Aegon: Should You Buy This 5.8% Yielder?

Its business has some fundamental issues, of which its weak capitalization is one that needs rapid improvement.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) is one of the European insurance companies with higher exposure to the U.S., being quite sensitive to higher interest rates and currency moves. Despite this, its business is showing poor momentum, reflecting its fundamental issues. One of its weakest points is its below-average capitalization, which needs improvement in the next few years. Aegon offers a high-dividend yield, but income investors should be aware that its dividend sustainability is questionable.

Company Description

Aegon is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management group, based in the Netherlands. Its history dates back over 170 years, but Aegon was formed in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia. It has over 29,000 employees worldwide, serving more than 26 million customers. It has a market capitalization of about $11 billion and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aegon offers a full range of life insurance and associated financial services. The company is also active in accident, health and general insurance. It uses a multi-brand and multi-channel distribution approach. By division, its Life unit is the largest, accounting for 41% of underlying earnings, while Savings & Retirement and Pensions have weights of about 30% each.

Geographically, its most important market is the Americas with a weight of 65% of underlying earnings before tax, followed by the Netherlands (28% of earnings). Other markets, like the U.K., Spain, Asia and Asset Management have small weights within the group. Its American subsidiary is one of the largest foreign insurance companies in the U.S.

Business Overview

Aegon has made significant progress strengthening its balance sheet, improving hedging, reducing costs as well as reshaping and repositioning its business in recent years. Like many of its peers, its goal was to adapt its business to the current landscape of the low interest rate environment in the U.S. and Europe, and the introduction of the new regulatory regime in Europe, called Solvency II, which began in 2016.

Its U.S. division remains key, but its business mix is now different than it was a few years ago. Aegon has made a significant business overhaul, increasing the weight of fee-based earnings at the expense of traditional insurance products. It also divested or exited several businesses and made a substantial acquisition of pension business from Mercer.

Its fee-based business has more than doubled its weight on revenues, from about 16% in 2010 to about 40% in 2016. This is also good for its capital situation, as fee-based business has a lower capital intensity than traditional insurance products. Aegon's strategy continues to be focused on the change from a product-based company to a customer need-driven one.

Despite this different business mix, Aegon is still very exposed to interest rates in the U.S. given that its earnings are quite sensitive to rate movements. The recent path of higher rates is positive for its earnings growth, even though current reinvestment rates are still below its average portfolio yield. Therefore, its investment income is expected to continue to decrease in the next few quarters, but should reach a turning point in the medium-term, if the Fed continues to increase rates in the next couple of years.

Due to its high exposure to the U.S. market, its financial results have considerable currency risk as group earnings are reported in euros. Therefore, a stronger dollar is a tailwind for its earnings growth, a trend that has benefited its earnings in the past three years. However, currency risk adds more volatility to its financial results and will impact negatively its results during periods of dollar weakness, given that usually the company does not hedge capital, cash flows or earnings.

Financial Overview

Despite this currency tailwind, Aegon's recent financial performance has been quite weak, reflecting a challenging operating environment. The company has been negatively impacted by low interest rates, fierce competition, high cost base and increased regulatory complexity. In the past few years, its revenues have been relatively stable, but earnings were volatile due to the combination of some fundamental issues and one-off effects.

In the past year, Aegon's revenues decreased by 0.7% to $36.5 billion. More worrisome was its poor new life sales performance, which decreased in all of its markets, dropping by 12% in the year. Asia was the worst region, reporting a decline of 26% in sales. In the U.S., its sales decreased by 9% to €542 million ($590 million), impacted by DoL fiduciary rules. This performance shows that Aegon faces fundamental issues to grow its business, and doesn't bode well for its future top-line growth.

Given its top-line constraints, an important way to increase earnings is through better efficiency. Aegon has a cost reduction program ongoing, which was announced in January 2016. Its initial target was for €200 million ($217 million) of cost reductions by 2018, but the company was able to exceed its savings target in 2016 and has increased its target to €350 million ($380 million) by the end of 2018. Most of its cost reductions should come from its U.S. operations, through the significant restructuring of its business started in 2016.

