Denmark Has Some Of The Strongest Private Sector Income Flows In The World

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Denmark.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks at interest.

The chart shows that private credit creation has been falling since the GFC boom-bust in 2009. The rate of decline looks to be bottoming. Private credit creation has dropped 41% since the peak in 2009. This is a big decline.

The chart below shows the stock market:

The chart is very strong and shows a stock market that was able to quickly recover from both the dot-com boom-bust of 2000 and the GFC boom-bust of 2007. The stock market is nearly twice as high now as the major crash top of 2007.

A colleague of mine has produced the following chart of how the stock market might trade. This is useful for optimizing an entry into a position and not being underwater straight away, which is annoying and nearly always happens.

He sees that the chart is building a flag pattern on the current up move. This means the market is waiting, is indecisive in what it is going to do, it is waiting for a catalyst, and this could go either way.

One waits for the flag to resolve itself, either up or down before making an entry.

The optimum result would be a move to the downside at which time one would buy at the point circled on the chart as this rests on long-term support and offers an excellent risk-reward ratio.

The chart below shows GDP:

The chart shows that GDP has been flat to falling ever since the 2007 GFC boom-bust. This is not a good trend and shows that the economy is tanking.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply. The chart shows that in line with GDP the money supply has been rising at a slower rate after 2007 than before it. It has been rising and falling ever since and is currently at an all-time high despite falling GDP.

The chart below shows inflation:

The inflation rate has been in decline since a peak in 1981. After the Savings and Loan financial crisis of 1990, inflation has moved in a range of zero to just over 4%. After touching zero again in 2016, the inflation rate is now just under 2.

Following neo-liberal economic principles, the inflation rate has been kept under control using a stock of unemployed people and high taxes to drain out aggregate demand and keep labor costs low as the information further in this report shows.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population:

The chart indicates that the population has steadily grown, and there are over 5.7 million people in the economy.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and make sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons:

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons has been flat since 2009 with around 2.7 million people in the workforce. No growth. No positive trend upwards. Still below where it was in 2009. No jobs recovery here and ties in with the flat to falling GDP.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the unemployment rate peaked in the GFC boom-bust at over 6 percent and has since fallen to just over 4 percent.

Current neo-liberal economic principles dictate that the inflation rate is more important than the level of employment and that a stock of unemployed people can be used to both set a low price for labor and keep inflation down by reducing aggregate demand. The unemployment level could, therefore, be intentional public policy. Fewer people are working now than before the crisis, and while the percentage of unemployed has fallen, it is not because more people are working. More likely the numbers have been massaged to fit the political narrative.

The government could have employed this idle labor force, which the private industry had no use for, and set them to work improving the public realm. It chose not to, and if full employment is the government's policy, it succeeded briefly in 2008-09 when it reached a low of just over 2 percent.

Land and capital can be unemployed too, and this rate is shown in capacity utilization below:

The chart shows that capacity utilization is rising from a 30-year low set in 2010 at just over 70%. Since then, it is now making a second attempt at reaching the high set in 2007 of just under 90. There is excess capacity here that could be used. There can be no real inflation in Denmark until this graph starts pushing past old highs and past 100 at the point where new capacity is being created and my not be able to keep up with demand.

House prices in Denmark are rising from the low set at the bottom of the GFC boom-bust reached in 2012. The all-time peak was set in 2007 and has yet to recover past this point. This means many people that bought houses in the speculative peak of 2007-08 are still underwater on their mortgage and have negative equity in their home or investment. That the trend is now upwards is a good sign.

Housing starts are at a much lower level, and trending flat as compared to the peak reached in the 2007 GFC boom-bust.

The home ownership rate is falling the graph below shows. Whether one is paying rent or house loan repayment\loan interest, the price of accommodation in Denmark absorbs a lot of domestic aggregate demand.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows:

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 174.1% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 120.7% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME 242.79% Household debt Total, % of net disposable income, 2015 (OECD) 292%

(Sources: World Bank, OECD Trading Economics as marked)

The private household sector is fragile and susceptible to a steep fall should an economic shock occur such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point. In terms of household debt to income, Denmark has exceeded the critical 150% private debt level, and households will fall hard in a recession. A recession means loss of employment, loss of income, an inability to service high debt, debt foreclosure and then a run on assets when many come on the market at the same time. A downward spiral that we saw happen for the same reason in 2007-09.

