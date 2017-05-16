Caterpillar: Fear Mongering Is Unwarranted

Large caps have never been an area I focus on, primarily because I fall into the group that believe retail investors can find much better opportunities for alpha generation in the small and mid cap space. With that said, I follow bellwether large caps just to take stock of macroeconomic industry trends, particularly in the Industrials space. As a result, I've watched Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) quite closely for years, and I've been a staunch supporter of the company, and have tried to clear up misconceptions regarding the cyclical nature of its business, as well as why the dividend is perfectly safe. At this point, it is also worth taking a look at the company's margin profile. Due to the nature of GAAP reporting, Caterpillar's reported GAAP operating margin has compressed from level of 12.5% in 2013 to 1% on a ttm basis. Does this mean that the company is dealing with substantial pricing pressure on its equipment, or is there more to the story here? And more importantly, what does it mean to the future?

Nature of GAAP

Yes, yes, I know the criticism that non-GAAP reporting has gotten over the past several years, and in some cases, that criticism is more than warranted. Like anything else, non-GAAP reporting is a tool to help investors get a picture that might necessarily be clear under traditional accounting treatment. Just like any tool, non-GAAP reporting has its uses, and I'm going to illustrate that here.

Unfortunately in Caterpillar's case, and to its detriment in my opinion, management does not elect to provide any view of non-GAAP operating margin - or really any view of its margin trends - within its earnings releases or presentations. That is just a hurdle to be overcome, and we can back into those numbers ourselves with a little work:

In the above, GAAP operating margin is reflected in line with GAAP accounting policy. This includes any and all charges, cash or non cash, booked on Caterpillar's income statement. My own non-GAAP operating margin is similar, except in that it excludes any one-time restructuring costs, expenses taken in response to cost reduction programs (e.g., severance), or goodwill impairment. Unlike most other non-GAAP metrics you'll find reported on the Street, this still includes stock-based compensation (which I personally never exclude) and any intangible asset amortization (case by case).

What investors can quickly see is that when times were good, or at the very least decent such as from 2013 to Q2 2015, there was only a small margin of small one-off charges that would impact the spread between the two metrics. Tight variance here is good, because that means the business is running swimmingly, and everything flows down to the normal buckets on the income statement. That began to change, and if you've got a good memory, you'll remember that Q3 2015 marked the beginning of the steep decline of oil down deep into the $30/barrel range, which also coincided with a relative slowdown in Chinese infrastructure spending. As Caterpillar management began to take initiative to realign the business with new market realities via restructuring initiatives, these costs began to mount, and the spread began my two metrics begins to deeply widen.

The reality here is that pricing pressure has been non-existent, or at the very least offset by management action. In fact, in Q1 of 2017 Caterpillar posted gross margin of 31.2%, higher than any quarter in the period I looked at (back to Q1 2013). That is the opposite of pricing pressure, and it also shows that management initiatives driven by the one-time costs is providing value. As Caterpillar closes underperforming plants, cuts weaker product lines, and right-sizes itself as part of its restructuring efforts, those benefits are going to impact and improve gross margin unless they are done at a corporate level (e.g., reducing financial accounting staff would impact SG&A, not gross margin). For those investors scratching their heads wondering why the company's equity has proven to be so resilient, this is one big reason.

Of note, this also translates over to free cash flow. I've long maintained that retail investor fascination with the income statement makes little sense, particularly measures like payout ratio. If you're a dividend investor and you want to ensure that you're going to get your quarterly payments, you should not care about GAAP income earnings: you should care about the company's cash flow. Dollars in (net income, working capital), dollars out (capital expenditures, cash dividend payments to you).

The big one here is depreciation/amortization, but that is something we all (should) be familiar with, as well as its relation to capital expenditure investment activity. But that isn't the only non-cash charge that is going to get reversed out on the cash flow statement when reconciling from net income. Such charges could be asset value write-downs (goodwill, intangibles), stock-based compensation, provisioning, income tax deferral, or accounting gains on fixed asset sales. That is what we are concerned with here, and not surprisingly, Caterpillar's restructuring initiatives have led to a lot of non-cash charges on the income statement (see operating margin pressure). What was once just $485M in non-cash reversals in 2013 (largely stock-based compensation) quickly ballooned to $3,094M in 2014, and after a little dip in 2015, jumped to $2,436M in 2016.

This is why Caterpillar covered its dividend so handily in Q1 2017, despite low margins. Traditional free cash flow calculation (operating cash flow - capital expenditures) came in at over $1,032M, well in excess of the $452M in dividend payments. Calling for Caterpillar to cut its dividend is silly at this point, particularly given the $9,472M in cash on the balance sheet. Leverage remains light, and outside of an absolute bloodbath brought on by a deep recession, there is no risk to the dividend in my opinion.

The Caveat, Investor Takeaway

The caveat with one-time charges is that sometimes one-time charges seem to become no longer "one time". Caterpillar has been involved in a multi-year restructuring of its businesses at this point, and there is no sign that this letting up soon. During the Q1 2017 presentation, Caterpillar bumped its 2017 guidance substantially, bolstering its revenue expectations by more than 8%. That is good. What wasn't good was increasing the restructuring cost guidance to $1,250M, up from the $500M figure that the company had been expecting for the past six months. $500M was an acceptable number, and it would have marked a return to levels not seen in some time. For long-time followers of Caterpillar, this had been something we had been hoping for, and patience was beginning to wear thin. The upped restructuring number was a gut check, and really put a damper on what was otherwise an excellent quarter. On the bright side, a lot of these costs were front-loaded ($752M, or half the expectation, was booked in Q1), so the rest of 2017 should see improvement.

The key takeaway here is to continue to focus on the cash flow statement, particularly for companies like Caterpillar that are undergoing change. Look beyond the bottom line, and past GAAP, to really understand the trends in a company's business. With that said, is Caterpillar expensive, and pricing in a major rebound, both domestically and abroad? Yes. Would I buy it today? No. But it certainly is not a company I would touch on the short side, and I think the fear mongering is, once again, getting overdone here.