Its net income improved in 2016 to €586 million ($634 million), after it reported losses of more than $500 million in the previous year. In 2015, its bottom-line was impacted by a one-effect, namely the write down of deferred policy acquisitions costs related to the restructuring of the U.K. operation. Without this effect, Aegon's underlying earnings increased by 2% in 2016. Its return on equity [ROE] improved in the past year to about 3%, a very low level of profitability and much lower than the European sector average.

In the first quarter of 2017, Aegon delivered improved results due to stable top-line and cost reductions. Its new life sales were slightly up from the previous quarter, but margins increased due to pricing discipline and higher interest rates in the U.S. Its cost reduction program is showing good progress, leading to an improved net income of €378 million ($411 million) in the quarter. Its profitability level [ROE] was also higher at 7.3%, which is a low level, but better than over the past few quarters.

Going forward, Aegon should continue to focus on business restructuring and operating efficiency, targeting an ROE of 10% by 2018. This ratio is currently not expected to be reached given that according to analysts' estimates its ROE should be about 6.5% in the next two years. This means that investors are still skeptical about the company's prospects in the future, reflecting its fundamental issues that are more structural rather than cyclical.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Aegon generally screens at the low end of European peers. During the past few years, this has been an issue and the company has strengthened its balance sheet, but its Solvency ratio is still below average.

At the end of the first quarter of 2017, its Solvency II ratio was 157%, practically unchanged from the end of 2016. This ratio is in the middle of its target range of between 140-170%, but there are some regulatory issues in its domestic market that may impact negatively its capital position in the coming quarters.

Aegon recognizes that it has to improve its solvency position, especially in its Dutch division, and down streamed about $110 million of capital to this division in the past quarter. Additionally, it plans to present in the next months a comprehensive plan to improve its capital position.

Until Aegon fully addresses its capitalization and improves its Solvency II ratio towards the sector average, this should remain one of its main fundamental issues and a major risk for its dividend policy. Indeed, due to its weak capitalization, its Dutch division has not paid dividends to Aegon's holding company in the past three years and this situation is not expected to change soon.

Despite this capital issue, Aegon has a commitment to return €2.1 billion to shareholders in the period 2016-18, implying some potential dividend growth in the next couple of years. In 2016, the company has returned about €900 million ($977 million), through dividends and one-time share buyback program. However, this commitment may be at risk due to its need to strengthen its capitalization and a dividend cut is not impossible in the future.

In the past few years, Aegon's dividend has grown steadily at about 5% per year, showing a clear disconnect with its earnings. For instance, related to 2015 earnings, Aegon increased its dividend even though it reported losses in that year. In the past year, its dividend was increased by 4% to €0.26 ($0.28) per share, representing about 120% of the company's earnings. This means that is dividend is not supported by Aegon's earnings stream, a very negative signal for its long-term sustainability.

This growing dividend has resulted in a high-dividend yield, given that at its current share price Aegon offers a dividend yield of about 5.8%. Aegon pays two dividends per year, usually in June and September. According to analyst estimates, its dividend should remain unchanged in 2017 and resume growth thereafter. However, taking into account its capitalization issues, these forecasts may be too optimistic and the risk of a dividend cut should not be overlooked.

Conclusion

Aegon is not among the best insurance companies in Europe and its current restructuring program aims to address its weak points. However, its capitalization is one of its bigger issues and more work needs to be done to improve it.

Reflecting this somewhat distressed profile, Aegon trades at a very low valuation. It currently trades at only 7.1x forward earnings and 0.43x book value, at a deep discount to the European insurance sector average. The company has historically traded at very low multiples due to its weak business profile and is likely to remain at a discount to the sector's average until it improves considerably its profitability and capitalization.

Its high-dividend yield is the main positive factor of its investment case. Its dividend history is good, showing that Aegon has a clear commitment to provide an attractive shareholder remuneration. However, given that its dividend is not supported by earnings, its sustainability in the long-term is highly doubtful and makes Aegon a risky income investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.