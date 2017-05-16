InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/15/17: GE, DDR, BTU, KIN, REV, LCII, VIAB, GEC

|
Includes: BTU, DDR, GE, GEC, KIN, LCII, REV, VIAB
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/15/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period, and will remain strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN);
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE);
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR), and;
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB);
  • Revlon (NYSE:REV);
  • Lci Industries (NYSE:LCII), and;
  • Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Sohu Com (NASDAQ:SOHU);
  • Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE);
  • Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST);
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH);
  • Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), and;
  • Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
  • Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD);
  • Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG);
  • Cbre (NYSE:CBG), and;
  • Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Elliott Intl BO Peabody Energy BTU B $7,898,786
2 Otto Bernstein Katharina BO DDR DDR B $4,697,650
3 Drapkin Matthew A DIR Great Elm Capital GEC B $3,808,253
4 Immelt Jeffrey R CB,CEO General Electric GE B $2,807,400
5 Perelman Ronald O DIR,BO Revlon REV B $2,000,000
6 Baker Richard W DIR Guaranty Bancshares GNTY JB* $1,350,000
7 Gero James DIR Lci Industries LCII B $1,104,300
8 Park West Asset Mgt BO Kindred Biosciences KIN B $1,058,394
9 Zhang Charles CEO,DIR,BO Sohu Com SOHU B $1,001,500
10 Davis Wade VP,CFO Viacom VIAB JB* $992,218

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Valueact DIR,BO Cbre CBG JS* $264,000,000
2 Children S Hospital Of Philadelphia Foundation DIR,BO Spark Therapeutics ONCE JS* $47,266,800
3 Williams Evan Clark DIR Twitter TWTR AS $12,724,667
4 Waite Carol Farmer BO Farmer Brothers FARM JS* $11,128,498
5 Galen Partners V BO Tactile Systems Technology TCMD S $6,906,250
6 Eos Capital Iii BO Addus Homecare ADUS JS* $6,304,000
7 McCartney Daniel P DIR Healthcare Services HCSG S $5,224,366
8 Lebda Douglas R CB,CEO,BO Lendingtree TREE AS $4,782,263
9 Stonepine Capital Mgt BO Recro Pharma REPH S $3,774,204
10 Nierenberg David DIR Rosetta Stone RST S $3,458,140

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

