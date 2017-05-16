Urban Outfitters: Currently Compelling

URBN could be poised for a similar rally here even if the numbers aren't that great.

Retail stocks are reeling after the big department store players reported dismal earnings last week, and mall specific retailer Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been no exception. URBN stock is now down almost 50% over the past 6 months. We think that implies a long-term buying opportunity, but are concerned about Tuesday (5/16) afternoon's earnings report.

As such, we are long-term bullish, near-term cautious on URBN stock.

URBN data by YCharts

The long-term buy thesis is rooted in a valuation call.

At 11.3x trailing earnings, URBN stock has only been this cheap once before over the past 3 years. That was in January 2016, when URBN was a $20 stock. By March, it was a $30 stock (50% return). By August, it was a $35 stock (75% return).

URBN data by YCharts

Is the stock due for a similar run-up this year?

Maybe.

If you look at the history, it certainly feels like URBN stock is at a bottom and ready to rally on even not-great results. Early calendar 2015 results were strong, as comps increased 18% at Free People, 6% at Anthropologie, and 4% at Urban Outfitters in the March 2015 quarter. The stock rocketed to new highs. But then the growth story stumbled in the May 2015 quarter, as once-strong Anthropologie comp growth significantly decelerated.

That poor report kicked off a multi-month decline. Free People comp growth started to show cracks in the August 2015 quarter, and it all came down in the November 2015 quarter. In just four quarters, Free People comps had fallen from 18% to 3%, Anthropologie comps had fallen from 6% to flat, and Urban Outfitters comps had fallen from 4% to 1%. The stock cratered.

URBN data by YCharts

But then the cycle hit a bottom in early 2016. Next quarter, the numbers weren't that good (Anthropologie and Urban actually comped negative), but the expectations were so low that the stock rocketed higher. The mix of slightly negative to slightly positive comps across the three brands continued in the May 2016 quarter, and again, the stock popped on a 1% consolidated comp due to depressed expectations. Comps stayed at 1% in the August 2016 quarter, and that led to a huge move higher in the stock.

URBN data by YCharts

We think URBN stock finds itself in a similar situation to the depressed one it was in at the beginning of 2016, meaning the stock should rally over the next several months even if results aren't the best. The November 2016 quarter really kicked off this most recent decline, and the surprising part is that the comp numbers were very similar to the ones reported in the August 2016 quarter (up 5% at Urban Outfitters, and slightly negative to flat at Free People and Anthropologie).

The overall comp situation got slightly worse in the March 2017 quarter, and is expected to be even worse this quarter (down mid single-digits). But it was a -2% comp quarter in March 2016 that shot this stock off its 2016 low.

It really isn't that unlikely that URBN gets comps back to -2% in the near future. If URBN's historical comps show us anything, it is that fashion is highly cyclical. At a mid single-digit drop in comps, it certainly feels like a trough in that cycle. Also, according to web traffic analytics site SimilarWeb, things got better in the digital channel for URBN in April. Urbanoutfitters.com, anthropologie.com, and freepeople.com all saw positive web traffic share gains in April.

It also helps that URBN has a strong e-commerce presence, with digital sales accounting for 37% of total sales (versus an average of 16% for other retailers). URBN is also not over-stored, and will not face any immediate store-closing pressures. The combination of strong digital sales and minimized reliance on brick-and-mortar traffic positions URBN well for success in this retail transition period.

At the end of the day, I'm not sold on the company right here, right now because I don't think earnings will be that good. But most of that bad news has already been baked into the stock (down about 10% since pre-announcing a mid single-digit drop in Q1 comps). At this depressed of a valuation and with such a dominant e-commerce presence, URBN stock is starting to look compelling.

URBN data by YCharts

We are buyers here, and bigger buyers if the company tanks on Tuesday (5/16) afternoon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in URBN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.