High private debt levels also produce a phenomenon identified by economist Professor Micheal Hudson known as "debt deflation." Debt deflation is the deflation of aggregate demand due to loan service costs on high debt. The concept is that so much aggregate demand is funneled to debt service, mainly to afford a place to live, that there is little money left to buy real goods and services offered for sale in the private sector. Less demand leads to fewer sales, less income, fewer jobs and less investment.

The bottom line is the private sector is in decline. GDP is falling; private credit creation is flat, unemployment is relatively high, employed persons growth is flat and private debts are very high. A bright spot is that house prices are rising again. While good for homeowners, this also causes cost inflation for no net gain as it means that accommodation is now more expensive for no gain in quality or quantity. One pays more for the accommodation but does not receive more of it. The same effect occurs with oil price rises and interest rate rises.

Another bright spot is the stock market, and it is also rising along with house prices for reasons set out further in this report.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance:

The chart shows that the current account is positive and adding money to the private sector.

Important for the external sector is the currency exchange rate. Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength and vice versa.

Denmark is a currency sovereign. Denmark has very wisely chosen not to use the Euro and hand its sovereignty to the ECB and EC.

The chart below shows how the Krone has been trading.

One sees that the currency has since the 1990 housing crisis been trading in a range of 5 to 9. This is a wide margin of movement and represents a massive transfer of wealth over the cycle. At present, the currency is weakening as one would expect given that both GDP and the number of employed persons is declining or not recovered from past peaks. So long as GDP falls and the number of employed persons remains lower than peak one can expect the currency to fall further as the asset backing declines.

Denmark has an economy is trimmed for exports following standard neo-liberal economic principles as follows:

The overriding concept is that the external sector is positive and adds to the economy. This is achieved via large export businesses selling their products overseas to achieve an overall current account surplus. The currency must be low so that the country's products are cheap for foreigners to buy. For this to occur, the demand for imports must be suppressed so that the demand for the Krone is kept low. In order to keep imports down and the currency low, the following internal public policies are followed:

Wages are kept as low as possible using a stock of unemployed people.

Wages are taxed as much as possible so that there is little aggregate demand in the domestic economy that might manifest itself in demand for imported goods that might drive up the value of the currency.

The internal economy is made as expensive as possible through privatizations so that public goods such as education, health, infrastructure, power, water, roads, ports, railways, etc. that were once produced at close to cost price are now produced with a debt interest and profit charge built in. This further dampens internal aggregate demand for imports that might drive up the currency. One could say the public realm is being cannibalized and funneled into private sector profits at the same time as helping dampen aggregate demand. This is because some of the added cost to using the privatized public asset is paid out to shareholders as capital gains and dividends that did not exist when the infrastructure was publicly operated at close to cost price or less.

Exporting firms are taxed as little as possible or not at all. A typical example is a low corporate tax rate and a value added tax that only applies internally and not levied on exported goods. See the tax section later in this report.

The country's economic rent is then channeled to a few large export-oriented businesses, at the cost of the rest of the population. Business profits are maximized and expressed as capital growth in share prices and dividend payouts. Lavish remuneration of business executives working for the large export-oriented companies is also a key feature. To share in this surplus, one has to be an owner of such a company. One can do this by being a shareholder; dividends and capital gains are taxed at a lower rate than personal income.

Citizens are encouraged to take on as much debt as possible so that a large portion of their income flow is absorbed with debt payment and interest service on loans. This, of course, drives up the prices of assets such as land, houses and stocks and bonds. This again adds to the capital gain in these financial assets and absorbs more income to be able to afford them thus dampening aggregate demand as well. The critical point comes when banks run out of creditworthy borrowers and then the process runs in reverse.

This may not be a sustainable economic model for the long term; however, for the moment, it is working for the stock market and export businesses if for few others.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the government is adding money to the economy and this is positive for the private sector.

