainly be a spurious correlation that will reverse over very long time intervals.

A 13.5% return with a 13% annualized standard deviation of returns is one of the best performances I have found from an easy to implement strategy, rivaling the buy-and-hold of low volatility small caps. This type of long-run performance warranted a deeper dive for Seeking Alpha readers.

