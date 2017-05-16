The Real Estate Sector Is Surging, But, The Fed Will Put A Stop On That With Shrinking The Balance Sheet

The Home Builder's Sentiment Index was released this morning. The number continues to be positive and is pushing 10-year highs. If you look at the chart over the past 30 years the index is at the upper range. At the same time, if you look at the Case-Shiller Price Index, it continues to move higher. However, incomes are not keeping up with the price increases for homes. And, with the Federal Reserve about to shrink their balance sheet interest rates are going to move higher and make home affordability more difficult. Something is going to have to give and my bet is that eventually it is the growth rates in home purchases and prices; we should see an eventual falling in home prices.



At the same time, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index is continuing higher and higher. Last month's release was 5.39% higher, year-over-year. There was a lull in price increases in the middle of the year but now there is a resumption of the increase. That lull was more seasonal, falling during a slower period of home purchases; most homes are purchased in the spring and summer because of the school year.

First, let me say that the housing sector of our economy is not a bubble. One of the key ingredients for a bubble is what I like to call the "waiter" index. Does the waiter at the local restaurant have three million-dollar homes that he is sitting on until he can flip them at a profit? You laugh, but that is how real estate bubbles happen. And, that basically sums up what was endemic of the financial crisis of 2008.

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index is impressive. But, if you just look at one chart then you cannot put together the pieces of the puzzle. Instead, you need to pull in a few charts. The second chart is the home ownership rate, provided from the St. Louis Federal Reserve:

The current level is above the 63% level which is a level first crossed during the Johnson administration. In other words, we have erased about two generations of home ownership rates. Granted, the gains seen since 1990 were hyper-fueled. I would say that ranges between 65% and 67% are healthy. But, we are at levels seen back in the late 1960s, mid 63%.

Home ownership rates are declining in almost a straight line downward. Home prices are increasing in almost a straight line upward. The culprit, of course is ultra-low interest rates and ultra-low income gains. Ultra low interest rates are allowing individuals to purchase larger and more expensive homes, contributing to the price index increases. However, with lower rates of income growth individuals at the bottom of the income ladder cannot purchase any home, the contribution to the decline in the home ownership rate.

But, those ultra-low interest rates are going to be short lived and likely to start heading higher soon with the Federal Reserve shrinking their balance sheet.

Think through the economy we have in the United States right now. The median home price for new homes sold in the United States is $315,100. With a 3.9% mortgage rate your payments on that home would be $1,490.00 per month. However, given the Fed's shrinking of the balance sheet while also likely not moving the short term interest rates, the long end of the curve will be heading higher, steepening the curve. If mortgage rates moved up to more moderate levels, say 6.00% the monthly payment would be $1,889.00, or an additional 27% per month.

The general guidelines for a mortgage is to target a 30% mortgage-to-income ratio. With these ultra-low interest rates that is possible. However, once interest rates move upward, and looking at the mortgage rate with a 6.00% level then the ratio is 40%, which would be considered too high for individuals to be financed; they will have to find a less expensive home, if possible.

Here is a chart on the 30-year fixed mortgage rate over the past several decades:

I have written on a few occasions that I believe the yield curve is going to steepen because of the Fed's actions of shrinking their budget. I believe this is going to be quite problematic for the overall economy and likely to dampen the housing market dramatically.

Real median income is actually worse off since 2010 and even more so than 2000. And, yet, home prices continue to increase. If you factor in the future increases in interest rates then home prices, and home ownership rates are likely to contract significantly. While incomes are increasing as of late, the rate of income growth (5.2% for the year 2016) moving in line with the rate of increase in home prices (5.39%).

However, that assumes that interest rate levels are maintained. But, it is my contention that interest rates are going to rise. This will mean affordability of home ownership is going to go down. The current rate of home ownership is level with the rate from the 1960s. But, if that rate declines even more then the economy may be see home ownership levels from the 1940s and 1950s. Ouch.

The bottom line on the real estate story is that although home builders are generally in good spirits right now I see this as being short lived once the Fed starts to make its moves with shrinking the balance sheet. And, home ownership rates are likely to decline. This can only mean one thing: prices need to adjust.

I do not believe we are in a bubble right now. I just believe that given the economics of mortgages prices are moving upwards and out of line with incomes. That will be changing. So will sentiment with home builders. Keep a watchful eye on long-dated interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.