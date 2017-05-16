Independence Realty Trust: A Cheap Option That Pays You To Wait

Close to 8% monthly dividend yield that is more than double that of the sector.

Company

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) is a REIT that operates a portfolio of over 12,000 of mostly Class B apartments spread among 47 properties in 20 "non-gateway" cities. The company was spun out of and formerly externally managed by RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS). Management was internalized, and RAIT's stake in the company (which was ~10%) was bought back in December at $8.52 per share.

At a recent $9, the company is trading at 12.5x estimated 2017 $.72 FFO and an 8% dividend yield. The $.06 is paid monthly. Net debt is a little high at 58% of assets, but the company is focused on bringing that down to below 50%. These numbers compare very favorably to big industry benchmarks like Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), which trade over 20x 2017 FFO and around a 3% dividend yield.

Following the internalization, the company has been repositioning its portfolio by selling the few Class C properties it owned and buying recently renovated Class B properties in markets where it already has operations. It is generally selling properties at 6% cap rates, and an acquisition in Tampa during Q1 was done at a 6.3% cap rate of year one NOI.

The Thesis

While some people might look down their nose at a mid-priced portfolio in non-gateway cities such as Tampa, Memphis and Louisville, there are some structural advantages:

Class B properties can be more stable than Class A. Class B tenants typically don't move up to become homeowners in good economic times. In bad economic times, Class A renters move down to Class B apartments. Non-gateway cities (at least the ones IRT owns properties in) attract less new construction. The biggest pressure on apartment rents can be new supply. To the extent there is new construction, most is done at the Class A level. Economics of new building costs usually mean Class A rents are necessary to justify the expense.

These factors have combined to allow IRT to raise rents and occupancy enough to generate 4.2% same-store rent increases and 4.8% revenue increases in Q1. These rent increases flowed down to a 5.2% same-store operating NOI in Q1. These numbers compare to 2-3% same-store rent increases at EQR and AVB.

So basically, even though IRT is able to push through better rent increases than EQR and AVB, it trades at a 40%+ discount to them on an FFO basis and yields more than double. That differential makes this a relatively cheap stock, and the covered dividend yield makes it an absolutely cheap stock.

Moreover, given the size and valuation differential, it seems reasonable that the company is decent takeout candidate. There are a number of larger REITs that could acquire IRT at a significant premium and have the deal still be accretive with even minimal synergy assumptions.

Numbers:

$628 million (Market Cap at $9.11) + $766 million (LT Debt) + $22 million (MI) + $10 million (CASH) = $1,405 million EV

2017 CFFO Guidance $0.76 * 18.5 (Average peer P/FFO) = $14.00

Summary

IRT is a pretty easy investment thesis. It's cheap on a relative and absolute basis. It's growing moderately (but faster than comps). It pays an attractive dividend that is covered. The company is currently deleveraging, where the value should accrue to equity holders. Lastly, IRT is a compelling acquisition target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.