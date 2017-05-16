It's Easy Being Green

Once every hundred years you get an opportunity like this.

You don’t need to learn from history if you’re destined to repeat it anyway.

Back in 1927 Miller Brewing Company put out advertisements announcing it was for sale.

Would you have done like everyone else and ignored it?

Everyone did. There were no offers. None.

Adolph Coors was surviving on his pottery business - there's decent clay in Golden, Colorado.

Would YOU have invested in Anheuser Busch (OTCPK:BUDFF) given the opportunity?

Feel free to ignore history if you don't mind repeating it, but this history you don't want to repeat.

The end of prohibition was 90 years ago, and that "once every 100 year opportunity" is back.

GO GREEN

I'm not talking about solar power, wind power, wave power, organic, jo-jo-ba, free-range, non-GMO pixie goat, llama ranching, alpaca wool, socks with Birkenstock sandal silliness, I'm talking about Cannabis, Billy Joe-Bob.

Pot. Weed. Marahootchie.. (Yea, THAT stuff).

Eight States have legalized and regulated it for recreational use. Another 22 legitimized its medicinal applications. Serious projections have it legal in all 50 states in another 4 years.

You don't have to set up a grow operation and run kilos in the secret compartment in the back of your van to take advantage of the opportunity any more - those days are soon gone forever. While that's bad news for the cartels below the border, you can now legally invest in this 'budding industry' (pun intended), to the extent your moral fortitude allows.

If you're just 'coming on' to the idea, just about any garden supply company such as Scotts Miracle Grow (NYSE:SMG) or Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) have a diluted exposure to the market.

A little more bold and you have the likes of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) which provides a bit more direct "exposure", shedding light on the industry (so to speak).

But if you want into companies that specifically target the industry with supplies for cultivation and consumption, and the actual growers and retailers, well, that is what I'm talking about here.

Now, if you're an investor you want charts. I recognize that, I like charts too. And lucky for us, we have the "Cannabis Index", comprised of 54 pubicly traded companies to give you an idea of market performance and potential.

The index is comprised of the following stock symbols: ACBFF, ACNNF, AMMJ, APHQF, AXIM, BIEI, BLOZF, BUDZ, CANN, CBDS, CBIS, CGRW, CNAB, CNBX, CNNRF, CURR, CVSI, EAPH, EMMBF, ESSI, FFRMF, GBLX, GLDFF, GRNH, GRPOF, GWPH, HEMP, IIPR, IMLFF, ITHUF, IVITF, KAYS, KSHB, MCIG, MCOA, MJNA, MGWFF, MNTR, MRPHF, MSRT, NXTTF, OGRMF, OWCP, PMCB, RMHB, SING, SPLIF, SPRWF, THCBF, TRTC, TWMJF, VBIO, VDRM, XXII, published by New Cannabis Ventures and overseen by 420 Investor.

And no, that is NOT a complete listing of all available companies in the market, by any means.

But I want you to look at early 2014 on that chart. Something significant happened there, which I'll get into in a moment. But the point that should be obvious is "upside". Like, 900% already proven sentiment. What more can you ask for?

But, if all those symbols roll your eyes back, there is also an ETF, Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (TSX: HMMJ). And another just filed with the SEC, Cambria Marijuana Industry ETF (NYSE: TOKE), seeking a wider exposure than Horizons Medical, and is pending approval at this time.

Note here that I am not recommending any of these companies specifically, I'm merely letting you know that they are out there, and worthy of investigating and applying your own due diligence.

I will tell you that I'm long on the following companies: Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (ATTBF), Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (CBDS), GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (GRNH), mCig, Inc. (MCIG), Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC), sort of my own little industry cross-section "mini ETF". I did not chose them based on company fundamentals per se, but rather with no more research than a sampling of various market segments and that they've been around for a few years. After all, in 1927 would you have dug into the balance sheets and performance of brewers and distillers for investment purposes? Of course not, there was so little market to analyze. Similarly, only 10% of the potential U.S. market is currently participating.

Most are OTC "penny-stocks". CBDS is @$6.00, GRNH is @ $0.06. I don't have (or need) a lot of my portfolio tied up in them, just enough to keep some of my attention on the market. As time goes on I may weed some out (sorry) or add some more, but at the moment the future is long. Very long, maybe.

What prompted me to this was the fact that I am not unfamiliar with the product (I'll say no more), and the fact that I now live in a legal recreational-use state - the feeling of awe and disbelief was powerful when I walked into my first LEGAL retailer. Seriously, I never thought I'd see the day.

Makes my eyes red just thinking about it…

..and fills them with dollar signs as I consider the current state of the industry.

You see, there are a couple of bipartisan bills in the Senate right now; one to remove Cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances Act and regulate and tax it similar to alcohol, another to reform section 280E to allow the industry to deduct business expenses from those taxes. A companion bill in the House has also been filed. Yes, Congress has an active "Cannabis Caucus". Far out.

WAKING UP TOMORROW MAY BE MORE RISKY THAN THIS.

You wake up too late, miss the car-pool, the bus has a guy who's wife just left him and he hates the world... you get the idea.

This is just a few hundred bucks, if you just want a taste. And a potential 900% payoff (if not more). Doubt me? Look at that index chart again.

But there are a lot of little risks here as well. Let's appreciate them for what they are (and aren't).

