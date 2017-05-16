Gold Gains In Asia, But Copper Dips On Demand Views

Gold gained in Asia on Tuesday, but copper slipped, as demand in the metals complex is under review following an apparent slowdown in China's industrial output.

Gold for June delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.35% to $1,234.34 a troy ounce. Copper futures on the Comex, however, eased 0.43% to $2.528 a pound. On Monday, China reported industrial production rose a less-than-expected 6.5%, missing a 7.5% gain seen. China vies with India as the world's top gold importer and accounts for 40% of world copper demand.

Overnight, gold prices traded higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data weighed on the dollar, which underpinned an uptick in commodity prices, while geopolitical concerns over North Korea resurfaced.

Gold futures' positive start to the week came under pressure, despite data showing that manufacturing in New York state shrank for the first time in seven months in May.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said its Empire State manufacturing index fell last month to minus 1 from 5.2 in April, as new orders dipped and shipment grew more quickly.

Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns resurfaced, which boosted safe haven demand, after North Korea confirmed it had carried out a missile test on Sunday.

The softer manufacturing print weighed on the dollar index, which dipped 0.21% to 98.84, and underpinned an uptick in the commodity prices.

Dollar-denominated assets such as gold are sensitive to moves in the dollar. A dip in the dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of foreign currency and thus increases demand.

Gold snapped a three-week losing streak last Friday despite investors' expectations that the Federal Reserve is poised to increase its benchmark rate in June.

According to Investing.com's Fed rate monitor tool, 70% of traders expect the Federal Reserve to hike its benchmark rate in June.

