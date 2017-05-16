InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/15/17: GE, DDR, BTU, KIN, REV, LCII, VIAB, GEC

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/15/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are in a seasonal high period, and will remain strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN);

General Electric (NYSE:GE);

DDR (NYSE:DDR), and;

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB);

Revlon (NYSE:REV);

Lci Industries (NYSE:LCII), and;

Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GEC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Sohu Com (NASDAQ:SOHU);

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE);

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST);

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH);

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), and;

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD);

Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG);

Cbre (NYSE:CBG), and;

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Guaranty Bancshares (OTCPK:GNTY).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Valueact DIR,BO Cbre CBG JS* $264,000,000 2 Children S Hospital Of Philadelphia Foundation DIR,BO Spark Therapeutics ONCE JS* $47,266,800 3 Williams Evan Clark DIR Twitter TWTR AS $12,724,667 4 Waite Carol Farmer BO Farmer Brothers FARM JS* $11,128,498 5 Galen Partners V BO Tactile Systems Technology TCMD S $6,906,250 6 Eos Capital Iii BO Addus Homecare ADUS JS* $6,304,000 7 McCartney Daniel P DIR Healthcare Services HCSG S $5,224,366 8 Lebda Douglas R CB,CEO,BO Lendingtree TREE AS $4,782,263 9 Stonepine Capital Mgt BO Recro Pharma REPH S $3,774,204 10 Nierenberg David DIR Rosetta Stone RST S $3,458,140

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.