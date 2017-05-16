InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/15/17: GE, DDR, BTU, KIN, REV, LCII, VIAB, GEC

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period, and will remain strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN);
- General Electric (NYSE:GE);
- DDR (NYSE:DDR), and;
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB);
- Revlon (NYSE:REV);
- Lci Industries (NYSE:LCII), and;
- Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Sohu Com (NASDAQ:SOHU);
- Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE);
- Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST);
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH);
- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), and;
- Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
- Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD);
- Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG);
- Cbre (NYSE:CBG), and;
- Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Guaranty Bancshares (OTCPK:GNTY).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Elliott Intl
|BO
|Peabody Energy
|BTU
|B
|$7,898,786
|2
|Otto Bernstein Katharina
|BO
|DDR
|DDR
|B
|$4,697,650
|3
|Drapkin Matthew A
|DIR
|Great Elm Capital
|GEC
|B
|$3,808,253
|4
|Immelt Jeffrey R
|CB,CEO
|General Electric
|GE
|B
|$2,807,400
|5
|Perelman Ronald O
|DIR,BO
|Revlon
|REV
|B
|$2,000,000
|6
|Baker Richard W
|DIR
|Guaranty Bancshares
|GNTY
|JB*
|$1,350,000
|7
|Gero James
|DIR
|Lci Industries
|LCII
|B
|$1,104,300
|8
|Park West Asset Mgt
|BO
|Kindred Biosciences
|KIN
|B
|$1,058,394
|9
|Zhang Charles
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Sohu Com
|SOHU
|B
|$1,001,500
|10
|Davis Wade
|VP,CFO
|Viacom
|VIAB
|JB*
|$992,218
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Valueact
|DIR,BO
|Cbre
|CBG
|JS*
|$264,000,000
|2
|Children S Hospital Of Philadelphia Foundation
|DIR,BO
|Spark Therapeutics
|ONCE
|JS*
|$47,266,800
|3
|Williams Evan Clark
|DIR
|TWTR
|AS
|$12,724,667
|4
|Waite Carol Farmer
|BO
|Farmer Brothers
|FARM
|JS*
|$11,128,498
|5
|Galen Partners V
|BO
|Tactile Systems Technology
|TCMD
|S
|$6,906,250
|6
|Eos Capital Iii
|BO
|Addus Homecare
|ADUS
|JS*
|$6,304,000
|7
|McCartney Daniel P
|DIR
|Healthcare Services
|HCSG
|S
|$5,224,366
|8
|Lebda Douglas R
|CB,CEO,BO
|Lendingtree
|TREE
|AS
|$4,782,263
|9
|Stonepine Capital Mgt
|BO
|Recro Pharma
|REPH
|S
|$3,774,204
|10
|Nierenberg David
|DIR
|Rosetta Stone
|RST
|S
|$3,458,140
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
