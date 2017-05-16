Integra Gold Gets Acquired By Eldorado Gold: Who Is The Winner?

The price seems to be a little high for shareholders of Eldorado Gold, however, the Lamaque project will grow bigger than outlined by the PEA.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) announced Monday, that it will acquire the remaining shares of Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF). Eldorado Gold currently owns more than 62 million (or 13%) of Integra's outstanding shares. To acquire the rest of the company, Eldorado Gold is prepared to pay approximately C$513 million (or $377 million, at the current exchange rate of $0.735051 for C$1). Integra's shareholders will get C$1.21250 (or $0.891) per share, in the form of Eldorado's shares, cash or combination of both. The offer represents a 52% premium to Integra's May 12 closing share price.

After the deal was announced, Integra's shares jumped by 41%, while Eldrado's shares dipped by 7%. As a result, Integra is up by almost 100% while Eldorado is up by 4.5% year-to-date.

ICGQF data by YCharts

Is it good for Integra's shareholders?

At a first glance, the deal seems to be favorable for Integra's shareholders. Especially for those shareholders that were lucky enough to buy the shares sometimes in 2014 or 2015, when the share price languished in the $0.15-$0.25 range. The offered price of C$1.21250 is in line with the analysts estimates that were set over the recent months. The 14 analysts listed below, have an average price target of C$1.15, according to Integra Gold's corporate presentation.

Source: Integra Gold

In my less than 2 months old article, I came to a price target of $1.31, after the Lamaque mine gets into full production (probably in 2020). It is notably higher compared to the offered price of $0.891, however, the shareholders can get $0.891 now, without waiting for another 2 or 3 years and without further risks. As a result, I think that this is a good deal for Integra Gold's shareholders.

Is it good for Eldorado's shareholders?

Eldorado's shareholders will get the Lamaque project. It is located in a safe jurisdiction of Quebec. The project currently contains resources of 3.2 million toz gold, but an extensive drill campaign (81,000 meters are about to be drilled in 2017 alone) warrants that the resources will grow further. According to the updated PEA, the mine should produce 123,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of $634/toz, over an 8 year life of mine.

The total transaction value is estimated at C$590 million or $434 million. As of the end of 2016, Integra held cash & cash equivalents worth $40.657 million and it was debt-free, which means that the transaction values Integra's assets at approximately $400 million. It means that Eldorado Gold pays approximately $125 per 1 toz of gold in resources. It is a relatively high price, given that the project is still only in the PEA stage. On the other hand, the Lamaque area is highly prospective. A huge drill campaign is underway right now. It is focused on expanding the current resources as well as on drilling some new high-priority targets.

The Lamaque mine CAPEX is estimated only at $85 million, which means that Eldorado should have absolutely no problem to finance it. The problem is that the after-tax NPV(5%) is only $280 million, at a gold price of $1,250/toz. From this point of view, the price of $400 million to acquire a project with a projected after-tax NPV(5%) of $280 million while you will also have to expend over $100 million to finish various studies, obtain permits and build the mine, may seem to be a little high. But it is important to note that the updated PEA, although it is only less than 3 months old, is already outdated, as it is based on an old resource estimate that was significantly smaller. Given the current resource base and Eldorado's deep pockets, it is able to expect that the PFS or the FS will aim at a capacity of over 200,000 toz gold per year. Maybe even more, if the current exploration campaign is successful.

Eldorado Gold clearly doesn't pay a huge premium to acquire today's Lamaque. Eldorado pays it to get the tomorrow's Lamaque. Although the initial reaction of Eldorado's investors wasn't too positive, there is a high probability that the Integra Gold acquisition will pay off in the long term.

Conclusion

The deal seems to be good especially for shareholders of Integra Gold, who will get some nice quick returns. For the shareholders of Eldorado Gold, the price may seem a little too high at a first glance. But given the exploration potential at the Lamaque property and the financial sources of Eldorado, there is a high probability that Lamaque will become a much more important project than outlined by the PEA. It will take some time, but Eldorado's shareholders may be rewarded quite nicely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.