One can see that the government has been a poor performer since 1996 and has run many surplus budgets that were draining money out of the private sector and helping to deflate the economy and send it into recession. The government ran a surplus budget into the 2000 dot-com boom-bust and then again into the GFC 2007 boom-bust, helping to make each longer and deeper than it needed to be.

The brief surplus budget in 2014 would have played a part in the dip in GDP and the number of employed persons not recovering from prior higher levels.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and are a destruction of financial assets.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are high and complicated.

Household income is, and thus aggregate demand in the economy, cut down by a massive 63.8%. This is a combination of taxes and social security payments. Social security is income that cannot be spent now and is in effect a tax.

On top of the personal taxes, there is a 25% value added tax on all that one buys. Value added tax is notoriously hard to administer and favors larger firms with more bureaucratic administrative muscle over smaller ones. Lots of dead-weight collection losses. Exporting industries receive a free pass as it does not apply to exported goods

Personal incomes are relatively high in Denmark. However, the money is taken off workers in the form of taxes and social security so that they cannot enjoy those high incomes.

Business income and thus aggregate demand is reduced by 22%. The 25% value added tax is not paid by export companies on exported goods and is not in the total, but does apply to businesses with no exports. So domestic companies pay more than double the tax of export companies and their tax bill rises to 45%.

As a net exporter (unstated) economic policy is to promote international competitiveness with low taxes for export companies and high labor taxes to suppress internal demand for imports. This policy mode tends to stop the currency exchange rate rising but also stops the standard of living and well-being rising as well. Such a policy setting benefits export business owners at the expense of the rest of the population.

A standard neo-liberal channel for aggregate demand control is to encourage high indebtedness among households through high accommodation costs (house prices and mortgages) as this reduces aggregate demand to the benefit of banks.

Household aggregate demand and the demand for credit is held in check with high taxes. This is the worst outcome of all for the private sector as the income stream leaves the private sector altogether and flows back to the currency sovereign who has money in the same way as a referee at a football game has points to award for kicking goals.

Denmark is a currency sovereign and does not need to tax or borrow money from the private sector to fund itself as it is the source of the money. Draining the private sector with taxes, or borrowing from it is akin to putting seawater back into the sea. Public taxation policy uses an obsolete gold standard ideology. The gold standard has not applied internationally since 1971, and yet its theology remains.

With tax collection regimes like this, one sees very clearly for whom and by whom the government is running the economy, for big business. This is good for investors as it channels the income into the stock market and other financial assets such as real estate. You too can profit along with the big business owners of Denmark's corporations by owning shares in these companies profiting from the current public policy settings. There are abnormal super profits being generated here that a wise investor can harvest.

The tax treatment of dividends and capital gains and interest are lower than the personal income tax level as well.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is comprised of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 0.2 % 7.1 % 2.1 % 9.4%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. All three sectors have positive flows though the dominance of the external sector is clear.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 9% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

One might say how can the stock market continue to rise in the face of declining overall flows, GDP, employed persons and high debt?

The reason is that the part of the stock market that is going up is the part exposed to the export industry and those domestic companies sharing in the carve up of the public realm. Both the export surplus and public realm are being channeled as profit, capital growth, and dividend payouts into the stock market and it can rise while all other productive areas fall.

The is not a sustainable growth model, however, will result in the playing out of the charting scenario shown in the technical analysis above and investors are recommended to wait for the C wave to play out and buy at the recommended buy point rather than expect a further breakout of the current up move. This means waiting until the end of this year.

This is also a currency down, stock market up relationship, so gains in the stock market may be offset by currency losses.

Denmark's enormous private debt levels will one day mean that it will be a very good short trade when aggregate demand for its exports dry up and cut off the strong external income flows. At this time the government will be running another ridiculous surplus like in 2000 and 2007 and make things even worse than they had to be.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in Denmark, you can do so using the iShares MSCI Denmark Capped ETF (BATS:EDEN)

In the next article, we have a look at Germany a stock market earning super profits by gaming both its population and the Euro and by making things that people want to buy and use.

