Citron Research Exposes Exact Sciences And Proves Beyond Any Doubt Why This Stock Will Soon Be Cut In Half
| About: EXACT Sciences (EXAS)
Summary
Citron has had great success exposing companies whose business model has been to take advantage of a “broken healthcare system” but this case is unique.
The key metrics not disclosed by Exact Sciences are getting worse.
Medicare pricing inefficiencies end next January and investors will be left with a decaying asset with no terminal value.
Tagged: Investing Ideas, Short Ideas, Healthcare, Biotechnology