One obvious downside risk is that Cannabis is still on the Federal Controlled Substances List as a Schedule 1 drug, and our current AG Jeff Sessions is not a fan of this product. HOWEVER, President Trump has stated his support for legalization, and Sessions has stated he will follow Trump's agenda as part of the administration, and has called on Congress to change the law if that is the will of the people, stating: "it is not the Attorney General's job to decide what laws to enforce", .. or not.

But, Congress is in the process of doing just that, as I noted.

And in the meantime, back in 2014 Congress passed a spending bill prohibiting the Justice Department from using federal funds to go after marijuana programs that comply with their respective state's laws. (Look again at that spike in the index chart above - there ya go, and now ya know.)

That restriction remains in effect, although it needs to be renewed annually. A Republican House and Democrat Senate passed it originally, and a Republican Congress has renewed it twice since. I think it's fair to speculate that this restriction will continue, but of course, with the government there are no guarantees.

That said, the general consensus on the hill is that this issue is way down on the government's priority list of urgent concerns - well below North Korea, immigration, economic growth, international trade, tax reform and finding additional revenue for border "walls" and infrastructure, never mind the FBI, Russian interference in something or other and whatever else captures the imagination of the media over the next few hours.

Particularly with a majority (approx. 60% and growing each year) of Americans believing marijuana should be legalized (assuming you are willing to believe polls yet), I suspect Congress has it's plate full with other stuff. The legality is a risk, but apparently not a big one.

Another risk is that these companies could eventually run out of capital without a sufficient return. Looking at that angle and considering the success of illegal cultivation and distribution over the past 100 years more or less, I don't see that as much of an overall market threat, but I do see competition risk to returns in the legal regulated market which is where we're interested in investing. There are a lot of "start-ups" in the sector, and a lot of new technology in the biological end coming to the fore which could put significant strain on traditional, historic, production methods and products that comprise much of the sector.

However, the gestation period of these emerging technologies is fairly long, and that is because of a strong "tradition" in the customer base itself. So, while vaporizers and concentrates, edibles and such are gaining in popularity, the bulk of the consumer base is still "cocktail"; casual "roll it, light it, and pass it around" at a social gathering on Friday night or Saturday afternoon BBQ.

The market for "two-toke and a poke" (hey, dude, wake up..) is not that big (in fact, it's pretty much self-limiting as a targeted market segment).

This guy isn't consuming a lot of that high-octane product at the moment, is he? Who is going to invest much in something that prevents the customers from consuming it?

Still, I do think it's fair to say that a few of the companies currently in the cannabis market (and some yet to come perhaps) will not be there when the market is fully legalized. That's why I'm not "all in" on any one company. It's hard to tell who will be the winners and losers at this point.

On the other hand, some will be take-over targets by some large corporations that are bug-eying the market for that day when cannabis is fully legal and regulated at the Federal level. They and the rest should do well. REAL well.

But, yet another downside for the moment is that the industry is pretty much cash only - federally-chartered banks won't touch cannabis revenues while it is still "illegal". No checking accounts, no checks, no credit cards, no small business loans (although venture capital is all over this). Therefore, there's a not-insignificant burden to handling and protecting as much cash as the industry generates (and believe me, going safely to the State revenue department to pay your sales taxes with a few hundred thousand dollars in ones, tens and twenties is a logistical challenge saturated in paranoia, to say the least). Note that I haven't touched on the security company angle at all.

Or baked goods either, now that I think about it.

Along with the cash thing, payroll is also an interesting issue. Does a company issue a 1099 to its contract employees? (They certainly can't W2 them). Payroll is not a business expense they can deduct (actually, nothing is - they don't pay federal tax to deduct against), so there's not much that compels payroll reporting - and the Feds have to know this. It's a compliance risk for the wholesaler and retailer whether they do or they don't either way - but it also must be a heck of an incentive for a revenue-hungry Congress to legalize it. I mentioned tax reform and the economy as priority interests above, did I not?

So, if you're still with me, let's sort out and summarize this mix of opportunities, clouds and silver linings.

SUMMARY

Like the prohibition days when the alcohol industry was severely suppressed, we are in a period where a future explosive market currently is inhibited by law. Had we known then what we know now, the Miller family would have had no problem selling their Malt Syrup, Ginger Ale and near-beer business - anyone with money to invest would have been trying to cut into that buyer's lineup.

That's where cannabis is today; 1932 with the rumor of the 21st Amendment whispering through the halls of Congress.

Unlike those days, however, there are plenty of companies that are "for sale" to potential shareholders, not just a few. And because the market is still suppressed, those companies are ridiculously cheap when compared to the legal market upside.

The chart shows a 900% jump in the index just on an enforcement inhibition. Upon actual legalization I think that gets dwarfed. And legalization is much more weighted to a question of when rather than if.

Because the aim of this article is to point out the risks and opportunities in the market, I'm not recommending any particular one of them although I have listed many you can start with to see if any fit in with your investment strategy and culture. I also listed a couple of research sources, again as a starting point. There are others. And then there's an ETF if you want a broad exposure without much research, and more ETFs on the way.

I listed five stocks I currently own, and I am LONG on them. I'm not hoping to capitalize on the vagaries of relative low-volume "noise" in the day to day, I'm holding for a big payday if and when Congress legitimizes the industry someday.

I've concluded this is one "green" industry you can easily get into with a relatively small position, a fair degree of confidence, and a huge upside. I see no other market segment that has anywhere near the potential while requiring so little investment capital (and consequently little risk), in order to tuck a position in the portfolio to hold. At least for me it wasn't a hard decision to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATTBF, CBDS, GRNH, MCIG, TRTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.