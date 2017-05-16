This Industry Leader Should Be On Your Radar

Gentex Corporation (NYSE:GNTX) is a mid-cap automotive supplier with a strong technological moat operating as the market leader in self-dimming auto mirrors. The company is in a strong financial position, has an excellent growth runway, and is trading for a fair valuation today.

GNTX has grown revenues and its market share significantly over time. A big takeaway is the company's market share, which has grown from 79% to 92%. This puts them at the forefront of the auto-dimming mirror space for manufacturers looking to add the feature in to their cars. This leaves significant room for growth as global penetration is still less than a third for rear-view mirrors and only 8% for exterior side mirrors.

Its market position is shielded through a significant number of patents protecting the company's technological advances. The company holds 1,208 patents with an additional 657 in process, which gives the company a form of moat as competitors would have to work around these to compete with them. Like most technology firms, GNTX is subjected to price reductions over time. The best way to combat this is continuing to innovate and adding functionality over time. This growth has worked well for GNTX as it has been able to get more of its product onto each vehicle and higher asking prices for its tech due to more features.

The company's Integrated Toll Module (ITM) is an example of GNTX branching out from its traditional mirrors to add value to its customers. It is estimated that over 75% of all cars sold are in states that have toll roads, so this feature has significant potential. It integrates with the mirror to remove the need for customers to drive around with toll tags. First deliveries on this product are slated for 2019, and I could easily see this becoming standard on cars sold in America as the prevalence of toll roads increases.

The company's auto-dimming windows are a part of the Boeing (NYSE: BA) 787 Dreamliner, which will see continued production and could be a small but growing portion of sales going forward. Maintaining this business relationship could add a buffer to sales outside of the automotive space.

Many of the companies that I follow, specifically those in retail, are constantly embattled due to the growing prevalence of e-commerce. However, it is refreshing to realize that macro trends are mostly in GNTX's favor. Cars are only going to become more advanced, improving the penetration of electro-chromatic mirrors globally. After that, it is postulated that cars will shift from mirrors entirely and replace them with cameras. Some have even discussed this as a drawback for GNTX. However, the full display mirror released by the company only has a mirror as a fail-safe backup to the camera feed from behind the car. Even if mirrors are phased out of cars at some point, the cameras will very likely be supplied by GNTX.

The company's outstanding returns on invested capital over time show a company with a strong moat and intelligent capital allocation. Management has driven shareholder value creation over the long-term, and I expect this trend to continue.

GNTX Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

GNTX has grown its dividend for 6 consecutive years, but not necessarily at a very high rate. However, the company's 28% payout ratio gives the company plenty of room to invest in its growth projects and continue hiking the payout. With its high ROIC and strong runway for growth, I wouldn't expect the dividend to get hiked at a much higher rate than earnings growth unless the company sees less opportunities for investment. The debt load is less than FCF, and the company is very debt averse over the long-term.

GNTX is not the screaming bargain it was at the beginning of last year. However, it is trading below its average long-term valuation, and a 16X P/E ratio is not much to pay for 13% earnings growth over the last 5 years. The main reason for this is likely the cyclical nature of the auto industry. Most auto stocks and automotive suppliers trade for depressed multiples due to the consistent fears over the peaking auto market. However, GNTX could conceivably continue growing through a downturn due to the low global penetration of its technology. Additionally tax reform could provide a tailwind to the company. Its effective tax rate for 2017 is projected to be between 31.5 and 32.5%. If the rate were to come down to 25%, that would give a solid earnings boost to the company.

A return to the company's long-term valuation combined with analyst estimates for earnings growth would yield an annualized total return of 18% over the next couple of years. GNTX is trading at a fair valuation, considering its growth prospects and the possibility of an automotive market downturn. Long-term, I see the company as an industry leader that will continue driving strong shareholder returns through new technological advancements and increasing global adoption of its mirrors.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.